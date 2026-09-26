Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
The 2026 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the states.
Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
Full Iowa High School Football Scoreboard
(#4) Xavier 42, Washington 14
Ridge View 45, Lawton-Bronson 7
Clear Creek-Amana 41, Grinnell 28
Anamosa 28, Tipton 20
Denison-Schleswig 20, Jefferson 19
Bedford 16, Bishop Garrigan 8
Boyer Valley 44, Stanton 12
Martensdale-St. Mary's 42, B-G-M 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 39, Don Bosco 14
(#3) Johnston 42, Lincoln 7
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44, Cardinal 0
Iowa City 28, Norwalk 10
Lenox 54, Lamoni 6
Interstate 35 42, Panorama 7
North Butler 12, AGWSR 7
Shenandoah 43, Missouri Valley 13
West Monona 14, Logan-Magnolia 0
(#14) South Hardin 35, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 3
Northwest 49, Des Moines East 0
Roosevelt 16, Ames 8
Southwest Valley 19, AHSTW 18
IKM/Manning 21, Akron-Westfield 0
Urbandale 35, Ankeny Centennial 23
(#17) West Lyon 35, Hinton 0
Greene County 34, Perry 0
(#24) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Fort Dodge 13
WACO 36, Belle Plaine 6
MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 55, Alta-Aurelia 16
(#13) Woodbury Central 56, Gehlen Catholic 2
Starmont 47, Postville 0
GMG 56, Collins-Maxwell 6
Bellevue 28, Monticello 13
Dike-New Hartford 42, Denver 14
Ballard 21, (#21) North Polk 14
Kingsley-Pierson 56, Newell-Fonda 7
St. Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Decorah-North Winneshiek 48, Waterloo East 6
(#8) Kuemper 46, Southeast Valley 14
(#7) Regina 48, Durant 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, Ar-We-Va 2
A-D-M 28, Boone 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Central City 0
Spencer 29, Le Mars 20
(#1) Southeast Polk 35, Ottumwa 13
(#18) Clear Lake 56, Independence 0
Carroll 21, Harlan 14
Clayton-Ridge 43, South Winneshiek 0
Beckman 56, Camanche 0
Ogden 17, West Central Valley 14
Montezuma 28, Southeast Warren 26
Centerville 30, Pella Christian 12
North Tama 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0
Woodbine 54, East Mills 0
Western Christian 32, Unity Christian 14
Northeast 24, Cascade 21
Mt. Vernon 56, Maquoketa 0
Springville 30, Central 20
MMCRU (CO-OP) 23, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
North Scott 28, Davenport West 6
Prairie City-Monroe 42, South Tama County 3
Janesville 42, Cedar Ridge Christian 0
Sigourney-Keota 64, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Linn-Mar 57, Davenport Central 27
Newton 49, Oskaloosa 0
Sioux City West 20, Storm Lake 0
Belmond-Klemme 37, BCLUW 14
Mid-Prairie 35, West Liberty 21
East Buchanan 14, (#20) North Linn 9
CAM 56, Glidden-Ralston 20
Maquoketa Valley 7, Wapsie Valley 6
Lynnville-Sully 47, North Mahaska 0
Crestwood 49, Forest City 9
Audubon 44, Fremont-Mills 7
Moravia 52, Melcher-Dallas 14
Van Meter 41, Clarinda 14
Algona 38, MOC-Floyd Valley 21
St. Albert 43, Westwood 15
Chariton 36, Clarke 10
Nevada 21, Winterset 0
North Iowa 41, Northwood-Kensett 12
Okoboji 36, Estherville Lincoln Central 28
Alburnett 42, West Branch 14
MFL MarMac 41, Lisbon 14
Clinton 41, Burlington 15
Wayne 44, Baxter 6
Hudson 27, Columbus Catholic 6
Riverside 45, Nodaway Valley 6
(#10) Ankeny 35, (#12) Sioux City East 25
Sioux Central 37, South O'Brien 8
Wilton 49, Mediapolis 13
Webster City 21, Humboldt 7
Turkey Valley 70, Dunkerton 16
Clarksville 66, Colo-NESCO 18
Prairie 70, Jefferson 0
North Cedar 9, Wapello 0
Carlisle 51, Des Moines North 0
Riceville 56, West Bend-Mallard 14
St. Mary's 61, Harris-Lake Park 0
West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Central Lee 22
Earlham 51, Colfax-Mingo 13
Treynor 28, Underwood 12
Seymour 50, Twin Cedars 18
Midland 27, East Marshall 13
North Union 30, GTRA (CO-OP) 16
Union 28, Jesup 0
West Marshall 45, Pleasantville 42
Roland-Story 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Murray 22, East Union 20
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Iowa Valley 72, Winfield-Mt. Union 7
(#11) Waukee 31, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
(#23) West Sioux 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
(#22) Pella 49, Marion 0
Danville 39, Highland 6
Indianola 34, (#19) Valley 29
Grand View Christian 35, Woodward-Granger 14
Sioux Center 32, Bishop Heelan Catholic 30
Atlantic 28, Creston 0
(#25) Liberty 51, Iowa City West 17
Kee 80, Calamus-Wheatland 6
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 41, Grundy Center 21
OABCIG 28, Spirit Lake 27
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 46, Sheldon 6
Assumption 42, Central DeWitt 13
Eagle Grove 28, Central Springs 27
Kennedy 57, Marshalltown 0
Emmetsburg 7, South Central Calhoun 6
Tri-Center 51, Red Oak 7
West Hancock 57, Lake Mills 20
East Sac County 37, South Hamilton 6
Lewis Central 31, Glenwood 0
Cedar Falls 35, Hempstead 0
Bettendorf 48, Dubuque Senior 7
Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 14
Wahlert 38, Center Point-Urbana 0
(#15) Des Moines Christian 24, Williamsburg 0
(#9) Waverly-Shell Rock 41, Mason City 0
Mt. Pleasant 29, Washington 28
West Delaware 39, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
Osage 21, New Hampton 7
(#6) Solon 47, Fairfield 8
(#5) Western Dubuque 49, Davenport North 21
(#2) Dowling Catholic 55, Waterloo West 0
Benton 41, Charles City 14
Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 20
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917