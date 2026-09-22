Pair Of Iowa High School Softball Standouts Commit With NCAA Division I Programs

Two Iowa high school softball standouts have made college decisions during the high school offseason.

Creston High School junior Cora Smith announced on social media that she has committed to Iowa State University to continue her academic and athletic career.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to Iowa State University to further my academic and softball career,” Smith posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I am so incredibly thankful for my family and everyone that has been there along the way.

“I cannot wait for this journey ahead!”

I am so excited to announce my commitment to Iowa State University to further my academic and softball career. I am so incredibly thankful for my family and everyone that has been there along the way. I cannot wait for this journey ahead!!❤️💛

Go Cyclones!🌪️#commited #rollclones… pic.twitter.com/nECvbAPOsZ — Cora Smith (@Corasmith_2028) September 20, 2026

A multi-sport standout for Creston, Smith hit .368 with nine doubles, three home runs and two triples as a sophomore this past summer. She drove in 13 runs and scored 28 times, stealing 14 bases.

During her freshman season, Smith appeared in 35 games, scoring 22 runs and recording four hits with 15 steals. She is part of the Iowa Premier Fastpitch 16U National Dickel/Paz team.

Smith is also a sprinter and competes the long jump for the Panther track and field team.

Ankeny Centennial’s Gracie Anderson Makes Her College Decision Official

Anderson recorded a batting average of .338 with two doubles and a home run, making 22 starts and appearing in 37 games for Ankeny Centennial. The Jaguars advanced to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball tournament, reaching the Class 5A championship game.

“I am beyond excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Dakota,” Anderson wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Most important, thank you to my family for every sacrifice you have made to help reach my goals. A huge thank you to my dad for the countless hours in the cage and always being there for me.

“To every coach and teammate who has been part of my journey, thank you for pushing me to be my best and helping shape the person I am today. I am extremely grateful for the support, guidance and encouragement throughout the years.”

I am beyond excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Dakota.❤️🖤



Most importantly, thank you to my family for every sacrifice you have made to help reach my goals. A huge thank you to my dad for the… pic.twitter.com/oGZQb0hq9D — Gracie Anderson '28 (@GracieAnder2028) September 22, 2026

Anderson also recorded 18 runs scored and stole four bases as a sophomore. She made 17 starts and appeared in 31 games as a freshman for Ankeny Centennial, recording 22 hits and 19 runs scored with four steals.

She plays for Iowa Gold Prospects 18U.

The Coyotes are coached by Shannon Pivovar, as she took over the program this past June.