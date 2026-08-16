Some MLB awards are all but decided at this point in the season. Jacob Misiorowski is a -800 favorite to win the National League Cy Young, and Yordan Alvarez is the -2000 favorite to be named the American League MVP.

One race that's certainly going to come down to the wire is for the American League Cy Young. It's become a two-man showdown between Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees and Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Schlittler pitched 5.1 innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday, giving up four hits, three walks, and one earned run while striking out seven. Cease then pitched against the Yankees on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 across 6.1 innings.

Schlittler entered the day as the -180 favorite to win the award, with Cease coming back at +150. After today's start, Cease has closed the gap.

AL Cy Young Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cam Schlittler -160

Dylan Cease +130

Drew Rasmussen +3000

Sonny Gray +3500

Parker Messick +5000

Schlittler is still the betting favorite after this weekend's AL East series with his odds set at -160, an implied probability of 61.54%.

Drew Rasmussen, Sonny Gray, and Parker Messick are also in the mix, but they would need both Schlittler and Cease to implode the rest of the season for them to truly be considered a contender by season's end.

Schlittler has the advantage in terms of wings (10), ERA (2.19), and WHIP (0.94), but Cease is leading the American League in strikeouts, adding 10 more to his total on Sunday to bring his season total to 201.

These two pitchers will face the other pitcher's team once more next weekend. Schlittler is projected to start the series opener on Friday night, and then Cease will face the Yankees in the Bronx on Saturday. If Schlittler has a less-than-stellar start and if Cease can put forward another quality appearance against them, this one on the road, expect the gap in the Cy Young race to tighten even further in the final stretch of the season.

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