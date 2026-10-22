Iowa High School Football Star Nolan Kriegel Nearing State Records

For the past four seasons, Nolan Kriegel has dominated on the Iowa high school football field.

Kriegel, a senior at Iowa Valley High School, is quickly closing in on the career eight-player record for touchdowns scored. And he is doing it as a quarterback on the field.

Heading into the opening round of the playoffs this Friday, Kriegel sits third on the career list with 147 rushing, receiving and return touchdowns. CAM’s Lane Spieker is first with 150, as Clayton Plowman from Adair-Casey is second with 148.

Kriegel and Iowa Valley play host to Wayne this week. The Tigers are undefeated on the year and currently ranked third by High School On SI Iowa in eight-player.

Nolan Kriegel Sitting High On Iowa High School Football Career Lists For Touchdowns Scored, Rushing Yards

Along with his incredible number of touchdowns scored, Kriegel has also thrown 60 touchdowns over the past four years. He has 3,691 passing yards in addition to his 6,517 rushing yards.

That number also placed him third on the career list behind Plowman, who accounted for 7,646 yards, and Spieker, who had 6,986.

He has caught multiple touchdowns each season and has five kickoff returns and an interception return for a score during his career.

Iowa Valley Has Strong Chance To Make Deep Playoff Run This Fall

Depending on how far Kriegel and Iowa Valley can go, he could have as many as five more games.

Taking into consideration his averages on the season, Kriegel could end up with over 800 more rushing yards. That would take him to over 7,300 while he is averaging four touchdowns per game, which would give him 20 more and take him to 167.

Nolan Kriegel Also Has Medals In Wrestling, Track For The Tigers

Kriegel is a wrestling standout for the Tigers, competing at the state tournament multiple times. Before entering the high school ranks, he was the 14U USA state freestyle champion at 149 pounds.

Last spring, he helped Iowa Valley finish third at state track and field. Kriegel was the state runner-up in the long jump and ran on the second place shuttle hurdle relay. He was also third in the 110 high hurdles and fifth in the 4x200-meter relay.