Some might feel like Johnston’s time atop Iowa high school girls basketball is over after the graduation of Jenica Lewis.

But with four returning starters, the Dragons remain in the running for a fourth Class 5A state championship.

Johnston brings back Arianna Phillips, Adaya Phillips, Kelli Kalb and Mariah Dixon from a team that went 27-0 and won it all last winter. While Lewis, now at Notre Dame, is a tough player to replace, the Dragons have more than enough to contend.

Waukee Northwest would like nothing more than to knock them off, as the Wolves are also loaded once again. Dallas Center-Grimes Mount Vernon and Dowling Catholic complete the Top-5 to begin the 2026-2027 season. Four of the five - all but defending Class 3A state champion Mount Vernon - compete in Class 5A.

Here is the preseason edition of the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:

Iowa High School Girls Basketball Preseason Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 27, 2026

1. Johnston (Class 5A, 27-0)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 1

Last Year: After winning a third straight Class 5A state title, the Dragons are moving on from current Notre Dame player Jenica Lewis. Have no fear, though, as Johnston returns starters Arianna and Adaya Phillips, along with Kelli Kalb and Mariah Dixon. Needless to say, they will still be state contenders.

2. Waukee Northwest (5A, 19-6)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 3

Last Year: The Wolves looked poised to top Johnston early in the Class 5A finals last year. Sadie McCann, Logan Vogt, Romey Croatt and Cassidy Danburg will be the top challenge to that run by the Dragons again this winter.

3. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A, 23-3)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 5

Last Year: Standouts like Ava Smid, Macy Meyer, Addie Abens and Tessa Jones return for the Mustangs, who lost just two seniors from a year ago. Dallas Center-Grimes will once again be a deep team with a talented rotation.

4. Mount Vernon (3A, 24-3)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 6

Last Year: Champions in Class 3A two years ago, the Mustangs made a run to the finals last season. They return starters Quinn Persching, Savanna Wright and Rylee Ramussen, along with key players Lucy Wischmeyer and Kinley Nissen.

5. Dowling Catholic (5A, 21-4)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 7

Last Year: Ellie Muller is playing NCAA Division I basketball, but the Maroons still have Katie Muller and Nikki Muller to lead the way. Adrienne Sears also returns as a starter.

6. Norwalk (4A, 23-3)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 8

Last Year: Braylon Birmingham was one of the best scorers in the state as a sophomore. What can she do a year older for the Warriors?

7. Newell-Fonda (1A, 25-2)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 9

Last Year: Wash, rinse and repeat when it comes to the Mustangs and Dick Jungers. The Class 1A powerhouse returns Ellie Sievers, Quinn Sievers and Rylee Hogrefe.

8. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 24-1)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 12

Last Year: Melina Snoozy is one of the top seniors in the state, and the Crusaders will have her alongside returning starters Ella Otten, Colby Carroll and several others with varsity experience.

9. North Polk (4A, 20-4)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 19

Last Year: This should be another to team in Class 4A, as Fayth Sullivan returns alongside Campbell Schulz to form a strong 1-2 punch. Harper Lincoln, Sophia Bouchard and Jaslyn Rasmussen are also back in the fold.

10. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (4A, 19-6)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 25

Last Year: Emily Tanny is one of the top players in her class across not just the state, but the country. The sophomore is joined by Lucy Lueken and Celia Scherr.

11. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 24-3)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 13

Last Year: The Golden Bears will be contenders to Newell-Fonda’s reign in Class 1A despite the loss of three starters and a key reserve. Graclyn Eastman, a double-double machine, is back, along with Madelyn Tigges.

12. Council Bluffs St. Albert (2A, 22-4)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 15

Last Year: How will life without Avah Underwood go? We will find out, as Brooklyn Rutledge, Sophia Denton, Eleanor Coughlin and Lexie Pearce become leaders now.

13. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 22-2)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 17

Last Year: Lizzy Frazell returns, as Ava Leichtman joins her for what should be a strong senior season for the Go-Hawks.

14. Cedar Rapids Washington (4A, 18-5)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 24

Last Year: Good luck trying to slow Sira Doumbia down, as she made 155 field goals as a junior. Jayla Strong rejoins her in the starting lineup.

15. Rock Valley (2A, 25-2)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 10

Last Year: The defending Class 2A state champions must replace Haevyn Ranschau and Hudsyn Ranschau. Look for even more from Caydence Harmsen, Natalie Leusink and Eva Remmerde.

16. Carlisle (4A, 26-1)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 2

Last Year: Macy Comito led the Wildcats to their first state title before departing for Iowa State. Starters Kami Clark and Taylor Thomas are back as juniors for Carlisle, who should be a contender once more in Class 4A.

17. Hinton (2A, 22-2)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 11

Last Year: The Blackhawks are turning into perennial state contenders. They graduated Bailey Boeve and Sydney Doeschot, but have the likes of Addison Glass and Keeley Derochie back.

18. Treynor (3A, 22-3)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 14

Last Year: Juniors Addison Mauer and Stella Sornson saw what it takes last year. Now, they will lead the way for the Cardinals. The duo drained 37 triples last year.

19. Cherokee (3A, 20-3)

2025-2026 Final Rank: Unranked

Last Year: The Braves reached the state volleyball tournament this past fall, with basketball stars Addy Wolfswinkel and Deidra Doeden providing key moments. Both are back, along with Jillian Paulsrud.

20. Central DeWitt (4A, 23-2)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 20

Last Year: Ava Putman and Kinley Birt have graduated, but the Sabers can lean on Emma Putman, Audey Fuglsang and a host of others this year.

21. Des Moines Christian (4A, 23-4)

2025-2026 Final Rank: No. 21

Last Year: Elizabeth Owen and Lauren Schmaltz are returning senior starters for the Lions. They will be counted on to help replace the production supplied by Addy Oetker, Claire Kirkman and Reese DeVought.

22. Spirit Lake (3A, 17-6)

2025-2026 Final Rank: Unranked

Last Year: The Indians have had three straight years with at least 16 wins, including a state appearance. Hayden Kuhlmann and Albany Reinke are two stars.

23. Iowa City Regina (2A, 19-6)

2025-2026 Final Rank: Unranked

Last Year: Addie McLaughlin had a big sophomore season, and should be poised to follow it up playing alongside Jada Wiltz and Adalee Klein once again.

24. Cedar Falls (5A, 18-5)

2025-2026 Final Rank: Unranked

Last Year: Mackenzie Sagers, Jordan Oakland and Taylor Vore are all back as starters for the Tigers, who also boast a deep junior class.

25. Ottumwa (5A, 19-3)

2025-2026 Final Rank: Unranked

Last Year: The Bulldogs might be one more season away from competing for a state spot. They have starters Emma Ryder, Hayden Keith, Blake Goldsmith and Alli Goedken back. Ryder, Keith and Goldsmith are just sophomores.