Cash Parks and Cedar Rapids Xavier can finish off an incredible two-year run with a second straight Class 4A Iowa high school football state title.

The Saints take on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday, November 19, from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Xavier and the Warriors enter with 12-0 records for the first meeting between the two in the Bound era.

Cedar Rapids Xavier Looking To Defend, Finish Two-Year Unbeaten Run

Nobody has been able to knock the Saints off the Class 4A perch since 2024, as they went unbeaten and won it all last year.

Led by Cash Parks, Cedar Rapids Xavier is once again undefeated and in the state championship game.

Parks has thrown for 1,550 yards and 15 touchdowns in limited action because of blowouts by the Saints. He also has 300 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on his resume.

Dawson Doyle has stepped in as the lead running back, rushing 170 times for 1,010 yards and eight TDs. Dustin Cook, Ty Weiss and several others lend a hand to a unit with over 2,200 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.

Weiss is the leading receiver with 46 catches for over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns, as Cook and Connor Clark each have almost 300 yards receiving.

Austin Dostal has 19 sacks and 24 tackles for loss on defense, with Nolan Wilgenbusch recording seven sacks and both Beau Morio and Deronte Strong six each. As a team, Cedar Rapids Xavier has 43 sacks, 89 tackles for loss and 19 turnovers.

Weiss is dangerous in the return game, taking two punts and two kickoffs back on 14 attempts.

Balanced Sergeant Bluff-Luton Chasing Gold

Two years ago, the Warriors made the final four in Class 3A. Last season, they advanced to the Class 4A semifinals before coming up short.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is one of the more balanced teams in the state. They have 1,281 passing yards and 3,281 rushing yards, but it is more about the number of players they use to accumulate that.

Justin Ehlers has thrown for nearly 1,300 and 14 touchdowns with just one pick, adding 460 rushing yards and eight scores. Carson Jager has 716 rushing yards and 10 TDs, Emmet Kneifl has 606 and 10, Jacobi Cofield has 491 and seven, and Carter Hayes has 387 and six.

Gavin Ahrendt leads with 425 receiving yards, as Kneifl has 255 and Zach Beach 245. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has overcome injuries to several key players to excel.

Xavier Jones is a star on defense, as the senior has 52.5 tackles with 8.5 for loss and five sacks. They have 14 interceptions, led by five from Ehlers, and eight fumble recoveries.