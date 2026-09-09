Two Iowa High School Football Teams Coming Off Forfeits Set To Return To The Field

Two Iowa high school football teams that were forced to forfeit Week 2 games are on the schedule to return to action this week.

Meskwaki Settlement High School and West Central High School felt as if they were unfit for action a week ago, leaving their opponents without games. Now, both are planning for varsity action this coming Friday night.

Meskwaki Settlement Hits The Road To Face Collins-Maxwell

The Warriors are in search of their first win since the 2020 season, as they take on Collins-Maxwell on the road this week. Meskwaki Settlement has dropped its last 34 games overall, including the forfeit to Gladbrook-Reinbeck a week ago.

The last win for the Warriors came on October 2, 2020, when they topped Twin Cedars, 74-12.

After losing in the season opener to HLV-TC, Meskwaki Settlement announced on social media last week that they would not be taking on Gladbrook-Reinbeck, one of the top teams in eight-player Iowa high school football.

There was no exact reason given for the cancellation other than stating that the game was called off and would not be made up. The Rebels are currently ranked sixth in the High School On SI Iowa class Top 10 for the division.

Collins-Maxwell is in search of its first win of the season after consecutive losses to Colo-Nesco (54-8), Baxter (50-20) and North Union (56-0). The Spartans have won all five previous meetings vs. the Warriors, including a 61-6 triumph a year ago.

West Central Set To Take On Turkey Valley

Shortly after news broke of the decision by Meskwaki Settlement to cancel its game, the same came out concerning West Central. They were set to meet Don Bosco, another perennial eight-player power in Iowa.

And, much like Meskwaki Settlement, a post on social media simply stated that the contest between the Blue Devils and the Dons was canceled.

West Central lost in Week 1 to Central Elkader, 30-8. The Blue Devils have suffered through back-to-back winless seasons, going 0-7 last year and 0-8 in 2024. They did win four games during the 2022 campaign.

Brody Wolff leads West Central, as he has thrown for 102 yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils will also be on the road this week, traveling to Jackson Junction to take on Turkey Valley.

The Trojans have split their first two games of the year, beating Janesville last week, 44-22, after a 78-6 loss to Riceville in the opener. They own an 11-0 record vs. West Central since 2014, including a 66-23 victory during the 2025 season.