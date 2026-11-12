Iowa High School Football: New Champion Will Be Crowned In Class 2A

There will be a new champion crowned in Class 2A of Iowa high school football this year.

Alburnett takes on Spirit Lake, who knocked off 2025 champion Kuemper Catholic, while Roland-Story gets Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

The first game kicks between the Pirates and Indians on Saturday, November 14 at 10 a.m. from Cedar Falls and the UNI-Dome. Roland-Story and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock meet at 1 p.m.

Here is a look at the Class 2A semifinals of the Iowa high school football playoffs.

Regina’s Luke Hamilton (3) chasses Alburnett’s Laken Caves (24) during a high school football game Sept. 10, 2026 in Alburnett, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spirit Lake vs. Alburnett

Laken Caves and the Pirates have been on fire since a Week 3 loss to Iowa City Regina. They have won eight straight, including a 28-21 victory over Wilton to advance to the semifinals.

Caves, a Northern Iowa commit, has 1,658 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 13 yards per carry. Brody Kaestner has 1,210 passing yards and 16 TDs, with both Caves and Cash Varner recording over 300 receiving yards each.

Along with Caves, Cooper Franklin has 608 rushing and seven scores, Owen Henriksen has 525 and seven, and Kaestner has ran in seven touchdowns.

Spirit Lake dropped a couple games early, but the Indians have reeled off six straight since, including a pair of wins over Kuemper Catholic.

Ty Higgins has 1,011 passing yards and another 556 rushing, with Brayden Sullivan leading with 849 on the ground. Higgins has nine rushing touchdowns and Sullivan seven.

On defense, the Indians have forced 26 turnovers, including 11 interceptions.

Jaizik Miller, a senior, has a rushing touchdown, five receiving touchdowns, 44 tackles, a fumble recovery for a score, three interceptions and a punt return for another TD.

Roland-Story vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock holds wins over MOC-Floyd Valley, Van Meter, Spirit Lake and OABCIG, as the Lions are averaging 36 points per game. Jayden Daale has 1,354 passing yards and almost 700 rushing, throwing 11 TDs while running in seven more.

Joining him in the backfield is Michelet Sedam, who has 1,055 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Egan Pedersen, Jephte Raymond and Sedam all have over 220 receiving yards and a combined 11 TDs.

Raymond is a terror on defense, recording 14.5 tackles for loss with 9.5 sacks. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock has picked off 12 passes and recovered six fumbles with a pair of defensive touchdowns and three return scores on special teams.

It has been a record-breaking year for Roland-Story, as the Norsemen look to end it with a bang. Colin Willis has almost 2,400 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, while Fiston Carlson has nearly 1,400 rushing yards and 22 trips to the end zone.

Luke Thoreson is part of the record-setting run, catching 68 passes for 1,131 yards with 12 touchdowns.

On defense, Roland-Story has 60.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 quarterback sacks and 19 interceptions with two returned for scores.