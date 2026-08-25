Iowa High School Football Rankings Released By Radio Iowa
If there is one truth about sports, it is that you can never have enough rankings.
High School On SI Iowa has released a Top 25 state ranking that includes all 11-player teams under consideration. We have also provided a Top 10 for each classification on the gridiron.
Both will be updated weekly following the conclusion of play.
Now, we have more rankings, as Radio Iowa has provided a Top 10 for each of the seven classes in the state.
Number Of Ranked Showdowns On Tap
Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season will feature several interesting showdowns, including a number of ranked teams going to battle.
Among those games will be the No. 2 ranked team in Class 5A and the defending state champion, Dowling Catholic, taking on No. 5 West Des Moines Valley. Last year, the Tigers won in the opener while the Maroons earned revenge in the playoffs.
In Class 4A, top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier plays No. 3 North Scott, fourth-ranked North Polk battles No. 7 Lewis Central and both second-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton and No. 5 Western Dubuque take on ranked Class 3A teams.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton meets No. 5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Western Dubuque plays Dubuque Wahlert Catholic.
More Ranked Teams Playing Outside Their Class This Week
Des Moines Christian, the ninth-ranked team in Class 3A, will face Class 2A’s Van Meter, as the Bulldogs are ranked second. Monroe-PCM, the No. 3 team in Class 2A, gets eighth-ranked (Class 1A) Sigourney-Keota and No. 10 OABCIG of Class 2A plays No. 10 Ridge View from Class 1A.
South Hardin, ranked fifth in Class 1A, takes on No. 6 West Marshall in a rated showdown. Iowa City Regina Catholic, No. 2 in Class 1A, gets Wilton, the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A.
In eight-player, No. 2 Iowa Valley is at eighth-ranked Don Bosco and No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg travels to seventh-rated Clarksville.
Here are the Radio Iowa high school football rankings as we move into Week 1 of the season.
Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Iowa City Liberty
- West Des Moines Valley
- Southeast Polk
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Sioux City East
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Iowa City West
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North Scott
- North Polk
- Western Dubuque
- Newton
- Lewis Central
- Pella
- Adel-ADM
- Glenwood
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Sioux Center
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Carroll
- Williamsburg
- Nevada
- Des Moines Christian
- Mount Vernon
Class 2A
- Carroll Kuemper Catholic
- Van Meter
- Monroe-PCM
- Wilton
- Alburnett
- Centerville
- Roland-Story
- Mid-Prairie
- Clarinda
- OABCIG
Class 1A
- West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Pleasantville
- Grundy Center
- South Hardin
- West Marshall
- Manson Northwest Webster
- Sigourney-Keota
- Treynor
- Ridge View
Class A
- West Sioux
- Woodbury Central
- Wapsie Valley
- North Linn
- West Hancock
- Saint Ansgar
- MMCRU
- Maquoketa Valley
- Madrid
- West Fork
Eight-Player
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Clarksville
- Don Bosco
- North Union
- Bedford
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker