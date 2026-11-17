Someone will walk out of the UNI-Dome as Class A state champions and unbeaten when West Sioux takes on Woodbury Central on Thursday, November 19.

Both teams enter the Iowa high school football state championship game with matching 12-0 records. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Cedar Falls.

Braylon Lopez Leads The West Sioux Offense

West Sioux is averaging over 48 points per game and allowing under seven, dominating North Linn in the state semifinals, 52-21. Braylon Lopez leads the offense, as the senior has rushed for 2,159 yards and 35 touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 553 and nine more scores.

Lopez is averaging over 10 yards per rush and 20 yards per reception.

Liam Sheehan has just under 2,000 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with 420 more yards on the ground and 10 scores. As a team, the Falcons have scored 74 offensive touchdowns and have over 5,000 total yards.

Nolan Demke is the leading receiver with 42 receptions for 853 yards and seven touchdowns. Demke has an eye-popping 12 interceptions, as West Sioux has 21 picks and 10 fumble recoveries this year.

On defense, Santiago Topete has 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, with Josh Kennedy and Jared Cervantes each recording 12 tackles for loss.

Woodbury Central Chasing State Gold

Woodbury Central has surpassed 40 points in each of its last 10 games, including a 43-14 victory over Maquoketa Valley last week in the semifinals. The Wildcats are averaging 46.4 per game, allowing just over seven.

Like West Sioux, they feature a standout running back in Abe McGill. The junior has 1,915 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. Jackson Verschoor, a senior, has thrown for 2,129 yards and 31 TDs, adding 340 and six on the ground.

Jayden Lloyd and Grayson Lloyd form a 1-2 combo at receiver. Jayden Lloyd, a senior, has 915 yards and 14 TDs while Grayson Lloyd, a sophomore, has 608 and nine TDs.

Carter Wright anchors the defense with 13.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss among his 37 stops. As a team, the Wildcats have forced 17 turnovers. Jayden Lloyd has returned three punt back for touchdowns this season.

West Sioux, Woodbury Central Have Played Eight Times

This marks the ninth meeting between the two since 2010, with Woodbury Central leading the series, 5-3.

But it has been a while since they last squared off. West Sioux won that meeting back in 2017, 78-7. The two played each year from 2010 to 2017, alternating wins and losses over the last six after Woodbury Central won three straight.