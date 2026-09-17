Iowa High School Fall Sports Notebook: Addison Latta, Others Dominating On Tennis Scene

The Iowa high school fall sports scene is more than just football, as girls tennis, girls swimming, volleyball, cross country and boys golf are all taking place.

On the tennis courts, a handful of athletes are looking to complete unbeaten regular seasons before entering the do-or-die rounds of the postseason.

Addison Latta of Waukee Northwest is one of those. The talented sophomore captured the Class 2A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tennis championship last year.

Latta was unbeaten without dropping a set during her freshman season. This year, Latta is 9-0 and again has yet to drop a set. In fact, she has lost just four games among the 96 she has played in.

She has earned some big wins already this season. But that doesn’t mean she won’t face competition from the likes of Tori Hansen of Council Bluffs Jefferson, Madelyn Jepsen of North Scott, Lisa Lu from Johnston, Mackenzie Sagers from Cedar Falls or Vivian Kahler of Iowa City Liberty.

But Latta is far from the only player looking to make history.

Gabriella Fleming Looking To Four-Peat In Class 1A Iowa Girls Tennis

Cedar Rapids Xavier senior Gabriella Fleming is chasing a fourth individual state tennis title. She became just the eighth to win three last year, and would be just the third to ever four-peat.

Fleming is currently 12-1 on the season, with her lone loss coming at the hands of Latta in a dual. The two played an eight-game pro-set, with Latta winning, 8-2.

But Fleming will face some stiff competition in her hopes to secure a fourth straight title.

One of those is Boone’s Maiya Phanchantraurai, a freshman who is 18-0 on the year and has won all 30 sets she has played in. Phanchantraurai has lost just nine games, winning 177 overall.

Decorah’s Grace Huinker, Stella Dvorak from Mount Vernon and Charlotte Schwabe of Kuemper Catholic will also be in the mix for a state title.

Iowa Girls State Swimming Shaping Up To Be A Battle

The temperatures might be dropping outside, but at the indoor pool, the action is just heating up.

With a few weeks left in the regular season, we have some exciting races featuring excellent athletes.

Lillian Andedo of Bettendorf, Haylie Weinheimer from Des Moines North and Dowling Catholic’s Kimber Corwin and Taylor Hall have all posted times in the 50 freestyle under 24 seconds. Andedo, a junior, is among the Top 5 in three other events.

Kimber Corwin, Lillian Andedo Are Two Of The Best Swimmers In The State

Corwin and Andedo are 1-2 in the 100 freestyle and the 200 individual medley, while checking in at first and third in the 100 butterfly with Nora Landon of Iowa City West between them.

Weinheimer has posted the fastest 100 backstroke in the state while Newton’s Reid McCloud is almost 18 full seconds ahead of Charlotte Qualley from Dowling Catholic in the 500 freestyle.

Others with top posted times include Lily McFadden of Dubuque Hempstead and Lucy Parson from Waterloo United.

Just over a second separates Bettendorf, Linn-Mar and Dowling Catholic in the 200 medley relay, as both Andedo and Corwin swim legs of that event.