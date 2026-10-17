Iowa High School Football Notebook: Johnston Stuns Top-Ranked Southeast Polk In Potential Title Game Preview

With a week left in the regular season, the Class 5A division of Iowa high school football is looking as crazy as ever.

Johnston made sure nobody in the class would enter the postseason unbeaten, handing Southeast Polk its first loss of the year, 38-30.

The Dragons have knocked off the Rams, Sioux City East and Ankeny in consecutive weeks. They will finish the regular season against Des Moines Roosevelt.

Johnston built a commanding 38-14 lead on Southeast Polk. Dante Davis had three rushing touchdowns and Trevin Helming fired a pair of TD passes, including one to Bryce Beachem.

For the Rams, Stanley Cooper had three rushing scores and Adrian Cooper one.

West Branch Secures Second Behind Big Keaton Gates Night

Senior Keaton Gates made sure West Branch would head into the postseason as a district runner-up.

Gates ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, as West Branch topped Bellevue in a thriller, 34-33. Both Dillan Schenkel and Teddy Bucknell threw touchdown passes, as Thomas Pedersen and Gabe Depoorter each caught one.

Brooks Seydel and Motley Johnson each recorded 8.5 tackles on defense, as Seydel picked off two passes.

Eight-Player Contender Audubon Flexes Defense In Big Win

Everybody knows that Audubon can score and score in bunches. The Wheelers, though, showed they can play some defense too this week.

Audubon pitched a shutout in a 51-0 victory over Lenox, who came into the game 5-2 overall.

Aiden Kjergaard had 149 yards rushing and two TDs with 120 yards passing and two more scores. Mason Kasperbauer ran for 133 yards and three scores.

Hudson Hocker recorded two sacks and Kasperbauer had 7.5 tackles.

MFL MarMac With Momentum-Building Victory

Blake Schutte ran for three touchdowns and Easton Lange threw a TD to Kashton Decker as MFL MarMac upset Northeast, 35-14.

The Bulldogs scored 29 points in the second half to stun the Rebels, who suffered their first loss of the year. Schutte ran for 123 yards on 16 carries, as Rylan Schroeder also had a rushing touchdown.

Lange was 3 of 5 for 83 yards, hitting Decker on a 52-yard strike. Lange also picked off a pass n defense.

For Northeast, who advanced as the district champion , Maxzen Eskildsen had 190 total yards and two touchdowns, finding Daniel Schemers for a 37-yard strike.

All Waukee Northwest In Rivalry Game

Mack Heitland threw for 310 yards and had five total touchdowns, lifting Waukee Northwest to a one-sided 44-0 victory over Waukee.

Heitland directed multiple scoring drives in the second and third quarters. The senior completed 17 of 22, throwing four touchdowns and rushing in another. Jordon Green caught 10 passes for 138 yards and two of those TDs.

Kinsman Carlisle caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Heitland. Green also picked off a pass on defense.