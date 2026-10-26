Vote: Who Should Be the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 19-24)

Here are 11 nominees for the Iowa high school athlete of the week award from sporting events that took place between October 19-24. These include performances from football, volleyball and girls swimming.

High School On SI narrowed it down to these 11 individuals for this week’s top performers as candidates for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Eden Horn, St. Edmond Volleyball

Horn, a sophomore, tallied 55 kills in two postseason wins for the Gaels, including 29 in a five-set victory over Mason City Newman Catholic.

Hayden Schulte, Carlisle Football

Schulte caught five passes for 149 yards, scoring two touchdowns in a win over Ballard to secure an unbeaten regular season for the Wildcats.

Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar Girls Swimming

Schaffel, a sophomore, has two of the Top-5 times in a pair of events. She is ranked second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 individual medley.

Kayla Christian, Glenwood, Volleyball

Christian tallied 36 assists, six digs, three blocks and a serving ace in a win over Des Moines Christian in the postseason.

Chase Engel, Dallas Center-Grimes Football

Engel was 21-for-28 passing, racking up 310 yards with six touchdowns vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Leia Hernandez, Marshalltown, Girls Swimming

Hernandez, a senior, captured both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle races at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet.

Atari Brown, Iowa City West Football

Brown had 16 rushes for 97 yards and a touchdown, catching six passes for 124 more and another score vs. Linn-Mar.

Emary Cooper, Lewis Central Volleyball

Cooper and the Titans knocked off Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the regional tournament, as the junior had 23 kills and was 22-for-24 serving. She also had 12 kills in the opening round vs. Denison-Schleswig.

Khloee Stoops, Missouri Valley Volleyball

Stoops, a senior, finished with 26 kills, six digs and three aces in an upset of IKM-Manning in regionals.

Landon Blum, Woodbine Football

Blum scored three touchdowns and had 199 receiving yards on 10 catches for the Tigers.

Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake Football

McIntire helped the Lions finish off a second straight unbeaten regular season, going 14-for-17 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 15 times for 64 yards and two more scores.