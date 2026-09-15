Kansas High School Football Player Dylan Higgins Remembered After Fatal UTV Accident

The Wamego High School community in Kansas is mourning the death of senior football player Dylan Higgins, who died in a utility terrain vehicle crash early Sunday.

Higgins, 17, was a defensive back for the Red Raiders and wore No. 3. His death has prompted an outpouring of support for his family, teammates and classmates as Wamego begins what figures to be an emotional week for the school and football program.

‘Higgi Was One of Us’

Wamego head football coach Weston Moody remembered Higgins in a social media post, describing the loss felt throughout the Red Raiders' program.

“It is with the heaviest hearts that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Dylan Higgins,” Moody wrote. “Words can’t describe the emptiness we all feel from this incredible loss. Higgi was one of us — a teammate, brother, son and friend.”

Moody said the football program was praying for Higgins' family and would support them through the difficult days ahead.

“Our entire football program is praying for the family and will walk down this extremely difficult path with them,” Moody wrote.

The coach closed his message with a reference to the strength of the Wamego football community and Higgins' No. 3.

“United, we are strong, and through God we will find our strength,” Moody wrote. “Fly high No. 3.”

Moody has been Wamego's head coach for eight seasons. Higgins was playing his senior season for a Red Raiders team that opened the year with consecutive victories.

Sheriff's Office Details UTV Crash

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Doug Adams told KSNT News that three teenagers were involved in the UTV crash near Old Post and Glen roads shortly after midnight Sunday.

According to the report, Higgins was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured, while another passenger suffered minor injuries.

Wamego School Community Mourns Higgins

Wamego USD 320 Superintendent Josh Meyer informed families that a Wamego High School student had died in a UTV crash and asked the community to show compassion and respect for those affected by the loss.

“Our hearts go out to all who are hurting,” Meyer wrote.

Meyer also acknowledged the impact the death of a student and classmate can have throughout a school community and encouraged parents to talk with their children about what happened and how they are feeling.

The district reminded families that students can react to grief in different ways and encouraged those who need assistance to seek support through school staff or professional resources.

Red Raiders Scheduled to Play Friday

Wamego is scheduled to return to the field Friday when the Red Raiders host Rock Creek.

The Red Raiders are 2-0 this season.

The game would be Wamego's first since Higgins' death.