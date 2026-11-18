Central Lyon/George-Little Rock was dealt a major blow before the Iowa high school football semifinals.

The Lions were told senior quarterback Jayden Daale would miss the remainder of the season with a broken right hand. Daale had over 2,000 combined passing and rushing yards with 18 touchdowns.

But with the two-year captain sidelined, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock rose to the occasion. The Lions beat Roland-Story, 31-28, to advance to Friday’s Class 2A title game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls vs. Spirit Lake.

Where Does Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Go For Offense?

The Lions leaned heavily on Daale this past year to handle both the passing attack and ground game. In the win over Roland-Story, they received a balanced effort out of four players to pile up 275 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 50 attempts.

Expect the same kind of attack this time. Michelet Sedam had 90 of those yards on 19 carries, the versatile Jephte Raymond broke free on a 74-yard touchdown run, Tynan Schipper had 54 with a 44-yard TD scamper and Brady Kirch added 49 yards and a touchdown.

Kirch and Gavin Van Wyhe combined for eight completions and 53 yards.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock used a 14-point fourth to rally past the Norsemen.

On the year, Sedam has 1,145 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, as Raymond and Nick Krull are both over 200 yards while Schipper, Kirch and Van Wyhe each have over 100. Raymond is a big-play waiting to happen, averaging 43 yards per rush and 19 per reception.

Raymond also has 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 quarterback sacks on defense, as Schipper has 14 and five. The Lions have forced 19 turnovers, including 12 interceptions. Kirch has four of those picks.

Logan Koob, who made the game-winning field goal, is 13-for-16 on the year with a long of 53 while making 46 of 47 extra point attempts.

Spirit Lake Brings Balance To The Class 2A Championship

Ty Higgins has over 1,110 passing yards and 600-plus rushing, throwing nine TDs and running in 11 more. He is just one piece of an offense for the Indians that can hurt you in so many ways.

Brayden Sullivan leads with 969 rushing yards, finding the end zone seven times. Kyson Jalas has almost 600 yards and seven scores, as Jaizik Miller has 590 combined yards and seven touchdowns. Miller, who is excellent in the return game, is averaging 19 yards per catch and seven per rush.

Bennett Stecker, who has a couple of brothers playing NCAA Division I football, has 23 receptions for 261 yards. Keegan Reuter is another threat with 240 receiving yards on 20 catches.

Stecker anchors the defense with seven sacks, as Jalas has recorded 81 tackles. Spirit Lake has forced 28 turnovers. Keegan Reuter has made seven field goals, with a long of 45.