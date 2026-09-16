Iowa High School Softball Standout Sophia Schlader Makes Her College Decision Official

Iowa high school softball star Sophia Schlader made her college decision official on Wednesday.

Schlader, a junior at Waukee Northwest High School, announced her commitment to Oklahoma during a ceremony at the school. Friends and family attended to hear Schlader's decision. She made visits to both Texas and Oklahoma in September.

“I am SO excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma,” Schlader wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “First and foremost, all glory to God. I’m so thankful for His guidance, for every person He has placed in my life and for leading me exactly where I’m meant to be.

“To my mom, dad and brother - thank you for every sacrifice, every mile traveled and for always being by my side. I truly would not be here without you. I love you guys!”

Schlader added thanks to her coaches, teammates, trainers and the Beverly Bandits and Waukee Northwest softball families, in addition to the Oklahoma coaching staff for “giving me the opportunity to make a dream I;ve had since I was little come true.

“I couldn’t be more excited to call Oklahoma HOME and can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest Chasing Third Straight 5A Softball Title In Summer 2027

For the second consecutive summer, Schlader and the Wolves captured the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 5A state softball championship. She went 29-0 with one save, throwing over 180 innings while striking out a school-record 301 batters.

Schlader had a 0.69 earned run average, as opponents hit just .096 against her. She was also a standout at the plate, batting .464 with a school-record 18 home runs.

Gatorade named her the Iowa softball player of the year, as Schlader earned all-state honors from several sources, including High School On SI.

Iowa High School Star Also Competes Nationally And In Track And Field

Schlader competes for the Beverly Bandits Conroy team on the national circuit. Despite Iowa being the lone state to play softball in the summer, Schlader refused to not play for Waukee Northwest.

Instead, she has made it work to do both, as she told High School On SI during the state softball tournament.

“There is just something special,” Schlader said. “Schoolball should be important. Girls should want to play schoolball. And I think going forward, coaches are coming to the games and they are coming to watch (the athletes play).”

Sophia Schlader Enters Her Junior Season With 79 Wins, Over 800 Career Strikeouts

As a freshman, Schlader went 30-1 with 296 strikeouts and a 1.20 earned run average in 187 innings pitched. She also hit .357 with 15 home runs and 29 RBI.

During her eighth-grade season, Schlader was 20-6, striking out 238 with a 0.80 earned run average.

Waukee Northwest will be seeking a third straight state softball title next summer and fourth consecutive appearance in the elite eight field with Schlader at the controls.

Future Oklahoma Sooner Ranked Among Top Players In Class Of 2028 For Softball

Back in February 2025, Schlader was tabbed as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2028 by Softball America. Earlier this month, Line Drive Media ranked her as the No. 2 player in her class.

Schlader is also a standout in the throwing events for the Waukee Northwest girls track and field program.