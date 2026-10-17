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Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

See IHSAA scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Waukee Northwest quarterback Mack Heitland runs the ball for a touchdown against Southeast Polk during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee.
Waukee Northwest quarterback Mack Heitland runs the ball for a touchdown against Southeast Polk during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Iowa high school football season had lots of action on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

Osage 40, Forest City 6

Washington 49, Fort Madison 6

Pella 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Fairfield 30, Keokuk 0

Newell-Fonda 15, Riceville 14

Springville 34, Central City 28

Cascade 49, Camanche 8

(#25) OABCIG 35, Southeast Valley 0

St. Ansgar 56, North Butler 19

(#23) Northwest 44, (#8) Waukee 0

East Union 62, Griswold 0

Treynor 40, Missouri Valley 0

(#15) West Sioux 55, Gehlen Catholic 7

North Linn 28, Wapsie Valley 0

Liberty 41, Iowa City 14

Iowa Valley 67, WACO 14

Riverside 21, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 13

Coon Rapids-Bayard 72, Glidden-Ralston 15

Indianola 38, Sioux City North 7

Mount Ayr 50, Southwest Valley 6

Le Mars 24, Fort Dodge 21

Newman Catholic 48, AGWSR 26

Logan-Magnolia 17, Akron-Westfield 7

Pleasantville 56, Panorama 0

Pekin 55, Columbus 15

Winfield-Mt. Union 14, Belle Plaine 14

(#10) CLGLR (CO-OP) 36, Unity Christian 13

Marion 41, Oskaloosa 10

BCLUW 52, Postville 0

Hinton 61, Alta-Aurelia 20

East Buchanan 34, Maquoketa Valley 20

West Fork 35, Lake Mills 0

West Monona 35, IKM/Manning 6

Calamus-Wheatland 42, Easton Valley 12

(#22) Sioux City East 55, Lincoln 7

Don Bosco 72, Tripoli 12

Bedford 54, Lamoni 31

Kee 60, West Central 22

North Union 68, Northwood-Kensett 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 56, Central 16

West Marshall 45, West Central Valley 13

Prairie City-Monroe 37, Centerville 28

Pella Christian 56, Albia 21

Beckman 49, Lisbon 14

(#14) Kuemper 28, Okoboji 7

(#18) Lewis Central 38, A-D-M 6

Spencer 49, Storm Lake 7

Bishop Garrigan 51, West Bend-Mallard 12

Roosevelt 28, Ottumwa 7

Southeast Warren 56, Wayne 0

Dike-New Hartford 24, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 7

Dallas Center-Grimes 42, Ames 3

Nashua-Plainfield 33, Clayton-Ridge 0

Audubon 51, Lenox 0

Creston 13, Greene County 9

Urbandale 15, Norwalk 0

Interstate 35 35, Ogden 0

Northwest Webster 42, South Hamilton 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, North Tama 0

(#17) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City West 7

Denison-Schleswig 19, Boone 12

South Hardin 39, Central Springs 0

Tipton 22, Monticello 6

Cedar Falls 35, Linn-Mar 7

(#3) Johnston 38, (#1) Southeast Polk 30

Sigourney-Keota 62, Cardinal 0

Turkey Valley 64, Cedar Ridge Christian 7

Gilbert 64, Des Moines North 0

Montezuma 55, Baxter 6

Williamsburg 48, Knoxville 17

(#4) Regina 47, Louisa-Muscatine 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 41, Union 14

Emmetsburg 15, East Sac County 14

(#21) Spirit Lake 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Sioux Center 20, MOC-Floyd Valley 13

GMG 58, Colo-NESCO 20

Stanton 85, Melcher-Dallas 22

Carlisle 28, North Polk 14

Moravia 72, Twin Cedars 14

Hudson 42, Jesup 7

Van Meter 48, Clarke 14

Winterset 56, Saydel 8

Wilton 49, West Liberty 6

Madrid 48, Colfax-Mingo 15

Glenwood 56, Jefferson 12

West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 14

MFL MarMac 35, Northeast 14

Assumption 42, Center Point-Urbana 0

Roland-Story 49, Oelwein 0

Fremont-Mills 63, East Mills 0

Shenandoah 54, Tri-Center 49

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 42, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 49, Nodaway Valley 0

South Central Calhoun 49, Pocahontas 15

Bishop Heelan Catholic 35, Humboldt 0

Clarinda 42, Woodward-Granger 13

(#20) Valley 36, (#7) Ankeny 35

GTRA (CO-OP) 72, Harris-Lake Park 0

Danville 38, Wapello 7

Midland 31, Highland 14

(#11) West Lyon 49, Lawton-Bronson 0

Grundy Center 42, Eagle Grove 8

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Western Christian 41

Grand View Christian 28, Chariton 7

(#6) Xavier 30, Decorah-North Winneshiek 14

Harlan 42, Atlantic 21

Cherokee Washington 43, Sheldon 0

Boyer Valley 54, Sidney 8

(#2) Dowling Catholic 37, Ankeny Centennial 10

Murray 70, Seymour 20

Carroll 48, Perry 7

Lynnville-Sully 63, Earlham 34

Ridge View 33, MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 6

(#12) Woodbury Central 41, St. Albert 7

Vinton-Shellsburg 25, Denver 20

Clarksville 71, Collins-Maxwell 16

MMCRU (CO-OP) 42, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13

Kennedy 37, Bettendorf 0

West Branch 34, Bellevue 33

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Durant 19

Algona 42, Webster City 10

Underwood 53, Red Oak 13

Janesville 34, Dunkerton 26

Sibley-Ocheyedan 47, Sioux Central 14

English Valleys 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0

Westwood 32, South O’Brien 7

St. Mary’s 60, North Iowa 41

East Marshall 42, North Cedar 0

Kingsley-Pierson 67, St. Edmond 8

Mediapolis 34, Central Lee 21

Pleasant Valley 57, Dubuque Senior 6

Wahlert 34, Mt. Vernon 20

Alburnett 42, Anamosa 14

Iowa Falls-Alden 34, Independence 10

North Scott 55, Burlington 7

(#9) Clear Lake 55, Charles City 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waterloo East 0

(#24) West Delaware 48, Benton 7

Crestwood 32, Waukon 26

(#13) Des Moines Christian 33, Nevada 0

Waterloo West 31, Marshalltown 0

(#5) Solon 38, Mt. Pleasant 6

Newton 35, Grinnell 14

New Hampton 35, North Fayette Valley 21

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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