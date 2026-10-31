Iowa High School State Cross Country: Preston Johnson, Three Others Claim Titles

Preston Johnson put an exclamation point on an incredible senior season Saturday at the Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships.

Johnson, the top runner from Marshalltown, captured gold in the Class 4A boys race. He laid down a time of 14:40, besting Keegan Decker of Iowa City Liberty by nearly 13 seconds.

Johnston’s Jack Crossland was third, as Kuma Gutema from Sioux City North finished fourth and Andrew Heden of Bettendorf was fifth.

Saturday featured the Class 3A and Class 4A races, after Class 1A and Class 2A competed Friday from Kennedy Park and Lakeside Golf Course.

Dowling Catholic won the boys team title, scoring 70 points. Cedar Falls was second and Iowa City Liberty third.

Cedar Falls sensation Charlee Gall captured the girls title in Class 4A. The junior went 17:13, as Maddie Millage of Pleasant Valley was second. Gall won by 17 seconds.

Emmy Stubbendeck from Waukee Northwest finished third, Gianna McCombs of Pleasant Valley was fourth and Presley Moeller from Davenport Central fifth.

Gall’s victory helped the Tigers win the team title, with Ankeny Centennial second and Waukee Northwest third.

Gilbert, Logan Bleich Continue To Dominate Class 3A

Once again, Gilbert handled business in the Class 3A race.

Logan Bleich was first and teammate Jacob Tallman second, as the Tigers claimed the team title with 98 points. Sioux Center was second and Cedar Rapids Xavier third.

Bleich went 15:12, with Tallman finishing in 15:21. Mason City’s Henry Hansen finished third, Andrew Allen of Cedar Rapids Xavier was fourth and a third Gilbert runner, Zach Stevermer, was fifth.

Evelyn Moeller out of Mount Vernon-Lisbon won the girls title in Class 3A, crossing in 17:07. Elsie Brenneman from Pella was second, Natalie Anderson of MOC-Floyd Valley third, Maechen Cowman from Pella fourth and Aaliyah Causey of Center Point-Urbana fifth.

Pella had all five counting runners finish in the Top-11 among counting runners, as they won the team title with just 34 points. Des Moines Christian was second and Williamsburg third.

Iowa High School State Cross Country Results

Class 3A

Girls Top-10 Individuals

Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 17:07 Elsie Brenneman, Pella, 17:38 Natalie Anderson, MOC-Floyd Valley, 17:54 Maechen Cowman, Pella, 18:00 Aaliyah Causey, Center Point-Urbana, 18:04 Grace Berglund, Glenwood, 18:11 Audrina Jones, Sioux Center, 18:11 Harper Winegarden, Williamsburg, 18:13 Elyse Erzen, Des Moines Christian, 18:24 Ruth Dunham, Pella, 18:26

Girls Top-10 Team Standings

Pella, 34 Des Moines Christian, 127 Williamsburg, 151 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 182 North Polk, 193 Decorah, 209 Clear Lake, 209 Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 209 Sioux Center, 220 MOC-Floyd Valley, 226

Boys Top-10 Individuals

Logan Bleich, Gilbert, 15:12 Jacob Tallman, Gilbert, 15:21 Henry Hansen, Mason City, 15:57 Andrew Allen, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 15:59 Zach Stevermer, Gilbert, 16:01 Matthew Dahm, Sioux Center, 16:02 Luke McCormick, Des Moines Christian, 16:04 Clarence Nimrod, Decorah, 16:07 Lane Smith, Oskaloosa, 16:08 Collin Cook, Marion, 16:08

Boys Top-10 Team Standings

Gilbert, 98 Sioux Center, 114 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 120 Decorah, 126 Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 129 Des Moines Christian, 162 ADM, 230 Davenport Assumption, 235 Bondurant-Farrar, 236 Pella, 240

Class 4A

Girls Top-10 Individuals

Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls, 17:13 Maddie Millage, Pleasant Valley, 17:30 Emmy Stubbendeck, Waukee Northwest, 17:33 Gianna McCombs, Pleasant Valley, 17:46 Presley Moeller, 17:52 Emma Weih, West Des Moines Valley, 18:00 Hailey Kozloski, Linn-Mar, 18:05 Isabel Spradling, Des Moines Roosevelt, 18:08 Joley Sullivan, Davenport Central, 18:10 Natalie Cogdill, Ankeny Centennial, 18:13

Girls Top-10 Team Standings

Cedar Falls, 96 Ankeny Centennial, 101 Waukee Northwest, 102 Pleasant Valley, 103 Johnston, 159 West Des Moines Valley, 208 Dowling Catholic, 218 Iowa City High, 225 Davenport Central, 226 Waukee, 241

Boys Top-10 Individuals

Preston Johnson, Marshalltown, 14:40 Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 14:53 Jack Crossland, Johnston, 14:55 Kuma Gutema, Sioux City North, 15:03 Andrew Heden, Bettendorf, 15:07 Dominic Williams, Cedar Falls, 15:21 Cole Carrizales, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 15:22 Tayson Cho, Iowa City Liberty, 15:26 Jaxton Alvarez, Ankeny Centennial, 15:26 Charlie Deick, Dowling Catholic, 15:32

Boys Top-10 Team Standings

Dowling Catholic, 70 Cedar Falls, 93 Iowa City Liberty, 94 Ankeny Centennial, 151 Waukee, 152 Dallas Center-Grimes, 158 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 195 Pleasant Valley, 241 Davenport Central, 242 Waukee Northwest, 257