Vote: High School On SI Iowa Class 2A Regular Season Football Player of The Year

Vote now for the High School On SI Iowa Class 2A high school football regular season player of the year.

Five nominees have been narrowed down from hundreds of worthy candidates for this honor. Along with taking into consideration individual statistics, the High School On SI committee factored in the win-loss record and the importance to the team that each player represented.

Voting will conclude on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Winners will be revealed once voting has wrapped up.

There will be a separate vote for the player of the year in each class that includes playoff performance and factors in the regular season.

Here are the five nominees for the High School On SI Iowa Class 2A Player of the Year.

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, Senior, Quarterback

Weber has been flat-out impressive leading the offense this year. The senior is completing over 72 percent of his passes, racking up 2,079 yards with 25 touchdowns. He has just six interceptions and is averaging almost 15 yards per completion.

Mid-Prairie has reeled off six consecutive wins since a tough seven-point loss to Alburnett in early September. Weber completed 18 of 26 for 353 yards and six passing touchdowns in a Homecoming win over Central Lee, 56-21.

Keenan Lundy, Van Meter, Sophomore, Quarterback

It is hard to know where Van Meter would be without Lundy, as the sophomore has carried the offensive load this season. A first-year starter, Lundy has thrown for 605 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 1,103 and 18 touchdowns. He is averaging over 13 yards per completion and over 11 yards per rush.

Without returning leading rusher Christian Williams, the Bulldogs have leaned heavily on Lundy. They have won seven straight, scoring over 40 points in each of the last four.

Jephte Raymond, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Senior, Defensive End/Wide Receiver

The impact Raymond has made this fall has been felt throughout the year for the Lions. The senior has recorded eight quarterback sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 29.5 tackles in all on defense. He also has a fumble recovery for a score and is averaging 40 yards per punt.

But that is not all. Raymond is a dual-threat on the offensive side of the field. He has caught 13 passes for 184 yards, numbers that rank second on the team, and has 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just four carries.

Gavin Muller, Osage, Senior, Running Back/Linebacker

At 6-foot and 220 pounds, Muller puts everything he has into each snap he plays for the Green Devils. The senior has carried the ball 190 times for 1,449 yards, scoring 18 touchdowns on the ground this fall. He also has nine receptions for another 73 yards.

And on defense, Muller is a tackling machine, recording 74 stops with 28 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks. He has forced two fumbles and picked off two passes. In a recent 20-18 win over Crestwood, he had 48 carries for 287 yards and three touchdowns while making 6.5 tackles on defense.

Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, Senior, Running Back/Linebacker

Opposing defenses know the Knights are giving Hoffman the ball. And yet, they still cannot contain him. The senior has rushed for 1,145 yards and scored 22 touchdowns on 113 carries, averaging over 10 yards per carry.

In a much-needed bounce-back win over Estherville-Lincoln Central, Hoffman had 172 yards and scored five touchdowns on just 11 carries to celebrate Senior Night.