Skip to main content
High School

Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 18

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
North Tama's running back/defensive back Maddox Rausch (2) catches a touchdown pass as Colo-Nesco's linebacker Noah Matteson (17) defends during the third quarter of a Week 4 high school football game at Colo-Nesco High School on Sept. 18, 2026, in Colo, Iowa.
North Tama's running back/defensive back Maddox Rausch (2) catches a touchdown pass as Colo-Nesco's linebacker Noah Matteson (17) defends during the third quarter of a Week 4 high school football game at Colo-Nesco High School on Sept. 18, 2026, in Colo, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Mt. Vernon 55, Fort Madison 21

Keokuk 54, Burlington 29

(#19) Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Algona 0

Hudson 19, Sumner-Fredericksburg 15

Lincoln 35, Jefferson 2

Perry 58, Des Moines North 12

(#13) Regina 69, Cardinal 6

Kennedy 21, Linn-Mar 17

Lynnville-Sully 59, B-G-M 21

(#23) Des Moines Christian 46, Creston 0

Murray 14, Lamoni 6

Greene County 55, Saydel 8

West Liberty 41, Central Lee 14

Lincoln 29, Ottumwa 8

Western Christian 50, Sheldon 0

Gilbert 27, Webster City 13

Danville 36, Van Buren County 6

Sioux Center 52, Spencer 27

Marion 42, Mason City 14

St. Ansgar 34, Newman Catholic 33

North Linn 68, Columbus 0

Atlantic 56, Storm Lake 17

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 48, Central Springs 25

Bettendorf 31, Iowa City West 20

(#21) West Lyon 55, Alta-Aurelia 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21, Sigourney-Keota 14

Springville 48, Calamus-Wheatland 8

Unity Christian 23, Cherokee Washington 16

Durant 35, Louisa-Muscatine 22

East Mills 54, Sidney 28

Independence 50, Center Point-Urbana 3

West Sioux 54, Akron-Westfield 0

Kingsley-Pierson 36, St. Mary's 34

Hampton-Dumont/CAL 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 19

West Central Valley 48, Panorama 6

Cedar Falls 26, Iowa City 13

West Fork 14, AGWSR 7

(#3) Southeast Polk 31, (#1) Dowling Catholic 28

Maquoketa Valley 44, East Marshall 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Griswold 8

Prairie City-Monroe 29, Pella Christian 20

Clarksville 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0

(#15) Kuemper 35, OABCIG 20

(#17) Sioux City East 48, Sioux City West 7

(#16) Waukee 35, (#8) Valley 28

Woodbine 88, Stanton 6

Northeast 42, Camanche 0

Harlan 48, Denison-Schleswig 0

Alburnett 41, Tipton 0

Janesville 47, Tripoli 8

Cascade 24, Lisbon 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Turkey Valley 26

Central City 66, Easton Valley 0

Le Mars 20, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Carroll 29, (#12) Lewis Central 28

Treynor 21, Shenandoah 6

Roland-Story 39, Denver 14

Pekin 33, Highland 6

South Hardin 42, Eagle Grove 0

Underwood 35, Tri-Center 25

(#11) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27, Glenwood 13

Spirit Lake 29, Okoboji 14

(#2) Xavier 41, Williamsburg 0

North Tama 42, Colo-NESCO 20

Wapsie Valley 53, Midland 7

Southeast Valley 35, Estherville Lincoln Central 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Union 0

West Hancock 34, BCLUW 6

(#14) Ankeny 59, Ankeny Centennial 0

(#18) Bishop Heelan Catholic 51, Sioux City North 14

Martensdale-St. Mary's 36, North Mahaska 0

AHSTW 27, Nodaway Valley 6

East Buchanan 70, North Cedar 0

Southeast Warren 64, Melcher-Dallas 6

English Valleys 64, Belle Plaine 12

Indianola 35, Newton 21

South Central Calhoun 36, South Hamilton 15

Carlisle 44, Winterset 0

Montezuma 48, Moravia 20

Van Meter 37, Woodward-Granger 7

Don Bosco 68, Dunkerton 8

WACO 6, Fremont-Mills 0

Newell-Fonda 68, Harris-Lake Park 6

Northwest 47, Prairie 0

MMCRU (CO-OP) 26, Sioux Central 20

Wayne 9, Winfield-Mt. Union 6

Interstate 35 21, Pleasantville 14

Boyer Valley 62, Glidden-Ralston 18

Fort Dodge 43, Waterloo West 10

(#7) North Polk 10, (#9) Pella 7

Lenox 40, East Union 6

(#4) Johnston 42, (#6) Liberty 6

Bedford 62, Seymour 0

(#22) Woodbury Central 49, IKM/Manning 7

Logan-Magnolia 33, Westwood 7

Columbus Catholic 59, Jesup 27

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 21, Mount Ayr 12

Monticello 14, West Branch 7

Beckman 56, MFL MarMac 15

Washington 17, Oskaloosa 0

Lawton-Bronson 41, MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 30

Clarinda 14, Chariton 13

Madrid 43, Earlham 12

Ridge View 20, Hinton 0

Mid-Prairie 20, Wilton 19

Pleasant Valley 14, Hempstead 0

Dubuque Senior 49, Muscatine 21

Osage 24, North Fayette Valley 19

Iowa Falls-Alden 32, Boone 0

Mt. Pleasant 16, Central DeWitt 14

Albia 34, South Tama County 16

(#24) Clear Lake 37, Nevada 7

Wahlert 35, (#25) West Delaware 32

North Scott 9, Clear Creek-Amana 7

(#10) Solon 39, Benton 0

Crestwood 35, New Hampton 0

Waterloo East 10, Charles City 8

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Iowa