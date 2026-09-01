Iowa High School Volleyball Stat Leaders: Top Players In Kills, Assists, Blocks, More
The Iowa high school volleyball season garnered headlines last week when four of the top teams in the state competed inside Tiger Stadium in West Des Moines.
The outdoor event was just one of several marquee moments for the sport leading to the state tournament later this year.
With most teams now having multiple matches under their belts, here are the latest leaders in several key categories. Numbers are from those uploaded to the Bound website by Monday, August 31 at 9 p.m. CT.
Iowa High School Volleyball Stat Leaders
Kills
- Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 117
- Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, 94
- Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, 88
- Claire Kenny, Ames, 86
- Brookelyn Jondle, Roland-Story, 85
- Natalie Marzen, Van Meter, 84
- Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny, 83
- Morgan Frehse, Newton, 83
- Bailey Kuennen, South Winneshiek, 82
- Kennedy Krecklow, Cedar Falls, 80
Assists
- Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 185
- Emersyn Hopkins, West Burlington, 178
- Miley Geise, Roland-Story, 177
- Lexi Frehse, Newton, 169
- Klaire Seidler, Winterset, 159
- Kellen Roush, Ankeny, 157
- Tessa Brunscheon, Wapsie Valley, 153
- Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 152
- Claire Benson, Carlisle, 150
- Addison Corlett, MFL MarMac, 144
Digs
- Leah De Jong, Moravia, 127
- Mavrik Schweer, Mount Vernon, 115
- Reese Reed, Lenox, 109
- Adelyn Davis, Carlisle, 103
- Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 95
- Erica Crotty, Pocahontas Area, 85
- Tenley Cewe, Clinton, 84
- Chloe Wittgen, South Winneshiek, 83
- Makenna Olson, Winterset, 81
- Emersyn Hopkins, West Burlington, 80
Total Blocks
- Evie Davis, Webster City, 26
- Cassidy Danburg, Waukee Northwest, 25
- Avery Cordes, Waukee Northwest, 24
- Emersyn Bahr, Van Meter, 22
- Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, 19
- Hadassah Smith, Cedar Falls, 19
- Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 19
- Deidra Doeden, Cherokee Washington, 19
- Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, 18
- Madison Williams, Springville, 18
Solo Blocks
- Evie Davis, Webster City, 15
- Malia Rogers, Waukee, 12
- Madison Williams, Springville, 12
- Ellie Brunsvold, Central Springs, 11
- Kenzie Niehus, Le Mars, 11
- Evelyn Nelson, Le Mars, 11
- Millie Anthofer, Kuemper Catholic, 11
- Paityn Vanatta, Essex, 11
- Ella Frieden, Central Elkader, 10
- Quinn Roos, Lisbon, 10
Assisted Blocks
- Cassidy Danburg, Waukee Northwest, 23
- Avery Cordes, Waukee Northwest, 23
- Hadassah Smith, Cedar Falls, 18
- Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, 17
- Sloan Rodemeyer, Emmetsburg, 16
- Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 15
- Hailey Reinders, Dowling Catholic, 15
- Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest, 15
- Taylor Otte, Iowa City West, 14
- Harley Askelsen, Ballard, 14
Serving Aces
- Bella Hamilton, North Cedar, 21
- Marah Karaidos, Van Meter, 19
- Sage Weber, Sioux Central, 18
- Caysee Kearse, Newton, 18
- Kamryn Kappmeyer, West Central, 18
- Aniya Hardee, Bedford, 18
- Madison Hoffert, Mount Vernon, 18
- Johannah Williams, Van Meter, 17
- Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 17
- Leah Frederick, Murray, 17
Successful Serves
- Tenley Bormann, Central Elkader, 107
- Miley Geise, Roland-Story, 99
- Alyssa Machin, Newton, 97
- Lydia Armstrong, West Burlington, 96
- Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 95
- Tessa Brunscheon, Wapsie Valley, 95
- Layten Schmidt, Cedar Falls, 91
- Raegan Johnson, Cedar Falls, 91
- Jenny Alexander, Van Meter, 90
- Laney Stoaks, Lenox, 90
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker