Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Aug. 25, 2026

Week 0 brought with it a handful of games around the Iowa high school football landscape, as we usher in a full slate of action this coming week to really get the 2026 season going strong.

One of the Top 10 teams in Class 2A suffered a loss last week, as Centerville was caught from behind by Creston in a high-scoring thriller that featured one of the top individual passing performances in state history.

The eight-player class also hit the field with the likes of Iowa Valley and star quarterback Nolan Kriegel in action.

Here is the latest Iowa high school football Top 10 rankings for each class. No teams from Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 1A or Class A were in action. The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 Rankings have also been released.

3A: Solid Start For Creston Behind Quarterback Tanner Ray

While the rest of the class took Week 0 off, Creston hit the ground running towards what they hope will be a big 2026. Tanner Ray orchestrated a comeback victory over Centerville, 52-42, earning himself a nomination for the High School On SI Iowa athlete of the week.

Ray threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns while running for 114 and another score. Gabe Kaufman added 97 yards on the ground, as Jace Purdam had eight recpetions for 159 with a TD.

2A: Tough Opening Week Loss For Centerville Despite Record Performance

Mack Murdock did everything he could to help get Centerville a win, but the Big Reds came up just short, falling to Class 3A opponent Creston, 52-42. Murdock threw for 490 yards, a number that places him in the Top 10 all-time in the state.

Murdock tossed four touchdowns, with Abram Decena catching three of those. Decena had 16 receptions for 270 yards, with Sloan Phillips going for 121 yards receiving and a score.

Eight-Player: Nolan Kriegel Accounts For Six Touchdowns In One-Sided Victory

By the time he is finished playing, Iowa Valley star Nolan Kriegel will have a lot of team and state records. Kriegel accounted for six touchdowns in a 67-14 victory over Springville, as the Tigers raced out to a 46-8 lead at the half.

Kriegel ran the ball just 10 times, scoring on five of those for 232 yards. He also had a passing TD to Layne Peska, who had a pick-6 on defense.

Remsen St. Mary’s, the 2024 state champions, looked strong, besting Ar-We-Va, 69-8. The Hawks were forced to forfeit a game at halftime last year and miss other scheduled ones due to a number of injuries and not enough healthy players.

Here are the class-by-class rankings for Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Aug. 25, 2026

Class 5A

Dowling Catholic Waukee Northwest Sioux City East West Des Moines Valley Johnston Iowa City West Iowa City Liberty Cedar Rapids Prairie Dallas Center-Grimes Ankeny Centennial

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Newton ADM North Polk Lewis Central Western Dubuque Fort Dodge Waverly-Shell Rock Glenwood

Class 3A

Clear Lake Sioux City Bishop Heelan Solon Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Williamsburg Sioux City Bishop Heelan Carroll Sioux Center Central DeWitt Algona

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic Van Meter OABCIG Wilton Roland-Story Waukon Alburnett Mid-Prairie Okoboji Centerville

Class 1A

West Lyon Iowa City Regina Grundy Center Pleasantville South Hardin Tri-Center Underwood Hudson Treynor Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

Class A

Woodbury Central MMCRU West Hancock Saint Ansgar West Sioux Madrid Wapsie Valley Logan Magnolia North Linn ACGC

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bishop Garrigan Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bedford Clarksville Don Bosco Moravia