Iowa High School Football: How to Watch Waukee Northwest at Waukee

One of the key Week 8 games in Iowa high school football will also be for bragging rights.

Waukee welcomes intra-city rival Waukee Northwest for a showdown this Friday in Class 5A action.

The game airs live on YouTube through the Central Iowa Sports Network page. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with a pregame show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Since 2023, the two rivals have squared off three times. Waukee has picked up victories in the last two, including a thrilling 31-28 victory last year.

The Warriors also posted a 40-29 triumph in 2024, with Waukee Northwest claiming the first encounter back in 2023, 20-17.

Success has followed both since the split, as they each enter this week with 4-3 records.

Waukee Northwest Looking To Bounce Back After Tough Loss

The Wolves had High School On SI Iowa No. 1 Southeast Polk on the ropes last Friday night before falling, 32-28. The loss snapped a four-game win streak that included three consecutive shutouts for the Waukee Northwest defense.

Mack Heitland makes the offense go, as the senior has thrown for 1,262 yards and 14 touchdowns on 85 of 138 passing. He is also dangerous with his legs, rushing for 429 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.

Paulo Tobongye has 448 yards rushing and six combined touchdowns, with Jordon Green catching 18 passes for 336 yards and a TD.

Waukee Coming Off Setback To Defending State Champion

Like the Wolves, the Warriors were unable to keep their winning ways going last week, coming up short vs. defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic, 24-6. They had recorded back-to-back shutouts during a four-game win streak.

In his first season as the starting quarterback, TJ Sleiter has improved with each passing week. The senior has thrown for 1,445 yards and a dozen touchdowns, completing 108 of 184 overall. Myles O’Connor is his top target, catching 23 passes for 372 yards with five TDs.

Sam Heinrich anchors the ground attack, rushing for 439 yards and six trips to the end zone.

Chilly Fall Temperatures To Greet Players

The weather is definitely turning towards Fall this week. Expected highs are in the upper 40s, dropping to a low of 43 by 10 p.m. Thankfully, dry conditions are in the forecast, with minimal winds to impact the play.

Here is how to watch Friday night’s Iowa high school football Class 5A game featuring Waukee Northwest and Waukee.

How To Watch Waukee Northwest-Waukee

What: Waukee Northwest (4-3) at Waukee (4-3).

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Waukee Stadium, Waukee, Iowa.

Stream: CISN YouTube.