This week’s Iowa High School Athlete of the Week poll features a number of standout performances, including a game-winning field goal in a key battle between football teams, an eighth-grader winning a big cross country race and a 12-block volleyball showing.

High School On SI narrowed that down to these 13 nominees for this week’s top performers as candidates for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct 4. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Emma Yoder, West Liberty Volleyball

Yoder was all over the place in a four-set victory over Durant, recording 54 assists.

Elyssa Happe, Greene County Volleyball

In just three sets, Happe, a senior, tallied 52 assists for the Rams.

Mia Walker, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Volleyball

Walker, a freshman, recorded 26 kills in a five-set win over Linn-Mar.

Ivory Stoffa, Van Meter Girls Cross Country

Stoffa, an eighth-grader, put down a time of 20:38 to capture the Steve McDermott Cardinal Invitational.

Ava Gehrking, English Valleys Volleyball

The senior had six solo blocks and six assisted blocks, as English Valleys swept Lynnville-Sully.

Henry Hansen, Mason City Boys Cross Country

Hansen, a senior, placed first at his home Riverhawk Invitational. He posted a time of 16:32 to win by almost seven seconds.

Dayton Poen, Norwalk Boys Golf

Poen, a senior, earned medalist honors in a loaded field at the Valley Classic, firing a round of 4-under 67.

Lucy Parson, Waterloo United Girls Swimming

Parson is looking to become the first state champion for her school, as she currently has the fastest 100 breaststroke time in the state at 1:04.42.

Noam Groeneweg, Sioux Center Football

Groeneweg kicked a game-winning 33-yard field goal in a 32-30 victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan in a key district contest.

Keenan Lundy, Van Meter Football

Lundy, a sophomore, ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns, adding a 36-yard touchdown pass for the Bulldogs.

Peyton Pontnack, Cedar Falls Football

Pontnack, a junior, had four quarterback sacks vs. Dubuque Hempstead, finishing with six tackles in loss, five for loss and a fumble recovery.

Blayk Hart, West Marshall football

Hart was 7 of 14 passing for 110 yards and a TD while running 31 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns as the Trojans stunned Pleasantville.

Landon Rinnan, Urbandale Football

Rinnan helped the J-Hawks get to 3-2 on the year, completing 14 of 17 for 211 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 18 times for 98 yards and another score.