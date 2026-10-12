Vote: Who Should Be the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 5-10)

The third-ever four-time Iowa girls state singles champion, a 7-under round of golf and some of the top football and volleyball individual performances of the week highlight our list of nominees for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week presented by High School On SI.

High School On SI narrowed that down to these 16 nominees for this week’s top performers as candidates for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Gabriella Fleming, Cedar Rapids Xavier Girls Tennis

With a straight-set win in the finals, Fleming became just the third Iowa girl to win four state tennis titles, claiming the Class 1A singles crown.

Brody Sneed, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Boys Golf

Sneed fired a 7-under 64 to secure a district championship and advance to the state golf meet. He won by seven strokes at the event.

Laken Caves, Alburnett Football

Caves returned to the field in a big way, rushing seven times for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a pair of receiving TDs with a 44-yard punt on his only attempt.

Hadley Michael, Norwalk Volleyball

Two of the best teams in the state went kill-for-kill, as Michael had 50 assists, eight digs, five blocks, three kills and two aces, helping the Warriors top Dallas Center-Grimes in five sets.

Andrew Vollbeer, North Scott Boys Golf

Vollbeer, a junior, gave himself momentum heading into the state meet by shooting a 3-under 69 to capture a district title.

Shepherd Stanton, Iowa City High Football

In just over two quarters of play, Stanton made an impact. He recorded three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown, defending another pass in a 56-7 victory for the Little Hawks.

Addison Latta, Waukee Northwest Girls Tennis

Latta, a sophomore, secured her second straight Class 2A state tennis singles championship in dominating fashion.

Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian Volleyball

In a showdown on the volleyball court, Kooiman had 13 kills, eight digs, three blocks and an ace, helping the Wolfpack sweep Boyden-Hull.

Jade Malo, Humboldt Girls Cross Country

Malo clocked a time of 20:18 to win the Dick Bell Invitational by over 28 seconds, helping the Wildcats claim team honors.

Ellery Bird, Clarinda Volleyball

Just a sophomore, Bird dished out 59 assists and had seven kills of her own with just one error in a five-set win over Atlantic.

Madison Hoffert, Mount Vernon Volleyball

Hoffert was credited with 53 assists, five kills, 20 digs, two blocks and an ace as Mount Vernon topped Marion. The senior finished 19-for-19 serving in the five-set victory for the Mustangs.

Kuma Gutema, Sioux City North Boys Cross Country

The Fort Dodge Invitational serves as a preview for state, as it is run on the same course. Gutema defended his invite title, winning in 15:04.

Gavin Muller, Osage Football

Muller took over in a 20-18 victory vs. Crestwood, rushing 48 times for 287 yards. The senior scored three touchdowns for the Green Devils.

Emmy Stubbendeck, Waukee Northwest Girls Cross Country

Stubbendeck scored gold at the Fort Dodge Invitational, as the freshman won in 17:58.

Addie Waldorf, Humboldt Volleyball

Just a junior, Waldorf set a school record for career assists in a sweep. The University of Northern Iowa commit has 2,150 in her career, including a season-record of 976.

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central Football

Wittmaack, one of the top rushers in the state, recorded 324 yards and four touchdowns on 28 attempts in a 33-7 victory for the Rebels.