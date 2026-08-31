Iowa High School Football: Week 1 Leaders From Around The State
The Iowa high school football season is now underway, with Week 1 games completed on the gridiron.
The slate of games featured some incredible individual performances, and we have done our best to spotlight those for you on High School On SI.
Below are the top passing, rushing, receiving, defensive and special teams performances from Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season. Numbers included are those uploaded to the Bound website by Sunday, August 30, 9 p.m. CT.
Iowa High School Football: Week 1 Leaders
Passing Yards
- Nash Mitchell, Underwood, 414
- Braden Weig, South Hardin, 364
- Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 308
- Tanner Ray, Creston, 303
- Kellan Porter, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 296
- Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 290
- Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 287
- Nolan Case, Stanton, 287
- Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 280
- Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 279
Rushing Yards
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 292
- Laken Caves, Alburnett, 289
- Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 286
- Kamden Chyma, Nashua-Plainfield, 279
- Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 252
- Adam Malik, Carroll, 248
- Irey Mettille, Kee High, 245
- Jackson Green, Cascade, 236
- Austyn Kleppe, New Hampton, 233
- Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 232
Receiving Yards
- Tayden Hull, Underwood, 201
- Tatum Warner, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 189
- AJ Clarke, Murray, 187
- Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 171
- Jace Purdum, Creston, 170
- Isaac Kray, Monticello, 166
- Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 158
- Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 155
- Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 155
- Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 153
Receptions
- Colton Rohrbeck, Glidden-Ralston, 13
- Drew Bennis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 11
- Maddox Rausch, North Tama, 11
- Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 10
- Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 10
- Cayden Wilson, GTRA, 9
- RJ Krier, MMCRU, 9
- Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 9
- Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 8
- Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG, 8
Offensive Touchdowns
- Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 8
- Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 7
- Cody Milks, Winfield-Mt Union, 7
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 6
- Maddox Kelley, Solon, 6
- Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 6
- Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 6
- Zach Kauffman, CAM< 6
- Nolan Case, Stanton, 6
- Asher Ebert, Riceville, 6
Defensive Tackles
- Sam Meyer, WACO, 17.5
- Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 17
- Gabe King, East Sac County, 16.5
- Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 16
- Reid James, Maquoketa, 14
- Xander Small, Pocahontas Area, 13.5
- Rowan Doak, Ankeny, 13.5
- Joseph Fisher, Collins-Maxwell, 13.5
- Caleb Christensen, Nodaway Valley, 13.5
- Adam Marsh, Pocahontas Area, 12
Defensive Tackles For Loss
- Trevan Krajicek, Boyer Valley, 5.5
- Kyan Walter, North Union, 5.5
- Finn Mieska, Treynor, 5
- Landry Rausch, Newton, 5
- Kenton Stout, Montezuma, 5
- Gavin Muller, Osage, 5
- Cooper Adair, Wapsie Valley, 5
- Carson Litscher, North Cedar, 5
- Jarron Weber, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 5
- Logan Gardner, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 4
Quarterback Sacks
- Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 3
- Mac Armstrong, ADM, 3
- Trent Criswell, East Marshall 3
- Kyan Walter, North Union, 3
- Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 3
- Cooper Adair, Wapsie Valley, 3
- Gage Gile, Midland, 3
- Tully Wood, Wayne, 2.5
- Eli Schobert, Kee High, 2
- Brady Hagan, Dowling Catholic, 2
Interceptions
- Gavin Pedersen, Eagle Grove 3
- William Skarm, ACGC, 3
- Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 3
- Tate Hoeger, Clayton Ridge, 2
- Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 2
- Charles Chapman, Charles City, 2
- Jackson Whitaker, Glidden-Ralston, 2
- JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, 2
- Brody Adreon, Pleasantville, 2
- Blake Davis, Pleasantville, 2
Longest Made Field Goal
- Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 50
- Luis Huerta, West Central Valley, 45
- Kade Sutton, Vinton-Shellsburg, 44
- Greer Langel, Norwalk, 44
- Lukas DeAnda, Clarinda, 42
- Gavin Bockholt, Waverly-Shell Rock, 41
- Sterling Smith, Nevada, 40
- Julian Muniz-Rodriguez, Storm Lake, 39
- Levi Lukan, Van Meter, 38
- Angel Gomez, Marshalltown, 37
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker