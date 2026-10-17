Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
The Iowa high school football season had lots of action on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
Osage 40, Forest City 6
Washington 49, Fort Madison 6
Pella 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Fairfield 30, Keokuk 0
Newell-Fonda 15, Riceville 14
Springville 34, Central City 28
Cascade 49, Camanche 8
(#25) OABCIG 35, Southeast Valley 0
St. Ansgar 56, North Butler 19
(#23) Northwest 44, (#8) Waukee 0
East Union 62, Griswold 0
Treynor 40, Missouri Valley 0
(#15) West Sioux 55, Gehlen Catholic 7
North Linn 28, Wapsie Valley 0
Liberty 41, Iowa City 14
Iowa Valley 67, WACO 14
Riverside 21, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 13
Coon Rapids-Bayard 72, Glidden-Ralston 15
Indianola 38, Sioux City North 7
Mount Ayr 50, Southwest Valley 6
Le Mars 24, Fort Dodge 21
Newman Catholic 48, AGWSR 26
Logan-Magnolia 17, Akron-Westfield 7
Pleasantville 56, Panorama 0
Pekin 55, Columbus 15
Winfield-Mt. Union 14, Belle Plaine 14
(#10) CLGLR (CO-OP) 36, Unity Christian 13
Marion 41, Oskaloosa 10
BCLUW 52, Postville 0
Hinton 61, Alta-Aurelia 20
East Buchanan 34, Maquoketa Valley 20
West Fork 35, Lake Mills 0
West Monona 35, IKM/Manning 6
Calamus-Wheatland 42, Easton Valley 12
(#22) Sioux City East 55, Lincoln 7
Don Bosco 72, Tripoli 12
Bedford 54, Lamoni 31
Kee 60, West Central 22
North Union 68, Northwood-Kensett 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 56, Central 16
West Marshall 45, West Central Valley 13
Prairie City-Monroe 37, Centerville 28
Pella Christian 56, Albia 21
Beckman 49, Lisbon 14
(#14) Kuemper 28, Okoboji 7
(#18) Lewis Central 38, A-D-M 6
Spencer 49, Storm Lake 7
Bishop Garrigan 51, West Bend-Mallard 12
Roosevelt 28, Ottumwa 7
Southeast Warren 56, Wayne 0
Dike-New Hartford 24, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 42, Ames 3
Nashua-Plainfield 33, Clayton-Ridge 0
Audubon 51, Lenox 0
Creston 13, Greene County 9
Urbandale 15, Norwalk 0
Interstate 35 35, Ogden 0
Northwest Webster 42, South Hamilton 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, North Tama 0
(#17) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City West 7
Denison-Schleswig 19, Boone 12
South Hardin 39, Central Springs 0
Tipton 22, Monticello 6
Cedar Falls 35, Linn-Mar 7
(#3) Johnston 38, (#1) Southeast Polk 30
Sigourney-Keota 62, Cardinal 0
Turkey Valley 64, Cedar Ridge Christian 7
Gilbert 64, Des Moines North 0
Montezuma 55, Baxter 6
Williamsburg 48, Knoxville 17
(#4) Regina 47, Louisa-Muscatine 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 41, Union 14
Emmetsburg 15, East Sac County 14
(#21) Spirit Lake 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Sioux Center 20, MOC-Floyd Valley 13
GMG 58, Colo-NESCO 20
Stanton 85, Melcher-Dallas 22
Carlisle 28, North Polk 14
Moravia 72, Twin Cedars 14
Hudson 42, Jesup 7
Van Meter 48, Clarke 14
Winterset 56, Saydel 8
Wilton 49, West Liberty 6
Madrid 48, Colfax-Mingo 15
Glenwood 56, Jefferson 12
West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 14
MFL MarMac 35, Northeast 14
Assumption 42, Center Point-Urbana 0
Roland-Story 49, Oelwein 0
Fremont-Mills 63, East Mills 0
Shenandoah 54, Tri-Center 49
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 42, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7
Martensdale-St. Mary’s 49, Nodaway Valley 0
South Central Calhoun 49, Pocahontas 15
Bishop Heelan Catholic 35, Humboldt 0
Clarinda 42, Woodward-Granger 13
(#20) Valley 36, (#7) Ankeny 35
GTRA (CO-OP) 72, Harris-Lake Park 0
Danville 38, Wapello 7
Midland 31, Highland 14
(#11) West Lyon 49, Lawton-Bronson 0
Grundy Center 42, Eagle Grove 8
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Western Christian 41
Grand View Christian 28, Chariton 7
(#6) Xavier 30, Decorah-North Winneshiek 14
Harlan 42, Atlantic 21
Cherokee Washington 43, Sheldon 0
Boyer Valley 54, Sidney 8
(#2) Dowling Catholic 37, Ankeny Centennial 10
Murray 70, Seymour 20
Carroll 48, Perry 7
Lynnville-Sully 63, Earlham 34
Ridge View 33, MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 6
(#12) Woodbury Central 41, St. Albert 7
Vinton-Shellsburg 25, Denver 20
Clarksville 71, Collins-Maxwell 16
MMCRU (CO-OP) 42, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13
Kennedy 37, Bettendorf 0
West Branch 34, Bellevue 33
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Durant 19
Algona 42, Webster City 10
Underwood 53, Red Oak 13
Janesville 34, Dunkerton 26
Sibley-Ocheyedan 47, Sioux Central 14
English Valleys 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0
Westwood 32, South O’Brien 7
St. Mary’s 60, North Iowa 41
East Marshall 42, North Cedar 0
Kingsley-Pierson 67, St. Edmond 8
Mediapolis 34, Central Lee 21
Pleasant Valley 57, Dubuque Senior 6
Wahlert 34, Mt. Vernon 20
Alburnett 42, Anamosa 14
Iowa Falls-Alden 34, Independence 10
North Scott 55, Burlington 7
(#9) Clear Lake 55, Charles City 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waterloo East 0
(#24) West Delaware 48, Benton 7
Crestwood 32, Waukon 26
(#13) Des Moines Christian 33, Nevada 0
Waterloo West 31, Marshalltown 0
(#5) Solon 38, Mt. Pleasant 6
Newton 35, Grinnell 14
New Hampton 35, North Fayette Valley 21
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917