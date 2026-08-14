Iowa High School Football: Predicting The Class 2A District Races

The 2025 season was one for the history books at Carroll Kuemper Catholic, as the Knights went unbeaten on their way to claiming the Class 2A state championship.

While that was perfect for Carroll Kuemper Catholic, everyone else in the class is now looking to make the same kind of magical run to the UNI-Dome and hoist the trophy.

Here is a preview for each of the eight districts in Class 2A of Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Class 2A District Predictions

District 1

Teams: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Cherokee, Sheldon, Unity Christian, Hull Western Christian.

Favorite: Consistency is the name of the game at Hull Western Christian, as the Wolfpack have won at least six games each of the past four seasons and nine times since 2014. Jesse Heyen is back after rushing for 555 yards and five scores, along with top receivers Ryer Roetman (517 yards, 5 TDs) and Tayden Moret (477, 3).

Dark horse: It was not all that long ago that Central Lyon-George-Little Rock was on top. After some struggles, they could be set for a bounce-back behind Jayden Dalle and Michelet Sedam. Daale had 885 yards passing and over 400 rushing while Sedam tallied 633 yards on the ground and seven scores.

Predicted playoff teams: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Unity Christian, Hull Western Christian.

Kuemper Catholic’s Jarin Hoffman (5) carries the ball as Van Meter’s Andon Watson (1) looks to make a tackle Nov. 21, 2025 during the Class 2A high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

District 2

Teams: Estherville-Lincoln Central, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, OABCIG, Okoboji, Southeast Valley, Spirit Lake.

Favorite: Defending will not be easy for Carroll Kuemper Catholic, but having Jarin Hoffman back helps. Hoffman ran for 1,671 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. Griffin Glynn is also back after a 1,000-yard receiving season, as Taylen Alford is the likely replacement at quarterback for Brock Badding.

Dark horse: Just a few short seasons ago, Southeast Valley captured a state title behind Aaron Graves and Kyler Fisher. Now, the Jaguars are loaded up with a big senior class that includes quarterbacks Mason Bahr and Casey Hanson. Bahr and Hanson threw for over 1,100 yards and 18 TDs, adding another 800-plus yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns.

Predicted playoff teams: Carroll Kuemper Catholic, OABCIG, Okoboji, Southeast Valley.

District 3

Teams: Crestwood, Forest City, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Osage, Waukon.

Favorite: Waukon has a tradition of putting tough teams on the field, and this could be another. Vaughn Stegen is back at quarterback after throwing for over 1,000 yards, while leading rushers Gabriel McCormick and Tristyn Crawford balance things out. Issiah Moudy had over 200 yards receiving as a junior and Talin Hemann caught four TDs.

Dark horse: Dual-threat Alex Loden had a big junior campaign, throwing for 907 yards and rushing for 730 with 10 touchdowns. He will be flanked by Finnegan Donlan, who averaged almost eight yards per carry for Crestwood.

Predicted playoff teams: Crestwood, North Fayette Valley, Osage, Waukon.

Roland-Story wide receiver Luke Thoreson (7) breaks a tackle from Oelwein defensive back Seth Latham (19) during the second quarter in the week 8 Iowa high school football at Norseman Stadium on Oct. 17, 2025, in Story City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

District 4

Teams: Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Oelwein, Roland-Story, Vinton-Shellsburg.

Favorite: All signs point to another strong season for Roland-Story, as the Norsemen boast Colin Willis at quarterback, who threw for over 2,200 yards and 25 touchdowns. The role of RB1 will be new, but Jake Knoll showed flashes with 176 yards last fall, and 1,200-yard receiver Luke Thoreson is one of the best in the state.

Dark horse: Hampton-Dumont/CAL went 5-5 a year ago, winning four of five down the stretch to reach the playoffs. The Bulldogs will have Balek Burmester back, as he threw for over 1,400 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore.

Predicted playoff teams: Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Roland-Story.

District 5

Teams: Alburnett, Anamosa, Bellevue, Monticello, Tipton, West Branch.

Favorite: West Branch reeled off four straight wins after a narrow loss to Alburnett, reaching the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. They have had just one losing season since 2006 and will have one of the top RBs in the state in Keaton Gates, as he ran for 1,289 yards with 13 touchdowns last year.

Dark horse: Bellevue lost a lot in Keenan Kilburg and Cal Bonifas, but the senior group showed what winning looks like. Louis Gonner, Jack Kirk, Charlie Hurley and Eli Laban will try to keep that going this year.

Predicted playoff teams: Alburnett, Anamosa, Bellevue West Branch.

District 6

Teams: Central Lee, Mediapolis, Mid-Prairie, West Burlington/Notre Dame, West Liberty, Wilton.

Favorite: Wilton is going to be another tough out, as the Beavers feature Gunner Edwards and Noah Gray. Edwards had almost 1,900 yards passing and 17 TDs with another 452 rushing and five scores, as Gray ran for 918 and 10 touchdowns. Top receiver Bryer Putman, a Boise State commit, averaged almost 19 yards per catch and scored 10 TDs.

Dark horse: Kellan Porter was thrown to the wolves last year, starting at quarterback as a freshman for West Burlington/Notre Dame. He survived and returns alongside 1,200-yard rusher Jayden Nanthan, who is a junior. Top receivers Jezden Nupp and Tatum Warner are also back.

Predicted playoff teams: Mid-Prairie, West Burlington/Notre Dame, West Liberty, Wilton.

District 7

Teams: Albia, Centerville, Monroe-PCM, Pella Christian, South Tama County.

Favorite: Scoring was not a problem for Centerville in 2025, as the Big Reds averaged over 39 points per game. Star quarterback Mack Murdock was behind most of that, as the sophomore threw for 2,250 yards and 27 TDs while rushing for 200 and four more scores. Leading rusher Makoa Kaleponi returns, along with receiver Abram Decena.

Dark horse: When you have a running back like Eric Medina, you can knock anybody off. South Tama County gave Medina the rock 186 times last year, and he churned out 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Predicted playoff teams: Centerville, Monroe-PCM, Pella Christian, South Tama County.

Van Meter’s Christian Williams (34) stiff arms Kuemper Catholic’s Charles Mayhall (15) Nov. 21, 2025 during the Class 2A high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

District 8

Teams: Chariton, Clarinda, Clarke, Grand View Christian, Van Meter, Woodward-Granger.

Favorite: Van Meter’s incredible run came to an end last year, first in the regular season vs. Clarinda followed by a loss to Carroll Kuemper Catholic in the Class 2A finals. But the Bulldogs are loaded once more behind Christian Williams, who ran for 1,054 yards with 16 touchdowns while making 126 tackles on defense with 12 tackles for loss.

Dark horse: Clarinda stunned Van Meter last year, and the Cardinals boast Cooper Baumgart, Baylor Hash and Caleb Shane this season again. Baumgart had over 500 yards throwing and seven TDs, Hash ran for 686 and Shane had 551 yards on the ground. Top receivers Kayden Hawley and Nolan Wagoner also return.

Predicted playoff teams: Clarinda, Grand View Christian, Van Meter, Woodward-Granger.