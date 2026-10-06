Iowa High School Cross Country Team Involved In Accident After Meet

An Iowa high school cross country team was involved in a freak accident on the way home following a meet Monday night.

In a post on the Davis County Community Schools Facebook page, the school noted that a bus containing members of the cross country team hit a horse. There were no reported injuries to any of the team members.

“On the return trip home from tonight’s Cross Country meet in Chariton, our school bus was involved in an accident after striking a horse,” the post on Facebook read. “Thankfully, there were no reportable injuries, and all parents/guardians have been notified.

“We are grateful to local law enforcement for responding quickly and assisting with the situation.”

School Offers Thanks To Coaches, Bus Driver Following Unique Incident

Angela Chaney is listed as the head coach for the Mustangs, as she is assisted by Linda Rowe and Kyle Steffen.

“Thank you to our coaches and bus driver for handling the situation with composure,” the post read. “Thank you to Chariton for sending a bus to pick up our students. The Chariton bus will meet a Davis County bus along the route home so we can get our students safely and as quickly as possible.”

In terms of the actual meet, the Mustang girls placed seventh overall, as Gabi McGregor cracked the Top 10 by finishing in ninth overall. Davis County was 10th in the boys team standings, with Gage Moss placing 24th overall to lead the way.

Interesting Fall 2026 Around Davis County School District

It has been a tough few months for the Mustangs in terms of athletics.

Back in August, the school announced they would be cancelling the 2026 varsity high school football season. Citing low numbers and player safety concern, Davis County opted out of the season.

At the time, they became the fourth Iowa high school to cancel its football season. That number continued to grow, doubling before kickoff of the season.