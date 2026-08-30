Iowa High School Volleyball Showcased With Special Outdoor Event

The Iowa high school volleyball scene was given a special spotlight this past week when West Des Moines Valley High School hosted the Marj White Classic on its football field.

The court was put down earlier in the day right on the turf of Valley Stadium, as the Tigers welcomed Ankeny Centennial High School, Waukee High School and reigning Class 5A state champion Waukee Northwest High School.

Host Valley Picks Up Big Early-Season Victory Over Defending Class 5A State Champions

In the featured match of the night, Valley stunned Waukee Northwest in three sets, rallying for a 16-25, 25-23 and 15-12 victory.

The Tigers, ranked 13th in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union set of ratings, fell in three to No. 12 Waukee earlier in the night. Scores were 25-20, 19-25 and 15-9.

No. 1 Waukee Northwest downed 10th-ranked Ankeny Centennial in two sets, 25-8 and 25-17. The Jaguars rebounded with a 25-18 and 25-9 triumph over the Warriors.

Two matches were played at the same time, as fans were treated to some of the top players in the state right before their very eyes.

Outdoor Volleyball Event Featured Some Of Top Talent In The State

Waukee’s lineup includes Malia Rogers, a senior who has committed to Big Ten Conference program, Purdue. Intra-city rival Waukee Northwest, meanwhile, has future Iowa State Cyclones Logan Vogt and Piper Ladwig in the rotation.

The matches can be replayed on the Midwest Sports Plus website.

We're about to go live from Valley Stadium for our first two matches! #iowagirl pic.twitter.com/0xZQstBngC — Midwest Sports+ (@midwestsportstv) August 28, 2026

Marj White Classic Named For Former West Des Moines Teacher, Coach

Named after Marj White, who spent four decades teaching physical education and health within the West Des Moines Community Schools District. She started the volleyball program and several other sports, passing away in 2015.

Solon Tops Pair Of Top-10 Opponents To Claim Tournament Title

Solon takes home the top spot at The Grinnell Tournament!!! 5-0 on the day with notable wins over #9 4A Ballard and #5 4A Clear Creek Amana! #iahsvb #solonvolleyball #solonstrong pic.twitter.com/JUxGezjgfY — Sarah Ferin (@SarahFerin) August 30, 2026

In the latest Iowa high school volleyball rankings, Solon High School sits 14th in Class 3A. Well, the Spartans are about ready to shoot up the Top-15.

During the Grinnell Tournament, Solon knocked off both Class 4A’s No. 5 Clear Creek-Amana and Class 4A No. 9 Ballard to take home top honors. They also scored wins over Washington and South Tama County.

The match with Clear Creek-Amana went to three sets, with the Spartans posting a 21-12, 14-21 and 15-12 triumph. They swept Ballard in two close sets, 21-17 and 21-18.

Also at the event, the Clippers earned a three-set win over the Bombers, as scores were 21-18, 19-21 and 15-12.