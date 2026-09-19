Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Mt. Vernon 55, Fort Madison 21
Keokuk 54, Burlington 29
(#19) Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Algona 0
Hudson 19, Sumner-Fredericksburg 15
Lincoln 35, Jefferson 2
Perry 58, Des Moines North 12
(#13) Regina 69, Cardinal 6
Kennedy 21, Linn-Mar 17
Lynnville-Sully 59, B-G-M 21
(#23) Des Moines Christian 46, Creston 0
Murray 14, Lamoni 6
Greene County 55, Saydel 8
West Liberty 41, Central Lee 14
Lincoln 29, Ottumwa 8
Western Christian 50, Sheldon 0
Gilbert 27, Webster City 13
Danville 36, Van Buren County 6
Sioux Center 52, Spencer 27
Marion 42, Mason City 14
St. Ansgar 34, Newman Catholic 33
North Linn 68, Columbus 0
Atlantic 56, Storm Lake 17
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 48, Central Springs 25
Bettendorf 31, Iowa City West 20
(#21) West Lyon 55, Alta-Aurelia 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21, Sigourney-Keota 14
Springville 48, Calamus-Wheatland 8
Unity Christian 23, Cherokee Washington 16
Durant 35, Louisa-Muscatine 22
East Mills 54, Sidney 28
Independence 50, Center Point-Urbana 3
West Sioux 54, Akron-Westfield 0
Kingsley-Pierson 36, St. Mary's 34
Hampton-Dumont/CAL 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 19
West Central Valley 48, Panorama 6
Cedar Falls 26, Iowa City 13
West Fork 14, AGWSR 7
(#3) Southeast Polk 31, (#1) Dowling Catholic 28
Maquoketa Valley 44, East Marshall 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Griswold 8
Prairie City-Monroe 29, Pella Christian 20
Clarksville 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0
(#15) Kuemper 35, OABCIG 20
(#17) Sioux City East 48, Sioux City West 7
(#16) Waukee 35, (#8) Valley 28
Woodbine 88, Stanton 6
Northeast 42, Camanche 0
Harlan 48, Denison-Schleswig 0
Alburnett 41, Tipton 0
Janesville 47, Tripoli 8
Cascade 24, Lisbon 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Turkey Valley 26
Central City 66, Easton Valley 0
Le Mars 20, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Carroll 29, (#12) Lewis Central 28
Treynor 21, Shenandoah 6
Roland-Story 39, Denver 14
Pekin 33, Highland 6
South Hardin 42, Eagle Grove 0
Underwood 35, Tri-Center 25
(#11) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27, Glenwood 13
Spirit Lake 29, Okoboji 14
(#2) Xavier 41, Williamsburg 0
North Tama 42, Colo-NESCO 20
Wapsie Valley 53, Midland 7
Southeast Valley 35, Estherville Lincoln Central 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Union 0
West Hancock 34, BCLUW 6
(#14) Ankeny 59, Ankeny Centennial 0
(#18) Bishop Heelan Catholic 51, Sioux City North 14
Martensdale-St. Mary's 36, North Mahaska 0
AHSTW 27, Nodaway Valley 6
East Buchanan 70, North Cedar 0
Southeast Warren 64, Melcher-Dallas 6
English Valleys 64, Belle Plaine 12
Indianola 35, Newton 21
South Central Calhoun 36, South Hamilton 15
Carlisle 44, Winterset 0
Montezuma 48, Moravia 20
Van Meter 37, Woodward-Granger 7
Don Bosco 68, Dunkerton 8
WACO 6, Fremont-Mills 0
Newell-Fonda 68, Harris-Lake Park 6
Northwest 47, Prairie 0
MMCRU (CO-OP) 26, Sioux Central 20
Wayne 9, Winfield-Mt. Union 6
Interstate 35 21, Pleasantville 14
Boyer Valley 62, Glidden-Ralston 18
Fort Dodge 43, Waterloo West 10
(#7) North Polk 10, (#9) Pella 7
Lenox 40, East Union 6
(#4) Johnston 42, (#6) Liberty 6
Bedford 62, Seymour 0
(#22) Woodbury Central 49, IKM/Manning 7
Logan-Magnolia 33, Westwood 7
Columbus Catholic 59, Jesup 27
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 21, Mount Ayr 12
Monticello 14, West Branch 7
Beckman 56, MFL MarMac 15
Washington 17, Oskaloosa 0
Lawton-Bronson 41, MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 30
Clarinda 14, Chariton 13
Madrid 43, Earlham 12
Ridge View 20, Hinton 0
Mid-Prairie 20, Wilton 19
Pleasant Valley 14, Hempstead 0
Dubuque Senior 49, Muscatine 21
Osage 24, North Fayette Valley 19
Iowa Falls-Alden 32, Boone 0
Mt. Pleasant 16, Central DeWitt 14
Albia 34, South Tama County 16
(#24) Clear Lake 37, Nevada 7
Wahlert 35, (#25) West Delaware 32
North Scott 9, Clear Creek-Amana 7
(#10) Solon 39, Benton 0
Crestwood 35, New Hampton 0
Waterloo East 10, Charles City 8
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917