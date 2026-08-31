Iowa High School Football: Week 1 Leaders From Around The State

The Iowa high school football season is now underway, with Week 1 games completed on the gridiron.

The slate of games featured some incredible individual performances, and we have done our best to spotlight those for you on High School On SI.

Below are the top passing, rushing, receiving, defensive and special teams performances from Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season. Numbers included are those uploaded to the Bound website by Sunday, August 30, 9 p.m. CT.

Iowa High School Football: Week 1 Leaders

Passing Yards

Nash Mitchell, Underwood, 414 Braden Weig, South Hardin, 364 Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 308 Tanner Ray, Creston, 303 Kellan Porter, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 296 Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 290 Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 287 Nolan Case, Stanton, 287 Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 280 Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 279

Rushing Yards

Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 292 Laken Caves, Alburnett, 289 Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 286 Kamden Chyma, Nashua-Plainfield, 279 Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 252 Adam Malik, Carroll, 248 Irey Mettille, Kee High, 245 Jackson Green, Cascade, 236 Austyn Kleppe, New Hampton, 233 Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 232

Receiving Yards

Tayden Hull, Underwood, 201 Tatum Warner, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 189 AJ Clarke, Murray, 187 Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 171 Jace Purdum, Creston, 170 Isaac Kray, Monticello, 166 Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 158 Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 155 Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 155 Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 153

Receptions

Colton Rohrbeck, Glidden-Ralston, 13 Drew Bennis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 11 Maddox Rausch, North Tama, 11 Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 10 Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 10 Cayden Wilson, GTRA, 9 RJ Krier, MMCRU, 9 Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 9 Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 8 Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG, 8

Offensive Touchdowns

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 8 Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 7 Cody Milks, Winfield-Mt Union, 7 Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 6 Maddox Kelley, Solon, 6 Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 6 Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 6 Zach Kauffman, CAM< 6 Nolan Case, Stanton, 6 Asher Ebert, Riceville, 6

Defensive Tackles

Sam Meyer, WACO, 17.5 Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 17 Gabe King, East Sac County, 16.5 Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 16 Reid James, Maquoketa, 14 Xander Small, Pocahontas Area, 13.5 Rowan Doak, Ankeny, 13.5 Joseph Fisher, Collins-Maxwell, 13.5 Caleb Christensen, Nodaway Valley, 13.5 Adam Marsh, Pocahontas Area, 12

Defensive Tackles For Loss

Trevan Krajicek, Boyer Valley, 5.5 Kyan Walter, North Union, 5.5 Finn Mieska, Treynor, 5 Landry Rausch, Newton, 5 Kenton Stout, Montezuma, 5 Gavin Muller, Osage, 5 Cooper Adair, Wapsie Valley, 5 Carson Litscher, North Cedar, 5 Jarron Weber, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 5 Logan Gardner, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 4

Quarterback Sacks

Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 3 Mac Armstrong, ADM, 3 Trent Criswell, East Marshall 3 Kyan Walter, North Union, 3 Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 3 Cooper Adair, Wapsie Valley, 3 Gage Gile, Midland, 3 Tully Wood, Wayne, 2.5 Eli Schobert, Kee High, 2 Brady Hagan, Dowling Catholic, 2

Interceptions

Gavin Pedersen, Eagle Grove 3 William Skarm, ACGC, 3 Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 3 Tate Hoeger, Clayton Ridge, 2 Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 2 Charles Chapman, Charles City, 2 Jackson Whitaker, Glidden-Ralston, 2 JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, 2 Brody Adreon, Pleasantville, 2 Blake Davis, Pleasantville, 2

Longest Made Field Goal

Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 50 Luis Huerta, West Central Valley, 45 Kade Sutton, Vinton-Shellsburg, 44 Greer Langel, Norwalk, 44 Lukas DeAnda, Clarinda, 42 Gavin Bockholt, Waverly-Shell Rock, 41 Sterling Smith, Nevada, 40 Julian Muniz-Rodriguez, Storm Lake, 39 Levi Lukan, Van Meter, 38 Angel Gomez, Marshalltown, 37