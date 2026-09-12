Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The Iowa high school football season had an action-packed Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 11
(#2) Xavier 28, Clear Creek-Amana 17
GMG 34, East Mills 12
Lenox 36, Murray 20
Northwest Webster 24, Ogden 13
Ballard 20, Nevada 10
Van Buren County 20, Cardinal 16
Madrid 26, B-G-M 6
Albia 35, Knoxville 3
Don Bosco 59, Janesville 15
(#3) Southeast Polk 49, Norwalk 14
Starmont 35, North Butler 7
West Lyon 35, Unity Christian 7
Gilbert 16, Boone 0
Moravia 14, Wayne 8
Turkey Valley 62, West Central 6
Roland-Story 28, West Marshall 3
Iowa Falls-Alden 34, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 7
(#6) Liberty 27, Linn-Mar 14
(#21) Ankeny Centennial 45, Lincoln 7
Bedford 48, CAM 26
Ottumwa 20, Des Moines East 13
(#1) Dowling Catholic 30, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
(#18) Solon 41, Mt. Vernon 7
Pocahontas 38, Alta-Aurelia 0
Cascade 27, Monticello 21
West Sioux 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Perry 14, Woodward-Granger 13
Pleasantville 29, Mount Ayr 26
Northeast 55, Bellevue 36
(#16) Kuemper 42, Shenandoah 0
Mid-Prairie 49, Sigourney-Keota 41
Tripoli 48, Cedar Ridge Christian 13
MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Storm Lake 14
(#9) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Jefferson 0
St. Ansgar 56, South Winneshiek 14
Iowa Valley 72, Montezuma 12
(#22) Crestwood 25, Independence 21
Audubon 64, Ar-We-Va 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 71, Kee 42
(#12) Northwest 35, Iowa City 21
Davenport Central 36, Davenport West 14
St. Albert 28, Logan-Magnolia 0
(#14) Lewis Central 55, Harlan 9
Wahlert 13, Decorah-North Winneshiek 6
North Linn 56, East Marshall 0
MMCRU (CO-OP) 17, South O'Brien 0
Lynnville-Sully 33, Martensdale-St. Mary's 14
Fort Madison 28, Central Lee 12
Clarksville 62, North Tama 42
South Tama County 40, Louisa-Muscatine 26
Denver 8, Charles City 6
Okoboji 41, Emmetsburg 13
Beckman 30, Maquoketa Valley 13
Saydel 28, Des Moines North 14
West Bend-Mallard 87, Northwood-Kensett 22
Lincoln 20, Denison-Schleswig 13
Coon Rapids-Bayard 40, Boyer Valley 7
West Central Valley 3, Red Oak 0
Western Christian 27, Spencer 2
(#5) Valley 31, Urbandale 27
Clayton-Ridge 56, Postville 13
Ridge View 14, Cherokee Washington 12
Newton 21, Bondurant-Farrar 14
West Branch 41, Camanche 6
East Buchanan 51, Midland 0
(#8) Ankeny 43, Roosevelt 7
Indianola 44, Jefferson 7
Underwood 35, (#24) Clarinda 21
South Central Calhoun 27, IKM/Manning 0
Woodbine 58, Fremont-Mills 8
West Fork 53, Eagle Grove 30
Washington 49, Burlington 19
WACO 44, H-L-V 0
Riverside 27, AHSTW 8
New Hampton 31, MFL MarMac 20
Newman Catholic 47, West Hancock 43
Van Meter 55, Winterset 20
Washington 49, Clinton 7
Carlisle 40, Grinnell 13
Colfax-Mingo 37, North Mahaska 14
Southeast Warren 50, Twin Cedars 0
Assumption 35, Muscatine 14
Union 43, Oelwein 6
Wapsie Valley 62, North Cedar 0
Algona 30, Forest City 20
Bishop Garrigan 63, North Iowa 21
Lawton-Bronson 27, Missouri Valley 0
(#20) Pella 27, North Scott 10
Danville 38, Columbus 13
Glidden-Ralston 53, Griswold 30
BCLUW 36, Lake Mills 6
(#17) Clear Lake 70, Webster City 14
Centerville 40, Chariton 28
Baxter 72, Melcher-Dallas 14
(#11) North Polk 40, A-D-M 14
(#25) Sioux Center 37, Le Mars 20
Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque Senior 14
(#23) Woodbury Central 46, Westwood 0
Pekin 51, Wapello 13
OABCIG 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Wilton 43, Durant 0
Kingsley-Pierson 61, Harris-Lake Park 0
Grundy Center 21, Dike-New Hartford 13
Sioux City East 35, (#10) Bishop Heelan Catholic 10
Glenwood 70, Creston 42
Gehlen Catholic 36, Sioux Central 21
Hinton 41, Tri-Center 27
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 27, Nodaway Valley 0
GTRA (CO-OP) 54, Newell-Fonda 23
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7
Bettendorf 26, Prairie 14
Waterloo West 35, Hempstead 7
Fort Dodge 43, Waterloo East 14
Mt. Pleasant 42, Oskaloosa 0
Des Moines Christian 47, Atlantic 0
Mason City 22, Marshalltown 13
Mediapolis 47, Fairfield 28
Vinton-Shellsburg 21, Benton 14
Williamsburg 35, Prairie City-Monroe 28
North Fayette Valley 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
West Delaware 28, Waukon 8
Can't find a score? Look for it here.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917