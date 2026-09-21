There was a plethora of worthy nominees for the athlete of the week in Iowa high school sports from Sept. 14-19, including a Homecoming king going off for five passing touchdowns, a golfer shooting a round of 63 to claim an invite, and a talented freshman tennis player remaining unbeaten on the season.

High School On SI narrowed that down to these 13 nominees for this week’s top performers as candidates for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Dara Mollet if Sioux City Bishop Heelan Volleyball.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Dominic Williams, Cedar Falls Boys Cross Country

Williams, a senior, claimed gold at his home invite, winning the Cedar Falls Invitational in 15:42. He finished almost nine seconds ahead of the runner-up, helping the Tigers win the team title.

Natalie Anderson, MOC-Floyd Valley Girls Cross Country

Clocking a time of 17:33, Natalie Anderson captured the Storm Lake Invitational title by almost two full seconds. Her run helped MOC-Floyd Valley secure team honors.

Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic Girls Swimming

Corwin currently holds the fastest times in the 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. She is also ranked fourth in the 50 freestyle.

Henry Sobaski, Cedar Rapids Prairie Boys Golf

Sobaski blistered the greens at the Brown Deer Golf Course for the MVC Mississippi Divisional, firing an 8-under 63 to win by five strokes.

Maiya Phanchantraurai, Boone Girls Tennis

The freshman has been unstoppable this year, going 18-0 while competing at the No. 1 singles spot for the Toreadors. She has won all 30 sets and dropped just nine games.

Adeline Cook, South Hardin Volleyball

Cook had 49 assists in a five-set victory for South Hardin over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Kellen Roush, Ankeny Volleyball

Roush passed out 47 assists in a four-set victory for the Hawks over West Des Moines Valley.

Jeorgia Evans, Mid-Prairie Volleyball

Evans finished with 26 kills as the Golden Hawks got by West Liberty in five sets.

Joe Greazel, Marshalltown Boys Golf

Greazel captured his home invite, firing an even-par 70 to win the Joe August Invitational.

Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock Football

Stephens hauled in three passes for 105 yards, with two of them resulting in touchdowns. The talented junior also had another interception on defense in a 42-0 win over Algona.

Casey Hanson, Southeast Valley Football

Hanson was 13 of 16 for 209 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 127 yards in a 35-7 victory on Homecoming. The senior was also named king earlier that day.

Ethan McNeal, Atlantic Football

McNeal helped the Trojans get to 2-2 on the year with a 269-yard, four-touchdown performance on the ground.

Roan Eckhoff, Iowa City Regina Football

Eckhoff had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and returned a 32-yard interception for another as part of a four-TD day by the Regal defense.