Abe McGill ran for over 200 yards and had three total touchdowns, Jackson Verschoor threw two touchdowns and ran in a third, and Woodbury Central ended the 2026 Iowa high school football season undefeated.

The Wildcats scored a 35-13 victory over West Sioux in a meeting of unbeatens on Thursday inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. For Woodbury Central, it marked the second state title in school history.

Woodbury Central Leaned Heavily On Abe McGill, Jackson Verschoor

McGill carried the bulk of the offensive load, rushing 40 times for 238 yards with two touchdowns. He added a short 3-yard catch for a third touchdown.

Verschoor was an efficient 7 of 12 passing for 132 yards, hitting McGill for one score and Jayden Lloyd for a 72-yarder. He added 37 rushing yards and a touchdown, as Lloyd caught three passes for 104.

McGill put the Wildcats on the board first with a touchdown run, as West Sioux answered with 38-yard field goal by Hugo Hernandez. That would be the only points for the Falcons until Braylon Lopez went in from three yards out just before halftime.

In between, Woodbury Central dominated. Verschoor hit Lloyd for the long TD to answer the Hernandez field goal, followed by his toss to McGill that made it 21-3.

West Sioux Had A Chance In The Second Half To Rally

Hernandez knocked in a second field goal in the third quarter, as the Falcons cut it to 21-13.

But the Wildcats finished things off behind McGill and Verschoor.

First, McGill went in from 14 yards out in the third, as Verschoor capped off a drive with a 4-yard run to paydirt in the fourth.

Woodbury Central was 7-for-11 on third-down attempts, as West Sioux failed on all nine third-down attempts. The Wildcats had 402 yards of total offense and 23 first downs, including 17 by rush, finishing with 270 rushing yards as a team.

Carter Wright Caused Trouble All Game Long On Defense

Carter Wright was all over the field for Woodbury Central on defense, making nine tackles, with 6.5 going down for loss and a quarterback sack. Brody Thomas also had nine tackles, with Holden Koele recording 2.5 tackles for loss.

Jared Vervantes anchored the West Sioux defense with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and 1.5 tackles for loss. Kasen Lopez had an interception, as Eli Mora made 10 tackles and both Gavin Gerritson and Karsen Schuller had nine.