Iowa High School Football Rankings Released By Radio Iowa

If there is one truth about sports, it is that you can never have enough rankings.

High School On SI Iowa has released a Top 25 state ranking that includes all 11-player teams under consideration. We have also provided a Top 10 for each classification on the gridiron.

Both will be updated weekly following the conclusion of play.

Now, we have more rankings, as Radio Iowa has provided a Top 10 for each of the seven classes in the state.

Number Of Ranked Showdowns On Tap

Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season will feature several interesting showdowns, including a number of ranked teams going to battle.

Among those games will be the No. 2 ranked team in Class 5A and the defending state champion, Dowling Catholic, taking on No. 5 West Des Moines Valley. Last year, the Tigers won in the opener while the Maroons earned revenge in the playoffs.

In Class 4A, top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier plays No. 3 North Scott, fourth-ranked North Polk battles No. 7 Lewis Central and both second-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton and No. 5 Western Dubuque take on ranked Class 3A teams.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton meets No. 5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Western Dubuque plays Dubuque Wahlert Catholic.

More Ranked Teams Playing Outside Their Class This Week

Des Moines Christian, the ninth-ranked team in Class 3A, will face Class 2A’s Van Meter, as the Bulldogs are ranked second. Monroe-PCM, the No. 3 team in Class 2A, gets eighth-ranked (Class 1A) Sigourney-Keota and No. 10 OABCIG of Class 2A plays No. 10 Ridge View from Class 1A.

South Hardin, ranked fifth in Class 1A, takes on No. 6 West Marshall in a rated showdown. Iowa City Regina Catholic, No. 2 in Class 1A, gets Wilton, the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A.

In eight-player, No. 2 Iowa Valley is at eighth-ranked Don Bosco and No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg travels to seventh-rated Clarksville.

Here are the Radio Iowa high school football rankings as we move into Week 1 of the season.

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest Dowling Catholic Johnston Iowa City Liberty West Des Moines Valley Southeast Polk Cedar Rapids Prairie Sioux City East Dallas Center-Grimes Iowa City West

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton North Scott North Polk Western Dubuque Newton Lewis Central Pella Adel-ADM Glenwood

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Sioux Center Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Sioux City Bishop Heelan Carroll Williamsburg Nevada Des Moines Christian Mount Vernon

Class 2A

Carroll Kuemper Catholic Van Meter Monroe-PCM Wilton Alburnett Centerville Roland-Story Mid-Prairie Clarinda OABCIG

Class 1A

West Lyon Iowa City Regina Catholic Pleasantville Grundy Center South Hardin West Marshall Manson Northwest Webster Sigourney-Keota Treynor Ridge View

Class A

West Sioux Woodbury Central Wapsie Valley North Linn West Hancock Saint Ansgar MMCRU Maquoketa Valley Madrid West Fork

Eight-Player

Audubon Iowa Valley Bishop Garrigan Woodbine Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Clarksville Don Bosco North Union Bedford