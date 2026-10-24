Iowa High School Football Final Scores - October 23
The Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Iowa High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Washington 63, Keokuk 7
Twin Cedars 28, Griswold 20
Sioux Center 36, Humboldt 26
(#3) Johnston 49, Roosevelt 0
Nevada 50, Knoxville 7
BCLUW 70, GMG 6
Clear Creek-Amana 49, Oskaloosa 13
Wahlert 37, Maquoketa 8
(#4) Regina 50, Columbus Catholic 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 20, WACO 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47, Springville 7
(#23) North Linn 69, Van Buren County 0
Davenport North 21, North Scott 16
Harlan 52, Greene County 7
West Fork 38, North Butler 25
North Union 55, Janesville 0
Linn-Mar 35, Iowa City West 28
Riverside 48, Earlham 14
Audubon 54, East Union 12
Lynnville-Sully 34, Mount Ayr 6
Maquoketa Valley 35, Danville 0
Pleasantville 29, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28
Madrid 35, Southwest Valley 13
Kingsley-Pierson 42, CAM 34
South Hardin 28, Ridge View 14
St. Albert 35, Gehlen Catholic 9
Roland-Story 35, Grand View Christian 0
(#1) Southeast Polk 54, Des Moines East 0
Norwalk 21, (#19) Northwest 3
A-D-M 42, Denison-Schleswig 16
(#11) Waukee 35, Waterloo West 7
Boyer Valley 43, St. Mary’s 13
Independence 16, Charles City 7
Iowa Valley 71, Wayne 12
St. Ansgar 28, Belmond-Klemme 20
Martensdale-St. Mary’s 20, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 14
Crestwood 35, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 7
(#9) CLGLR (CO-OP) 38, Southeast Valley 14
Alburnett 47, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Iowa City 55, Ottumwa 14
(#20) Lewis Central 55, Jefferson 0
Le Mars 36, Storm Lake 3
(#18) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 0
Woodbine 52, Murray 28
Montezuma 26, North Tama 20
Prairie City-Monroe 45, West Liberty 6
Clarksville 50, Turkey Valley 36
Northeast 44, Cardinal 20
Beckman 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
Treynor 41, West Central Valley 0
Lenox 56, Southeast Warren 6
(#13) Kuemper 35, Unity Christian 0
(#21) OABCIG 28, Western Christian 21
West Marshall 45, Northwest Webster 0
West Monona 46, MMCRU (CO-OP) 28
Dike-New Hartford 48, New Hampton 0
Chariton 43, Mid-Prairie 0
Waukon 46, Bellevue 12
Sigourney-Keota 31, Hudson 7
Underwood 35, East Sac County 7
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 48, MFL MarMac 8
Osage 12, West Branch 7
(#15) West Sioux 38, Logan-Magnolia 0
(#10) West Lyon 56, Tri-Center 7
Kee 50, Riceville 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 74, English Valleys 32
(#2) Dowling Catholic 43, Marshalltown 0
(#22) Spirit Lake 34, Cherokee Washington 20
Van Meter 49, Albia 7
Grundy Center 34, Cascade 15
West Hancock 21, Nashua-Plainfield 14
Bedford 64, Fremont-Mills 16
Don Bosco 56, Moravia 8
Bishop Heelan Catholic 24, Algona 14
(#12) Ankeny 66, Lincoln 7
Prairie 48, Dubuque Senior 0
Mt. Vernon 21, Assumption 7
Bondurant-Farrar 54, Des Moines North 8
Pella 38, Grinnell 21
Bishop Garrigan 50, GTRA (CO-OP) 14
Pleasant Valley 70, Davenport Central 22
Centerville 46, West Burlington/Notre Dame 44
(#25) Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Eagle Grove 0
Ankeny Centennial 51, Sioux City North 14
MOC-Floyd Valley 34, Webster City 21
Newton 55, Marion 28
South Central Calhoun 29, Lawton-Bronson 12
North Polk 43, Gilbert 20
Dallas Center-Grimes 47, Kennedy 29
Creston 48, Perry 21
Williamsburg 62, Saydel 0
Wapsie Valley 42, Pekin 30
Clarinda 14, Pella Christian 7
Cedar Falls 42, Jefferson 6
Newman Catholic 41, Starmont 14
(#7) Woodbury Central 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Hinton 34, Emmetsburg 0
Carlisle 35, Ballard 3
Carroll 55, Atlantic 7
Glenwood 31, Boone 3
East Buchanan 82, Columbus 8
Wilton 39, Anamosa 3
Fort Dodge 17, Sioux City West 6
Indianola 35, Urbandale 24
Central DeWitt 37, Center Point-Urbana 26
Bettendorf 38, Hempstead 8
(#6) Xavier 49, Mason City 7
Liberty 55, Muscatine 20
Waverly-Shell Rock 24, Decorah-North Winneshiek 3
(#14) Des Moines Christian 55, Winterset 17
(#8) Clear Lake 35, West Delaware 21
(#16) Western Dubuque 55, Burlington 7
(#5) Solon 55, Fort Madison 6
Mt. Pleasant 48, Fairfield 22
Iowa Falls-Alden 24, Benton 14
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917