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Iowa High School Football Final Scores - October 23

See final scores from every classification in Iowa
Jack Butler|
Southeast Polk running back Stanley Cooper runs the ball against Waukee Northwest during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee.
Southeast Polk running back Stanley Cooper runs the ball against Waukee Northwest during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee. | Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Iowa High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Washington 63, Keokuk 7

Twin Cedars 28, Griswold 20

Sioux Center 36, Humboldt 26

(#3) Johnston 49, Roosevelt 0

Nevada 50, Knoxville 7

BCLUW 70, GMG 6

Clear Creek-Amana 49, Oskaloosa 13

Wahlert 37, Maquoketa 8

(#4) Regina 50, Columbus Catholic 7

Edgewood-Colesburg 20, WACO 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47, Springville 7

(#23) North Linn 69, Van Buren County 0

Davenport North 21, North Scott 16

Harlan 52, Greene County 7

West Fork 38, North Butler 25

North Union 55, Janesville 0

Linn-Mar 35, Iowa City West 28

Riverside 48, Earlham 14

Audubon 54, East Union 12

Lynnville-Sully 34, Mount Ayr 6

Maquoketa Valley 35, Danville 0

Pleasantville 29, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28

Madrid 35, Southwest Valley 13

Kingsley-Pierson 42, CAM 34

South Hardin 28, Ridge View 14

St. Albert 35, Gehlen Catholic 9

Roland-Story 35, Grand View Christian 0

(#1) Southeast Polk 54, Des Moines East 0

Norwalk 21, (#19) Northwest 3

A-D-M 42, Denison-Schleswig 16

(#11) Waukee 35, Waterloo West 7

Boyer Valley 43, St. Mary’s 13

Independence 16, Charles City 7

Iowa Valley 71, Wayne 12

St. Ansgar 28, Belmond-Klemme 20

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 20, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 14

Crestwood 35, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 7

(#9) CLGLR (CO-OP) 38, Southeast Valley 14

Alburnett 47, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Iowa City 55, Ottumwa 14

(#20) Lewis Central 55, Jefferson 0

Le Mars 36, Storm Lake 3

(#18) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 0

Woodbine 52, Murray 28

Montezuma 26, North Tama 20

Prairie City-Monroe 45, West Liberty 6

Clarksville 50, Turkey Valley 36

Northeast 44, Cardinal 20

Beckman 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

Treynor 41, West Central Valley 0

Lenox 56, Southeast Warren 6

(#13) Kuemper 35, Unity Christian 0

(#21) OABCIG 28, Western Christian 21

West Marshall 45, Northwest Webster 0

West Monona 46, MMCRU (CO-OP) 28

Dike-New Hartford 48, New Hampton 0

Chariton 43, Mid-Prairie 0

Waukon 46, Bellevue 12

Sigourney-Keota 31, Hudson 7

Underwood 35, East Sac County 7

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 48, MFL MarMac 8

Osage 12, West Branch 7

(#15) West Sioux 38, Logan-Magnolia 0

(#10) West Lyon 56, Tri-Center 7

Kee 50, Riceville 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 74, English Valleys 32

(#2) Dowling Catholic 43, Marshalltown 0

(#22) Spirit Lake 34, Cherokee Washington 20

Van Meter 49, Albia 7

Grundy Center 34, Cascade 15

West Hancock 21, Nashua-Plainfield 14

Bedford 64, Fremont-Mills 16

Don Bosco 56, Moravia 8

Bishop Heelan Catholic 24, Algona 14

(#12) Ankeny 66, Lincoln 7

Prairie 48, Dubuque Senior 0

Mt. Vernon 21, Assumption 7

Bondurant-Farrar 54, Des Moines North 8

Pella 38, Grinnell 21

Bishop Garrigan 50, GTRA (CO-OP) 14

Pleasant Valley 70, Davenport Central 22

Centerville 46, West Burlington/Notre Dame 44

(#25) Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Eagle Grove 0

Ankeny Centennial 51, Sioux City North 14

MOC-Floyd Valley 34, Webster City 21

Newton 55, Marion 28

South Central Calhoun 29, Lawton-Bronson 12

North Polk 43, Gilbert 20

Dallas Center-Grimes 47, Kennedy 29

Creston 48, Perry 21

Williamsburg 62, Saydel 0

Wapsie Valley 42, Pekin 30

Clarinda 14, Pella Christian 7

Cedar Falls 42, Jefferson 6

Newman Catholic 41, Starmont 14

(#7) Woodbury Central 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Hinton 34, Emmetsburg 0

Carlisle 35, Ballard 3

Carroll 55, Atlantic 7

Glenwood 31, Boone 3

East Buchanan 82, Columbus 8

Wilton 39, Anamosa 3

Fort Dodge 17, Sioux City West 6

Indianola 35, Urbandale 24

Central DeWitt 37, Center Point-Urbana 26

Bettendorf 38, Hempstead 8

(#6) Xavier 49, Mason City 7

Liberty 55, Muscatine 20

Waverly-Shell Rock 24, Decorah-North Winneshiek 3

(#14) Des Moines Christian 55, Winterset 17

(#8) Clear Lake 35, West Delaware 21

(#16) Western Dubuque 55, Burlington 7

(#5) Solon 55, Fort Madison 6

Mt. Pleasant 48, Fairfield 22

Iowa Falls-Alden 24, Benton 14

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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