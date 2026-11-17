Two unbeatens will enter the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Thursday, November 19, with the Iowa high school football eight-player state title hanging in the balance.

Led by Penn State commit Landon Blum, Woodbine has been on a mission since falling to Bishop Garrigan in the finals last year.

The Tigers are 11-0 after beating Iowa Valley in the semifinals, 53-34. Blum set the all-time receiving yardage record in the victory.

Blum enters with 68 receptions for 1,313 yards and 19 touchdowns, showing each week why he is considered by many to be the No. 1 prospect in the state. Cal Pryor has taken over at quarterback, throwing for nearly 2,700 yards and 41 touchdowns with 299 rushing yards and 14 more scores.

Reagan Blum, just a sophomore, is the No. 1 option at running back. He has replaced Micah Moores, who suffered an injury, by rushing for 521 yards and 10 TDs.

While many eight-player teams typically have one option at wide receiver, Woodbine features multiple. Ayden Coenen has over 500 yards and 10 TDs, Blaine Leaders has over 400 receiving yards and Brayden Blum has nearly 300 yards.

On defense, Lucas Olson has 8.5 quarterback sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, as Jacob Cogdill has seven sacks, 23 tackles for loss and over 30 pancake blocks.

The Tigers have forced 28 turnovers, scoring three defensive touchdowns.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck Ready For Redemption

Led by Treyvon Herron, the Rebels are ready to run. Herron, a senior, has 1,575 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns, averaging over 13 yards per carry.

Bennett Sieh, who did not miss a pass in a semifinal round win over Audubon, has completed 83 percent of his passes this year for nearly 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns. Sieh has not thrown an interception on 88 attempts while adding 537 rushing yards and eight more TDs.

Herron is one of four players with over 200 receiving yards, as Laken Thesing leads with 398. Devin Boldt has seven touchdowns.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s defense has recorded 20 sacks, 82 tackles for loss and forced 29 turnovers with four touchdowns. Chad Gutknecht has picked off five passes and Brayton Dripps has four.

Cole Gramer has seven quarterback sacks, Mason Heise six and Herron five with 19.5 tackles for loss.

This is a rematch of a 2025 semifinal won by Woodbine, 38-30. Blum had two touchdowns on five catches for 82 yards in that game.