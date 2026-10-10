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Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

See final scores from around Iowa high school football
Jack Butler|
Southeast Polk running back Adrian Cooper *23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Waukee Northwest during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee.
Southeast Polk running back Adrian Cooper *23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Waukee Northwest during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Iowa high school football season continued on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.

Full Iowa high school football scoreboard.

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

(#5) Solon 49, Washington 13

East Mills 80, Glidden-Ralston 60

Clarinda 56, Clarke 6

Nevada 49, Saydel 2

(#3) Dowling Catholic 24, (#12) Waukee 3

West Marshall 26, Interstate 35 8

(#14) Des Moines Christian 62, Knoxville 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Clarksville 22

Norwalk 27, Ottumwa 0

Ballard 21, Gilbert 14

Bellevue 50, Tipton 32

Alburnett 55, Monticello 16

Turkey Valley 48, Tripoli 19

Iowa City 56, Des Moines East 7

Linn-Mar 49, Muscatine 14

Gehlen Catholic 34, South O’Brien 7

AHSTW 20, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 14

East Buchanan 24, Starmont 7

Mt. Vernon 17, Central DeWitt 10

Wapsie Valley 35, East Marshall 7

Lamoni 47, Sidney 24

Atlantic 54, Greene County 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 17

(#13) Woodbury Central 42, Logan-Magnolia 0

Davenport North 47, Burlington 12

Highland 12, Columbus 0

Murray 34, Winfield-Mt. Union 14

Pella 42, Oskaloosa 6

Bedford 58, East Union 20

CAM 60, Griswold 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 82, Calamus-Wheatland 0

(#9) CLGLR (CO-OP) 55, Sheldon 3

OABCIG 33, Okoboji 7

Northeast 24, Beckman 21

Emmetsburg 35, South Hamilton 14

(#20) Lewis Central 55, Denison-Schleswig 0

(#24) St. Ansgar 42, Clayton-Ridge 0

Spencer 28, Sioux City West 14

(#2) Southeast Polk 32, Northwest 28

Hempstead 41, Dubuque Senior 40

Lisbon 61, Camanche 20

Kee 60, Central City 0

Nashua-Plainfield 39, South Winneshiek 20

Bishop Garrigan 56, Northwood-Kensett 0

Boone 14, Jefferson 7

Western Christian 39, Cherokee Washington 28

(#10) West Lyon 56, MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 12

Woodbine 52, Boyer Valley 7

St. Albert 42, Akron-Westfield 7

Madrid 34, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 21

Newell-Fonda 63, Ar-We-Va 14

BCLUW 52, AGWSR 21

Centerville 40, Albia 8

Carroll 48, Creston 11

(#1) Johnston 35, (#23) Sioux City East 27

(#21) West Sioux 57, MMCRU (CO-OP) 0

Urbandale 40, Lincoln 13

Treynor 69, Red Oak 6

Roosevelt 29, Lincoln 6

(#4) Regina 44, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 8

(#18) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, Le Mars 14

Audubon 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 8

North Tama 50, Collins-Maxwell 6

Ridge View 56, Alta-Aurelia 0

Sigourney-Keota 42, Durant 6

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 31, South Hardin 21

Lawton-Bronson 32, Hinton 14

Riceville 8, Janesville 6

Pleasant Valley 27, (#17) Liberty 26

(#15) Kuemper 51, Estherville Lincoln Central 7

Dunkerton 62, West Central 60

East Sac County 35, Pocahontas 6

Columbus Catholic 21, Union 14

(#19) Spirit Lake 21, Southeast Valley 16

IKM/Manning 27, Westwood 6

Underwood 35, Shenandoah 12

North Fayette Valley 35, Forest City 21

Sioux Central 33, Belmond-Klemme 7

Algona 14, Sioux Center 6

Bishop Heelan Catholic 35, Webster City 0

Earlham 58, North Mahaska 16

Southeast Warren 63, Moravia 14

Wayne 62, Melcher-Dallas 8

Montezuma 61, Twin Cedars 6

Mount Ayr 35, Nodaway Valley 0

West Branch 23, Anamosa 7

Lynnville-Sully 59, Colfax-Mingo 13

Glenwood 24, A-D-M 17

Colo-NESCO 50, Baxter 48

North Linn 66, Midland 0

Denver 50, Oelwein 0

Eagle Grove 72, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 35

Fremont-Mills 56, Stanton 8

South Central Calhoun 28, Northwest Webster 7

Iowa City West 48, Davenport Central 21

West Monona 49, Southwest Valley 7

Pleasantville 45, West Central Valley 7

North Butler 57, Postville 6

(#6) Ankeny 56, Ames 7

Cascade 35, MFL MarMac 28

Marion 21, Grinnell 20

Chariton 45, Woodward-Granger 7

Maquoketa Valley 69, North Cedar 0

Iowa Valley 67, English Valleys 0

Newman Catholic 7, Lake Mills 0

Wilton 43, Central Lee 13

Pekin 55, Danville 6

Roland-Story 44, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 8

Fort Dodge 42, Storm Lake 9

Indianola 50, Ankeny Centennial 21

Tri-Center 42, Missouri Valley 7

Prairie 20, Cedar Falls 0

(#22) Aplington-Parkersburg 37, Hudson 0

Unity Christian 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 29

Van Meter 42, Grand View Christian 21

North Scott 28, Clinton 14

Grundy Center 49, Central Springs 13

Sumner-Fredericksburg 48, Jesup 6

West Fork 48, West Hancock 19

Bettendorf 50, Jefferson 7

(#7) Xavier 42, Waterloo East 0

(#11) Clear Lake 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

Williamsburg 21, Winterset 2

Waukon 44, New Hampton 10

Osage 20, Crestwood 18

Assumption 19, Wahlert 14

Mt. Pleasant 56, Keokuk 6

Mid-Prairie 56, Mediapolis 14

Newton 35, Clear Creek-Amana 28

(#16) Valley 73, Sioux City North 27

Harlan 55, Perry 7

(#25) West Delaware 49, Charles City 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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