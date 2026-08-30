Four Takeaways From Week 1 Of The Iowa High School Football Season

While Week 0 was nice, the real start to the Iowa high school football season came and went with games around the state for Week 1 action.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 saw upsets and key early-season wins aplenty.

And if this is what we can expect over the next several weeks, we are in for a treat.

Dowling Catholic Still The Team To Beat In Class 5A

The names might have changed, but the result remained the same as the last time Dowling Catholic and West Des Moines Valley squared off.

Behind a strong defensive effort, the Maroons silenced the Tigers, 21-0. They held Valley to just 137 yards of total offense.

Dowling won in the postseason when the two squared off last November, 14-10, on its way to collecting the Class 5A state championship. In Week 1 of the 2025 regular season, the Tigers claimed a 20-19 decision.

This marked the largest margin of victory in the series since Dowling Catholic won 35-3 back in 2022.

Clarinda, Creston Light Up The Scoreboard

Clarinda started fast, Creston rallied and the Cardinals finished strong, picking up an exciting 59-45 victory.

After taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, Clarinda seemed in control with a 31-22 lead at the break. However, the Panthers used a 23-point third to tie it at 45-all.

From there, though, it was all Clarinda, as two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes put the game away. Baylor Hash rushed 31 times for 206 yards, scoring four touchdowns while picking off a pass on defense for the Cardinals.

Cooper Baumgart, a junior like Hash, was 14 of 20 passing for 290 yards and two scores, as senior Kayden Hawley caught eight passes for 158 and a TD.

Tanner Ray, who led Creston in a Week 0 win over Centervillle, was 11-for-18 passing for 303 yards with four touchdowns, as Jace Purdum caught five passes for 170 and two scores. Gabe Kaufman had 118 yards rushing, 59 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

The Boot Stays With Iowa City West

Iowa City West rallied to retain “The Boot” for a second straight year, besting Iowa City High, 30-29.

Reece Wheeler was 17-for-33 for 287 yards and three touchdowns, adding a fourth score with his legs. Neil James caught five passes for 149 yards and a pair of scores, as Atari Brown rushed for 68 yards.

Savion Miller was strong in his first game with the Little Hawks, carrying the ball 30 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns. Chayse Newton had 153 yards receiving on 10 catches.

Chris Kabaiza, a returnee at quarterback, and newcomer Jackson Grabinski combined to go 16-for-33 for 303 yards. Braden Bickford finished with three receptions for 134 yards for Iowa City High.

New-Look Shenandoah Runs Behind Joe O’Rourke, Gabe Buttry

With a new head coach and an experienced group back, Shenandoah has high hopes in 2026.

The year started off on the right note for the Mustangs, as they downed Mount Ayr, 55-22.

Joe O’Rourke hit on 9 of 11 for 153 yards and two touchdowns, adding 108 yards rushing and three scores. He was joined in the backfield by Gabe Buttry, as the junior piled up 205 yards and three TDs on 18 carries.

Carter Sells caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.