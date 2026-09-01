Iowa High School Volleyball Stat Leaders: Top Players In Kills, Assists, Blocks, More

The Iowa high school volleyball season garnered headlines last week when four of the top teams in the state competed inside Tiger Stadium in West Des Moines.

The outdoor event was just one of several marquee moments for the sport leading to the state tournament later this year.

With most teams now having multiple matches under their belts, here are the latest leaders in several key categories. Numbers are from those uploaded to the Bound website by Monday, August 31 at 9 p.m. CT.

Iowa High School Volleyball Stat Leaders

Kills

Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 117 Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, 94 Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, 88 Claire Kenny, Ames, 86 Brookelyn Jondle, Roland-Story, 85 Natalie Marzen, Van Meter, 84 Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny, 83 Morgan Frehse, Newton, 83 Bailey Kuennen, South Winneshiek, 82 Kennedy Krecklow, Cedar Falls, 80

Assists

Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 185 Emersyn Hopkins, West Burlington, 178 Miley Geise, Roland-Story, 177 Lexi Frehse, Newton, 169 Klaire Seidler, Winterset, 159 Kellen Roush, Ankeny, 157 Tessa Brunscheon, Wapsie Valley, 153 Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 152 Claire Benson, Carlisle, 150 Addison Corlett, MFL MarMac, 144

Digs

Leah De Jong, Moravia, 127 Mavrik Schweer, Mount Vernon, 115 Reese Reed, Lenox, 109 Adelyn Davis, Carlisle, 103 Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 95 Erica Crotty, Pocahontas Area, 85 Tenley Cewe, Clinton, 84 Chloe Wittgen, South Winneshiek, 83 Makenna Olson, Winterset, 81 Emersyn Hopkins, West Burlington, 80

Total Blocks

Evie Davis, Webster City, 26 Cassidy Danburg, Waukee Northwest, 25 Avery Cordes, Waukee Northwest, 24 Emersyn Bahr, Van Meter, 22 Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, 19 Hadassah Smith, Cedar Falls, 19 Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 19 Deidra Doeden, Cherokee Washington, 19 Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, 18 Madison Williams, Springville, 18

Solo Blocks

Evie Davis, Webster City, 15 Malia Rogers, Waukee, 12 Madison Williams, Springville, 12 Ellie Brunsvold, Central Springs, 11 Kenzie Niehus, Le Mars, 11 Evelyn Nelson, Le Mars, 11 Millie Anthofer, Kuemper Catholic, 11 Paityn Vanatta, Essex, 11 Ella Frieden, Central Elkader, 10 Quinn Roos, Lisbon, 10

Assisted Blocks

Cassidy Danburg, Waukee Northwest, 23 Avery Cordes, Waukee Northwest, 23 Hadassah Smith, Cedar Falls, 18 Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, 17 Sloan Rodemeyer, Emmetsburg, 16 Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 15 Hailey Reinders, Dowling Catholic, 15 Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest, 15 Taylor Otte, Iowa City West, 14 Harley Askelsen, Ballard, 14

Serving Aces

Bella Hamilton, North Cedar, 21 Marah Karaidos, Van Meter, 19 Sage Weber, Sioux Central, 18 Caysee Kearse, Newton, 18 Kamryn Kappmeyer, West Central, 18 Aniya Hardee, Bedford, 18 Madison Hoffert, Mount Vernon, 18 Johannah Williams, Van Meter, 17 Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 17 Leah Frederick, Murray, 17

Successful Serves

Tenley Bormann, Central Elkader, 107 Miley Geise, Roland-Story, 99 Alyssa Machin, Newton, 97 Lydia Armstrong, West Burlington, 96 Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 95 Tessa Brunscheon, Wapsie Valley, 95 Layten Schmidt, Cedar Falls, 91 Raegan Johnson, Cedar Falls, 91 Jenny Alexander, Van Meter, 90 Laney Stoaks, Lenox, 90