Iowa High School Football Team Hit Hard By Vandalism, Theft

An Iowa high school football team could be left without several important pieces of equipment to host the 2026 season opener later this month.

Greene County High School’s Linduska Field, home of the Rams, was vandalized and left with significant damage following an incident in late July.

Press Box Of Iowa High School Hit Hard By Theft

According to a press release posted by the Greene County Community School District, a number of critical components were damaged, disconnected or stolen from the press box, including equipment needed for stadium lighting, audio system, scoreboard and press box technology.

“Among the damaged or stolen equipment were the Musco lighting cabinet and showlights display controls, components of the audio system, fiber connections serving the scoreboard and outdoor speakers, microphone-system cabling, computer equipment, a monitor and a KVM switch,” Greene County Community School District Superintendent Brett Abbotts said in the release. “The district currently estimates the total damage and replacement costs to be approximately $25,000, although that figure may change as the full extent of the damage is assessed and replacement needs are determined.”

Greene County Might Not Be Fully Operational For Season Football Opener

Abbotts noted that things might not be fully operational for the planned season opener against Boone. Greene County is also scheduled to host Clarke Community for a scrimmage on Friday, August 21.

The Rams host Grand View Christian on September 11 and have home games with Perry, Creston and Harlan Community throughout the remainder of the regular season.

“Our technology team continues to work with our vendors and technology partners to obtain replacement equipment and restore these systems as quickly as possible,” Abbotts said. “Our athletic events are an important part of the Greene County community and we recognize the impact this situation may have on students, families, athletes, coaches, staff and fans.

“Our priority is to minimize the disruption to out students and provide the best experience possible while we work through the necessary repairs and replacements.”

Rams Are Coming Off A Four-Win Season In 2025

Greene County went 4-5 last season, earning a home win over Saydel on Homecoming.

“If you or anyone else may know of any information that may lead to the apprehension of those who are responsible for this, please contact the Jefferson Police Department or the Greene County Community School District,” Abbotts said. “We would greatly appreciate it.”

The Greene County Community School District is comprised of a number of communities including Jefferson, Cooper, Dana, Grand Junction, Rippey and Scranton. The Ram football team is led by head coach Caden Duncan.