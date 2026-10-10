Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
The Iowa high school football season continued on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Full Iowa high school football scoreboard.
Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
(#5) Solon 49, Washington 13
East Mills 80, Glidden-Ralston 60
Clarinda 56, Clarke 6
Nevada 49, Saydel 2
(#3) Dowling Catholic 24, (#12) Waukee 3
West Marshall 26, Interstate 35 8
(#14) Des Moines Christian 62, Knoxville 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Clarksville 22
Norwalk 27, Ottumwa 0
Ballard 21, Gilbert 14
Bellevue 50, Tipton 32
Alburnett 55, Monticello 16
Turkey Valley 48, Tripoli 19
Iowa City 56, Des Moines East 7
Linn-Mar 49, Muscatine 14
Gehlen Catholic 34, South O’Brien 7
AHSTW 20, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 14
East Buchanan 24, Starmont 7
Mt. Vernon 17, Central DeWitt 10
Wapsie Valley 35, East Marshall 7
Lamoni 47, Sidney 24
Atlantic 54, Greene County 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 17
(#13) Woodbury Central 42, Logan-Magnolia 0
Davenport North 47, Burlington 12
Highland 12, Columbus 0
Murray 34, Winfield-Mt. Union 14
Pella 42, Oskaloosa 6
Bedford 58, East Union 20
CAM 60, Griswold 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 82, Calamus-Wheatland 0
(#9) CLGLR (CO-OP) 55, Sheldon 3
OABCIG 33, Okoboji 7
Northeast 24, Beckman 21
Emmetsburg 35, South Hamilton 14
(#20) Lewis Central 55, Denison-Schleswig 0
(#24) St. Ansgar 42, Clayton-Ridge 0
Spencer 28, Sioux City West 14
(#2) Southeast Polk 32, Northwest 28
Hempstead 41, Dubuque Senior 40
Lisbon 61, Camanche 20
Kee 60, Central City 0
Nashua-Plainfield 39, South Winneshiek 20
Bishop Garrigan 56, Northwood-Kensett 0
Boone 14, Jefferson 7
Western Christian 39, Cherokee Washington 28
(#10) West Lyon 56, MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 12
Woodbine 52, Boyer Valley 7
St. Albert 42, Akron-Westfield 7
Madrid 34, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 21
Newell-Fonda 63, Ar-We-Va 14
BCLUW 52, AGWSR 21
Centerville 40, Albia 8
Carroll 48, Creston 11
(#1) Johnston 35, (#23) Sioux City East 27
(#21) West Sioux 57, MMCRU (CO-OP) 0
Urbandale 40, Lincoln 13
Treynor 69, Red Oak 6
Roosevelt 29, Lincoln 6
(#4) Regina 44, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 8
(#18) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, Le Mars 14
Audubon 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 8
North Tama 50, Collins-Maxwell 6
Ridge View 56, Alta-Aurelia 0
Sigourney-Keota 42, Durant 6
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 31, South Hardin 21
Lawton-Bronson 32, Hinton 14
Riceville 8, Janesville 6
Pleasant Valley 27, (#17) Liberty 26
(#15) Kuemper 51, Estherville Lincoln Central 7
Dunkerton 62, West Central 60
East Sac County 35, Pocahontas 6
Columbus Catholic 21, Union 14
(#19) Spirit Lake 21, Southeast Valley 16
IKM/Manning 27, Westwood 6
Underwood 35, Shenandoah 12
North Fayette Valley 35, Forest City 21
Sioux Central 33, Belmond-Klemme 7
Algona 14, Sioux Center 6
Bishop Heelan Catholic 35, Webster City 0
Earlham 58, North Mahaska 16
Southeast Warren 63, Moravia 14
Wayne 62, Melcher-Dallas 8
Montezuma 61, Twin Cedars 6
Mount Ayr 35, Nodaway Valley 0
West Branch 23, Anamosa 7
Lynnville-Sully 59, Colfax-Mingo 13
Glenwood 24, A-D-M 17
Colo-NESCO 50, Baxter 48
North Linn 66, Midland 0
Denver 50, Oelwein 0
Eagle Grove 72, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 35
Fremont-Mills 56, Stanton 8
South Central Calhoun 28, Northwest Webster 7
Iowa City West 48, Davenport Central 21
West Monona 49, Southwest Valley 7
Pleasantville 45, West Central Valley 7
North Butler 57, Postville 6
(#6) Ankeny 56, Ames 7
Cascade 35, MFL MarMac 28
Marion 21, Grinnell 20
Chariton 45, Woodward-Granger 7
Maquoketa Valley 69, North Cedar 0
Iowa Valley 67, English Valleys 0
Newman Catholic 7, Lake Mills 0
Wilton 43, Central Lee 13
Pekin 55, Danville 6
Roland-Story 44, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 8
Fort Dodge 42, Storm Lake 9
Indianola 50, Ankeny Centennial 21
Tri-Center 42, Missouri Valley 7
Prairie 20, Cedar Falls 0
(#22) Aplington-Parkersburg 37, Hudson 0
Unity Christian 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 29
Van Meter 42, Grand View Christian 21
North Scott 28, Clinton 14
Grundy Center 49, Central Springs 13
Sumner-Fredericksburg 48, Jesup 6
West Fork 48, West Hancock 19
Bettendorf 50, Jefferson 7
(#7) Xavier 42, Waterloo East 0
(#11) Clear Lake 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
Williamsburg 21, Winterset 2
Waukon 44, New Hampton 10
Osage 20, Crestwood 18
Assumption 19, Wahlert 14
Mt. Pleasant 56, Keokuk 6
Mid-Prairie 56, Mediapolis 14
Newton 35, Clear Creek-Amana 28
(#16) Valley 73, Sioux City North 27
Harlan 55, Perry 7
(#25) West Delaware 49, Charles City 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917