High School On SI Iowa is ready to crown the top Iowa high school football player from the 2026 season. But we need your help to do so.

After compiling all of the information, checking over the statistics, and examining the importance each player had on their respective team, we have narrowed down the list of nominees to these players.

There were several worthy candidates, but the list was determined by High School On SI Iowa.

Voting continues for the High School On SI Iowa Volleyball Player of the Year. Cast your vote for the High School On SI Iowa Football Player of the Year below. Voting will conclude on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Dowling Catholic's Ethan La Cava (13) looks to throw the ball on Nov. 13, 2026, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ethan La Cava, Dowling Catholic, Quarterback

In his first season directing the Maroons, Ethan La Cava was incredible. He led Dowling Catholic back to the Class 5A championship, throwing for 1,684 yards and 18 touchdowns. La Cava completed 68 percent of his passes with just one interception on 173 attempts. He added 370 rushing yards and four more scores.

Cash Parks, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Quarterback

Behind Cash Parks, the Saints completed a second consecutive unbeaten season, winning the Class 4A state title in the process. He threw for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns, completing almost 70 percent of his throws. Parks ran for another 363 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground.

Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, Linebacker/Tight End

One of the top college prospects in the state, Wallace and the Regals won the Class 1A state title after reaching the finals a year ago. The Minnesota Golden Gopher had 56.5 tackles with 26 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense. He had 13 pancake blocks, caught 40 passes for 698 yards and nine TDs, and ran in six more touchdowns.

Solon’s Maddox Kelley (4) carries the ball to the endzone Nov. 20, 2026 during the Class 3A Iowa high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maddox Kelley, Solon, Quarterback/Defensive Back

Not only was he great all season long, Maddox Kelley was also exceptional when it mattered the most. The Spartans claimed the Class 3A title behind big-time performances by the star. Kelley finished with 1,561 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, throwing for 1,965 yards and 26 more scores while completing 67 percent of his passes. On defense, he tallied 36 tackles with two for loss, a sack, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Laken Caves, Alburnett, Running Back/Safety

One of the top running backs in the state, Laken Caves closed out his Pirate career with 1,804 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 12.4 per carry. He caught 25 passes for 405 yards and seven more scores. Caves added 43.5 tackles with two for loss, one quarterback sack, one punt return for a TD and an average of 33 yards per punt to his season.

Jephte Raymond, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Defensive Lineman/Wide Receiver

In helping the Lions go from two seasons to state title, Jephte Raymond displayed a number of skills. He tallied 43 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 quarterback sacks on defense, forcing and recovering a fumble. Raymond caught 20 passes for almost 400 yards and four scores while running for 230 yards and three more TDs. He averaged 19 yards per catch and 26 yards per rush, in addition to a 41.5-yard average on punts.

Woodbine wide receiver/defensive back Landon Blum (5) runs with the ball after making a catch as Gladbrook-Reinbeck linebacker Brayden Utter (17) and defensive back Laken Thesing (11) attempt to bring him down during the second quarter of the IHSAA 8-Player Football State Championship at the UNI-Dome on Nov. 19, 2026, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landon Blum, Woodbine, Wide Receiver

The future Penn State Nittany Lion reset the state record books for eight-player, as Landon Blum and the Tigers won it all for the first time. Blum caught 72 passes for 1,400 yards, scoring 20 touchdowns. He had seven pancake blocks and recorded 14 two-point conversions.

River Kramer, West Lyon, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

Whatever the Wildcats needed, River Kramer provided. Kramer had 33 receptions for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushing for another 870 yards and 13 TDs. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 67 yards and a score, recording 19 tackles on defense with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Kramer averaged 29 yards per kickoff return and 28 yards per punt return with a score.

Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, Running Back

A dual-threat, Braylon Lopez and the Falcons concluded the year as state runners-up. He finished with 2,256 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, posting just under 10 per carry. Lopez caught 32 passes for 574 yards and nine more scores while registering 22 tackles on defense with two fumble recoveries. He had a kickoff return for another touchdown, averaging 42 yards per return.

Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, Running Back

Not only does Abe McGill have the power, but he also has the speed to run by you on defense. The Woodbury Central junior rushed 250 times for 2,153 yards, scoring 35 touchdowns to help his team win a state title. McGill had two reception touchdowns and made 59 tackles with 4.5 for loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks on the year.

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, Quarterback/Linebacker

Iowa Valley went as Nolan Kriegel led them, as he wrapped up a brilliant high school career with 1,960 rushing yards and 1,210 passing yards. Kriegel had 40 rushing touchdowns and threw 24 TDs, completing 69 percent of his passes overall. He had two receiving touchdowns on three receptions for 89 yards, recording 34.5 tackles with six for loss and three interceptions on defense. Kriegel added two kickoff returns for scores on the year.