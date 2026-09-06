Vote: Who Should Be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (9/6/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Aug 31-Sept. 5. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball

In a sweep over Pella, Farley recorded 40 assists with four kills in three sets.

Layla Green, Washington volleyball

Green, a senior, had 24 kills to help Washington best Mount Pleasant in a five-set thriller.

Stella Largent, ACGC volleyball

In just three sets, Largent tallied 21 kills, leading ACGC past West Central Valley.

Paisley Hustedt, Alta-Aurelia volleyball

Just a freshman, Hustedt made an impact in a five-set win over Newell-Fonda, recording 10 total blocks.

Audree Gerke, Dowling Catholic volleyball

Gerke was all over the court with 32 digs as the Maroons clipped Ankeny Centennial in five sets.

Georgia Jones, West Monona volleyball

Jones was 25-for-25 serving with 10 aces in three sets.

Chase Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes boys golf

After carding a 4-under 67 to win the Phil Joselyn Invitational in Fort Dodge, Perrin came right back with a 5-under 66 to place first at the Ankeny Invitational.

Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda football

Baumgart threw eight touchdowns and went for 299 yards in a victory over Shenandoah. He completed 62 percent of his passes.

Abe McGill, Woodbury Central football

McGill rushed just 16 times but went for 315 yards and scored four touchdowns. The junior averaged almost 20 yards per attempt.

Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian football

Tokheim scored three touchdowns, rushing 26 times for 269 yards in a win over Roland-Story.

Henry Smid, Dowling Catholic football

Smid posted 250 yards rushing with a 61-yard touchdown in a key victory over Johnston. The junior carried the ball 25 times.

Landon Blum, Woodbine football

Blum, a Penn State commit, set the eight-player career record for receiving touchdowns, going for four scores on six receptions for 217 yards.

Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln football

De Jager, a senior, hauled in five passes for 213 yards, with two of them going for touchdowns.

Lila Eastvold, Iowa City West volleyball

Eastvold recorded 44 assists with a pair of kills in a four-set victory over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.