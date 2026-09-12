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Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Nevada’s wide receiver Braiden Fleming (7) is tackled by Ballard safety Kanen DeYoung (6) while running for a first down during the first quarter of a Week 3 high school football game at Cub Stadium on Sept. 10, 2026, in Nevada, Iowa.
Nevada’s wide receiver Braiden Fleming (7) is tackled by Ballard safety Kanen DeYoung (6) while running for a first down during the first quarter of a Week 3 high school football game at Cub Stadium on Sept. 10, 2026, in Nevada, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Iowa high school football season had an action-packed Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.

Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 11

(#2) Xavier 28, Clear Creek-Amana 17

GMG 34, East Mills 12

Lenox 36, Murray 20

Northwest Webster 24, Ogden 13

Ballard 20, Nevada 10

Van Buren County 20, Cardinal 16

Madrid 26, B-G-M 6

Albia 35, Knoxville 3

Don Bosco 59, Janesville 15

(#3) Southeast Polk 49, Norwalk 14

Starmont 35, North Butler 7

West Lyon 35, Unity Christian 7

Gilbert 16, Boone 0

Moravia 14, Wayne 8

Turkey Valley 62, West Central 6

Roland-Story 28, West Marshall 3

Iowa Falls-Alden 34, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 7

(#6) Liberty 27, Linn-Mar 14

(#21) Ankeny Centennial 45, Lincoln 7

Bedford 48, CAM 26

Ottumwa 20, Des Moines East 13

(#1) Dowling Catholic 30, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

(#18) Solon 41, Mt. Vernon 7

Pocahontas 38, Alta-Aurelia 0

Cascade 27, Monticello 21

West Sioux 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Perry 14, Woodward-Granger 13

Pleasantville 29, Mount Ayr 26

Northeast 55, Bellevue 36

(#16) Kuemper 42, Shenandoah 0

Mid-Prairie 49, Sigourney-Keota 41

Tripoli 48, Cedar Ridge Christian 13

MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Storm Lake 14

(#9) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Jefferson 0

St. Ansgar 56, South Winneshiek 14

Iowa Valley 72, Montezuma 12

(#22) Crestwood 25, Independence 21

Audubon 64, Ar-We-Va 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 71, Kee 42

(#12) Northwest 35, Iowa City 21

Davenport Central 36, Davenport West 14

St. Albert 28, Logan-Magnolia 0

(#14) Lewis Central 55, Harlan 9

Wahlert 13, Decorah-North Winneshiek 6

North Linn 56, East Marshall 0

MMCRU (CO-OP) 17, South O'Brien 0

Lynnville-Sully 33, Martensdale-St. Mary's 14

Fort Madison 28, Central Lee 12

Clarksville 62, North Tama 42

South Tama County 40, Louisa-Muscatine 26

Denver 8, Charles City 6

Okoboji 41, Emmetsburg 13

Beckman 30, Maquoketa Valley 13

Saydel 28, Des Moines North 14

West Bend-Mallard 87, Northwood-Kensett 22

Lincoln 20, Denison-Schleswig 13

Coon Rapids-Bayard 40, Boyer Valley 7

West Central Valley 3, Red Oak 0

Western Christian 27, Spencer 2

(#5) Valley 31, Urbandale 27

Clayton-Ridge 56, Postville 13

Ridge View 14, Cherokee Washington 12

Newton 21, Bondurant-Farrar 14

West Branch 41, Camanche 6

East Buchanan 51, Midland 0

(#8) Ankeny 43, Roosevelt 7

Indianola 44, Jefferson 7

Underwood 35, (#24) Clarinda 21

South Central Calhoun 27, IKM/Manning 0

Woodbine 58, Fremont-Mills 8

West Fork 53, Eagle Grove 30

Washington 49, Burlington 19

WACO 44, H-L-V 0

Riverside 27, AHSTW 8

New Hampton 31, MFL MarMac 20

Newman Catholic 47, West Hancock 43

Van Meter 55, Winterset 20

Washington 49, Clinton 7

Carlisle 40, Grinnell 13

Colfax-Mingo 37, North Mahaska 14

Southeast Warren 50, Twin Cedars 0

Assumption 35, Muscatine 14

Union 43, Oelwein 6

Wapsie Valley 62, North Cedar 0

Algona 30, Forest City 20

Bishop Garrigan 63, North Iowa 21

Lawton-Bronson 27, Missouri Valley 0

(#20) Pella 27, North Scott 10

Danville 38, Columbus 13

Glidden-Ralston 53, Griswold 30

BCLUW 36, Lake Mills 6

(#17) Clear Lake 70, Webster City 14

Centerville 40, Chariton 28

Baxter 72, Melcher-Dallas 14

(#11) North Polk 40, A-D-M 14

(#25) Sioux Center 37, Le Mars 20

Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque Senior 14

(#23) Woodbury Central 46, Westwood 0

Pekin 51, Wapello 13

OABCIG 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Wilton 43, Durant 0

Kingsley-Pierson 61, Harris-Lake Park 0

Grundy Center 21, Dike-New Hartford 13

Sioux City East 35, (#10) Bishop Heelan Catholic 10

Glenwood 70, Creston 42

Gehlen Catholic 36, Sioux Central 21

Hinton 41, Tri-Center 27

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 27, Nodaway Valley 0

GTRA (CO-OP) 54, Newell-Fonda 23

Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7

Bettendorf 26, Prairie 14

Waterloo West 35, Hempstead 7

Fort Dodge 43, Waterloo East 14

Mt. Pleasant 42, Oskaloosa 0

Des Moines Christian 47, Atlantic 0

Mason City 22, Marshalltown 13

Mediapolis 47, Fairfield 28

Vinton-Shellsburg 21, Benton 14

Williamsburg 35, Prairie City-Monroe 28

North Fayette Valley 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

West Delaware 28, Waukon 8

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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