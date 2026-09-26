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Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

See final scores from around the state of Iowa
Jack Butler|
Des Moines Roosevelt quarterback William Arnold (16) is tackled by Ames linebacker Elijah Tuttle (20) after gaining a first down during the fourth quarter of a Week 5 Iowa high school football game on Sept. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa.
Des Moines Roosevelt quarterback William Arnold (16) is tackled by Ames linebacker Elijah Tuttle (20) after gaining a first down during the fourth quarter of a Week 5 Iowa high school football game on Sept. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the states.

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

Full Iowa High School Football Scoreboard

(#4) Xavier 42, Washington 14

Ridge View 45, Lawton-Bronson 7

Clear Creek-Amana 41, Grinnell 28

Anamosa 28, Tipton 20

Denison-Schleswig 20, Jefferson 19

Bedford 16, Bishop Garrigan 8

Boyer Valley 44, Stanton 12

Martensdale-St. Mary's 42, B-G-M 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 39, Don Bosco 14

(#3) Johnston 42, Lincoln 7

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44, Cardinal 0

Iowa City 28, Norwalk 10

Lenox 54, Lamoni 6

Interstate 35 42, Panorama 7

North Butler 12, AGWSR 7

Shenandoah 43, Missouri Valley 13

West Monona 14, Logan-Magnolia 0

(#14) South Hardin 35, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 3

Northwest 49, Des Moines East 0

Roosevelt 16, Ames 8

Southwest Valley 19, AHSTW 18

IKM/Manning 21, Akron-Westfield 0

Urbandale 35, Ankeny Centennial 23

(#17) West Lyon 35, Hinton 0

Greene County 34, Perry 0

(#24) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Fort Dodge 13

WACO 36, Belle Plaine 6

MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 55, Alta-Aurelia 16

(#13) Woodbury Central 56, Gehlen Catholic 2

Starmont 47, Postville 0

GMG 56, Collins-Maxwell 6

Bellevue 28, Monticello 13

Dike-New Hartford 42, Denver 14

Ballard 21, (#21) North Polk 14

Kingsley-Pierson 56, Newell-Fonda 7

St. Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Decorah-North Winneshiek 48, Waterloo East 6

(#8) Kuemper 46, Southeast Valley 14

(#7) Regina 48, Durant 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, Ar-We-Va 2

A-D-M 28, Boone 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Central City 0

Spencer 29, Le Mars 20

(#1) Southeast Polk 35, Ottumwa 13

(#18) Clear Lake 56, Independence 0

Carroll 21, Harlan 14

Clayton-Ridge 43, South Winneshiek 0

Beckman 56, Camanche 0

Ogden 17, West Central Valley 14

Montezuma 28, Southeast Warren 26

Centerville 30, Pella Christian 12

North Tama 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0

Woodbine 54, East Mills 0

Western Christian 32, Unity Christian 14

Northeast 24, Cascade 21

Mt. Vernon 56, Maquoketa 0

Springville 30, Central 20

MMCRU (CO-OP) 23, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

North Scott 28, Davenport West 6

Prairie City-Monroe 42, South Tama County 3

Janesville 42, Cedar Ridge Christian 0

Sigourney-Keota 64, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Linn-Mar 57, Davenport Central 27

Newton 49, Oskaloosa 0

Sioux City West 20, Storm Lake 0

Belmond-Klemme 37, BCLUW 14

Mid-Prairie 35, West Liberty 21

East Buchanan 14, (#20) North Linn 9

CAM 56, Glidden-Ralston 20

Maquoketa Valley 7, Wapsie Valley 6

Lynnville-Sully 47, North Mahaska 0

Crestwood 49, Forest City 9

Audubon 44, Fremont-Mills 7

Moravia 52, Melcher-Dallas 14

Van Meter 41, Clarinda 14

Algona 38, MOC-Floyd Valley 21

St. Albert 43, Westwood 15

Chariton 36, Clarke 10

Nevada 21, Winterset 0

North Iowa 41, Northwood-Kensett 12

Okoboji 36, Estherville Lincoln Central 28

Alburnett 42, West Branch 14

MFL MarMac 41, Lisbon 14

Clinton 41, Burlington 15

Wayne 44, Baxter 6

Hudson 27, Columbus Catholic 6

Riverside 45, Nodaway Valley 6

(#10) Ankeny 35, (#12) Sioux City East 25

Sioux Central 37, South O'Brien 8

Wilton 49, Mediapolis 13

Webster City 21, Humboldt 7

Turkey Valley 70, Dunkerton 16

Clarksville 66, Colo-NESCO 18

Prairie 70, Jefferson 0

North Cedar 9, Wapello 0

Carlisle 51, Des Moines North 0

Riceville 56, West Bend-Mallard 14

St. Mary's 61, Harris-Lake Park 0

West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Central Lee 22

Earlham 51, Colfax-Mingo 13

Treynor 28, Underwood 12

Seymour 50, Twin Cedars 18

Midland 27, East Marshall 13

North Union 30, GTRA (CO-OP) 16

Union 28, Jesup 0

West Marshall 45, Pleasantville 42

Roland-Story 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Murray 22, East Union 20

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Iowa Valley 72, Winfield-Mt. Union 7

(#11) Waukee 31, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

(#23) West Sioux 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

(#22) Pella 49, Marion 0

Danville 39, Highland 6

Indianola 34, (#19) Valley 29

Grand View Christian 35, Woodward-Granger 14

Sioux Center 32, Bishop Heelan Catholic 30

Atlantic 28, Creston 0

(#25) Liberty 51, Iowa City West 17

Kee 80, Calamus-Wheatland 6

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 41, Grundy Center 21

OABCIG 28, Spirit Lake 27

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 46, Sheldon 6

Assumption 42, Central DeWitt 13

Eagle Grove 28, Central Springs 27

Kennedy 57, Marshalltown 0

Emmetsburg 7, South Central Calhoun 6

Tri-Center 51, Red Oak 7

West Hancock 57, Lake Mills 20

East Sac County 37, South Hamilton 6

Lewis Central 31, Glenwood 0

Cedar Falls 35, Hempstead 0

Bettendorf 48, Dubuque Senior 7

Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 14

Wahlert 38, Center Point-Urbana 0

(#15) Des Moines Christian 24, Williamsburg 0

(#9) Waverly-Shell Rock 41, Mason City 0

Mt. Pleasant 29, Washington 28

West Delaware 39, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Osage 21, New Hampton 7

(#6) Solon 47, Fairfield 8

(#5) Western Dubuque 49, Davenport North 21

(#2) Dowling Catholic 55, Waterloo West 0

Benton 41, Charles City 14

Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 20

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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