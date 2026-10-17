How the Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared in Week 8 - Oct. 16, 2026

Johnston earned its biggest win of the season, knocking off previously unbeaten Southeast Polk, 38-30.

The Dragons have proved this year they can compete with anybody in Class 5A, and now, they have the resume to show it.

The loss by the Rams means there are no undefeated teams in Class 5A.

For Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player, the playoffs are next. Pairings for those four classifications will be released on Saturday morning. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A will conclude the regular season next week.

Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 8.

Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25 Fared - Oct. 16, 2026

1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Last game: lost to No. 4 Johnston, 38-30

Next game: vs. Des Moines East, Friday, October 23

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Last game: defeated Decorah, 30-14

Next game: vs. Mason City, Friday, October 23

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Last game: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 37-10

Next game: vs. Marshalltown, Friday, October 23

4. Johnston (5A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Last game: defeated No. 1 Southeast Polk, 38-30

Next game: at Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 23

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Last game: defeated Sioux City West, 62-7

Next game: vs. Spencer, Friday, October 23

6. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 6

Last game: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 36-35

Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 23

7. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Last game: defeated Charles City, 55-0

Next game: at West Delaware, Friday, October 23

8. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Last game: defeated Louisa-Muscatine, 47-6

Next game: TBD

9. Solon (3A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Last game: defeated Mount Pleasant, 38-6

Next game: vs. Fort Madison, Friday, October 23

10. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 10

Last game: defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 55-7

Next game: vs. Ames, Thursday, October 22

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 11

Last game: defeated Lawton-Bronson, 49-0

Next game: TBD

12. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Last game: defeated North Polk, 28-14

Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, October 23

13. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 13

Last game: defeated Nevada, 33-0

Next game: vs. Winterset, Friday, October 23

14. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Last game: defeated Clinton, 41-0

Next game: vs. Burlington, Friday, October 23

15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Last game: defeated Okoboji, 28-7

Next game: TBD

16. Carroll (3A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 16

Last game: defeated Perry, 48-7

Next game: at Atlantic, Friday, October 23

17. Bettendorf (5A)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 17

Last game: lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 37-0

Next game: at Dubuque Hempstead, Friday, October 23

18. Indianola (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 18

Last game: defeated Sioux City North

Next game: at Urbandale, Friday, October 23

19. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 19

Last game: defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, 56-0

Next game: TBD

20. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 20

Last game: defeated Linn-Mar, 35-7

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday, October 23

21. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 21

Last game: defeated Waukee, 44-0

Next game: vs. Norwalk, Friday, October 23

22. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 22

Last game: defeated Iowa City West, 32-11

Next game: vs. Dubuque Senior, Friday, October 23

23. Pleasant Valley (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 23

Last game: defeated Dubuque Senior, 57-6

Next game: vs. Davenport Central, Friday, October 23

24. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 24

Last game: defeated ADM, 38-6

Next game: at Council Bluffs Jefferson, Friday, October 23

25. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 25

Last game: defeated Unity Christian, 36-13

Next game: TBD