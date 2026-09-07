Vote: Who Was New Hampshire's High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31- Sept. 5)

High school football is still getting underway around New England, but a team that did have a heavy slate last week was New Hampshire. The Granite State has quietly produced elite football players over the past few years, and they showed out to begin their season.

Read more about the 10 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Nate Bowen, Bishop Guertin

Bowen opened the season right where he left it off for the Cardinals. He threw for 310 yards including some 40+ yard connections and three touchdowns. The Cardinals took down Nashua South 42-7.

Jake Bowen, Bishop Guertin

Name look familar? That's probably because he is the younger brother of Nate, adn the main recipient of most of his attempts on Friday. He had over 200 receiving yards and had two touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Marquis Twomey, Kennett

Twomey is a 6-foot-1 athlete for Kennett High School, who mainly plays wide receiver. Unfortunately the team lost their season opener to Manchester, but Twomey had the teams lone touchdown and a forced fumble as well as a few 40 yard kicks and punts.

Colin Savard, Concord

Savard is coming off a season where he was All-Conference player of the year. In the season opener against Windham he scored two touchdowns, one of them being on a kickoff, and one of them on a thirty yard reception.

Parker Beauchemin, Bedford

Beauchemin is the man under center for the reigning Division 1 state champions. In week one he had an impressive 193 passing yards on just five compeltions on eight attempts including a 60 yard connection.

AJ Bellen, John Stark

Bellen had one of the clutch moments throughout New Hampshire football last week. He drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired to completely erase a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter. It wouldn't have been possible if not set up by his two-yard touchdown run, followed by his successful onside kick.

AJ Shikrallah, Salem

The 5-foot-11 senior running back ran for 116 yards and a touchdown in the season opener on a 16 carries in a dominant win over a tough Pinkerton Academy.

Thomas Lyons, Winnacunnet

Lyons a senior running back for Winnacunnet was a major part in their win over Portsmouth Oyster River. He had 111 rushing yards including a massive 65 yard gain late in the fourth.

Will Adams, Bishop Guertin

Adams is viewed as one of the best running backs in New England. He chipped in two touchdowns for Bishop Guertin as well as 110 yards on 12 attempts.

Demetrius Tsakris, Oyster River

Despite a tough loss to Winnacunnet for Oyster River, Tsakris looked impressive and scored the Bobcats only touchdown.