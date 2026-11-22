One of the top Iowa high school baseball players in the state is off the recruiting board.

Macklin Loftus, a junior at Logan-Magnolia High School, announced on social media that he is committing to the University of Nebraska Omaha.

“I would like to thank my family for all their time and sacrifice over the years,” Loftus posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you to my high school coaches and all of my club coaches over the years that have helped me develop.

“Finally, thank you to the UNO coaching staff for this incredible opportunity! Go Mavs!!!:

I would like to thank my family for all their time and sacrifice over the years. Thank you to my high school coaches and all of my club coaches over the years that have helped me develop. Finally, thank you to the UNO coaching staff for this incredible opportunity! Go Mavs!!! pic.twitter.com/0TvDTcqaFG — Macklin Loftus (@MacklinLoftus) November 21, 2026

Macklin Loftus Had Sensational Sophomore Season, Allowing Six Hits And One Earned Run

As a sophomore this past summer, Loftus went 9-0, recording a 0.14 earned run average with 120 strikeouts in just over 50 innings pitched. He made 11 appearances and started 10 games, allowing a total of six hits with one earned run scored.

Loftus hit .278 with three home runs, two doubles, a triple, 21 RBI and 18 runs scored.

High School On SI Iowa named Loftus to the all-state team. He also earned a spot representing Team Midwest at the 2026 Prep Baseball Future Games.

Logan-Magnolia Star Has Been Key Player Since Eighth-Grader Season

During his freshman season for the Panthers, Loftus made five starts and 14 appearances, going 7-2 with a save. He had a 1.12 earned run average over 37-plus innings on the mound, striking out 73 batters with a .140 batting average against.

Loftus also had 21 hits with 16 RBI and 13 runs scored at the plate, stealing seven bases.

Logan-Magnolia played Loftus as an eighth-grader. He made six starts and 10 appearances, going 4-3 with a save, striking out 59 batters while maintaining a 1.04 earned run average and a .119 batting average against.

Omaha Breaking In New Head Baseball Coach This Season

The Omaha Mavericks are part of the Summit League and play NCAA Division I baseball. They are currently coached by Rob Fournier, making an NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament appearance in 2019 after scoring 11 appearances at the NCAA Division II level.

They are three-time conference regular season champions and one-time conference tournament champions in program history.

Fournier was hired in June of this year to become the head coach after serving as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky. He also spent 26 seasons as the head coach at Wapash Valley Conference, winning 1,109 games at the junior college level.