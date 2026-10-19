Vote: Who Should Be the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 12-17)

Here is the latest group of nominees for the Iowa high school athlete of the week presented by High School On SI, including a reigning boys state golf champion, standout swimmer and impressive performances on both the football field and volleyball court.

High School On SI narrowed it down to these 12 nominees for this week’s top performers as candidates for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner Gabriella Fleming of Cedar Rapids Girls Tennis.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 25. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Jonathan Ward, Waukee Boys Golf

Ward’s 8-under second round lifted him to the Class 4A boys state golf championship, finishing at 5-under for the two days. That total tied for the second-best 4A school in state tournament history.

Ava Hope, Winterset Girls Cross Country

Hope, a junior, bested three North Polk runners to win the Raccoon River Conference title, posting a time of 18:07. She won by over 40 seconds.

Ellie McCorkle, Ames Girls Swimming

McCorkle, a junior, currently holds the No. 1 times in the state in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle.

Jordon Green, Waukee Northwest Football

Green hauled in 10 passes for 138 yards, scoring two touchdowns in a win over intra-city rival Waukee, 44-0.

Noah Kerndt, Dallas Center-Grimes Boys Cross Country

Kerndt clocked a winning time of 15:55 to capture the Little Hawkeye Conference crown, helping the Mustangs win team honors.

Greyson Steffen, Marion Football

Steffen not only picked off three passes in a 41-10 win over Oskaloosa, he returned two of them for touchdowns.

Sophia Austen, Iowa City West Volleyball

Austen tallied 41 kills, five blocks and three aces in a sweep for the Trojans over Iowa City Liberty, Western Dubuque and Iowa City High - all ranked teams.

Tate Tysdahl, Clear Lake Boys Cross Country

A freshman, Tysdahl went 16:47 to capture the title at the North Central Conference race by almost 13 full seconds. The Lions also walked away with team honors.

Keaton Gates, West Branch Football

Gates piled up 245 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, helping West Branch to a big win over Bellevue.

Jack Crossland, Johnston Boys Cross Country

Crossland posted a time of 14:40 to capture the CIML Championship for the Dragons by over 30 seconds.

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville Football

Bingham completed 8 of 9 passes for 172 yards, with five of those eight completions going for touchdowns, securing the Trojans a playoff appearance.

Gabe Buttry, Shenandoah Football

In an absolute scorefest, Buttry ran the ball 30 times for 311 yards, scoring five touchdowns for the Mustangs in a 54-49 victory over Tri-Center.