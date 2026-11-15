Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Nov. 15, 2026

We have reached the final week of the Iowa high school football season.

Johnston retained its spot atop the state rankings, moving into the Class 5A state title game. The Dragons will take on Dowling Catholic from Cedar Falls and the UNI-Dome.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 13:

High School On SI

1. Johnston (Class 5A)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic in Class 5A state championship game on Friday, November 20

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Class 4A state championship game on Thursday, November 19

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: vs. Johnston in Class 5A state championship game on Friday, November 20

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 4

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A state championship game on Thursday, November 19

6. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg in Class 1A state championship game on Thursday, November 19

7. Solon (3A)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: vs. Des Moines Christian in Class 3A state championship game on Friday, November 20

8. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: vs. Solon in Class 3A state championship game on Friday, November 20

9. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 9-3

Previous rank: No. 9

10. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 6

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 10

12. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 11

13. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 13

14. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 14

Next game: vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Class 2A state championship game on Friday, November 20

15. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: vs. Spirit Lake in Class 2A state championship game on Friday, November 20

16. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 16

17. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 17

18. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 18

19. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 19

20. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 20

21. Aplington-Parkersburg (1A)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 23

Next game: vs. Iowa City Regina in Class 1A state championship game on Thursday, November 19

22. Woodbury Central (A)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 25

Next game: vs. West Sioux in Class A state championship game on Thursday, November 19

23. Carroll (3A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 21

24. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 22

25. Indianola (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 24

Dropped out: None.