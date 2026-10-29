Kansas High School Football Playoff Brackets: 2026 KSHSAA First-Round Matchups and Schedule

The regular season is over, the brackets are set and the road to nine Kansas high school football state championships is about to begin.

The 2026 Kansas State High School Activities Association football playoffs kick off Thursday, Oct. 29, with first-round games across the state. The majority of the opening-round contests will be played Friday, Oct. 30.

The postseason features nine classifications, from Class 6A through six-player football, with teams competing in single-elimination tournaments.

Several undefeated teams enter the postseason with championship aspirations, including Derby and Mill Valley in Class 6A, Andover and Kapaun Mt. Carmel in Class 5A, Bishop Miege in Class 4A and perennial powerhouse Andale in Class 3A.

The opening round features plenty of intriguing matchups, with traditional powers, emerging contenders and underdogs all hoping to extend their seasons.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the 2026 Kansas high school football playoff brackets, opening-round matchups and top championship contenders.

Class 6A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Two undefeated teams enter the Class 6A tournament atop opposite sides of the bracket.

Derby earned the No. 1 seed in the West after completing an 8-0 regular season, while Mill Valley claimed the top seed in the East with an identical record.

Derby opens against Wichita North, while Mill Valley begins its postseason against Shawnee Mission West.

Maize, Gardner-Edgerton, Manhattan and Olathe Northwest are among the other teams positioned to make deep postseason runs.

Class 6A First-Round Matchups

West Bracket

No. 1 Derby vs. No. 16 Wichita North

No. 8 Lawrence Free State vs. No. 9 Dodge City

No. 4 Wichita Northwest vs. No. 13 Wichita South

No. 5 Wichita Southeast vs. No. 12 Wichita Heights

No. 2 Maize vs. No. 15 Haysville Campus

No. 7 Junction City vs. No. 10 Washburn Rural

No. 3 Manhattan vs. No. 14 Topeka

No. 6 Garden City vs. No. 11 Wichita East

East Bracket

No. 1 Mill Valley vs. No. 16 Shawnee Mission West

No. 8 Olathe South vs. No. 9 Shawnee Mission North

No. 4 Lawrence vs. No. 13 Shawnee Mission South

No. 5 Olathe North vs. No. 12 Kansas City Wyandotte

No. 2 Gardner-Edgerton vs. No. 15 Olathe East

No. 7 Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. No. 10 Blue Valley Northwest

No. 3 Olathe Northwest vs. No. 14 Blue Valley West

No. 6 Olathe West vs. No. 11 Shawnee Mission East

Class 5A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features three undefeated teams with legitimate championship aspirations.

Andover earned the No. 1 seed in the West after an 8-0 regular season, while Kapaun Mt. Carmel also enters the postseason unbeaten.

In the East, De Soto claimed the top seed after completing its own perfect regular season.

Spring Hill, Bishop Carroll, Hays and Basehor-Linwood are among the teams hoping to challenge the favorites.

Class 5A First-Round Matchups

West Bracket

No. 1 Andover vs. No. 16 Wichita West

No. 8 Emporia vs. No. 9 Hutchinson

No. 4 Bishop Carroll vs. No. 13 Liberal

No. 5 Salina South vs. No. 12 Maize South

No. 2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. No. 15 Newton

No. 7 Salina Central vs. No. 10 Goddard

No. 3 Hays vs. No. 14 Valley Center

No. 6 Goddard-Eisenhower vs. No. 11 Andover Central

East Bracket

No. 1 De Soto vs. No. 16 Topeka West

No. 8 St. James Academy vs. No. 9 Kansas City Harmon

No. 4 Kansas City Washington vs. No. 13 Blue Valley Southwest

No. 5 Blue Valley vs. No. 12 Leavenworth

No. 2 Spring Hill vs. No. 15 Kansas City Turner

No. 7 Seaman vs. No. 10 Blue Valley North

No. 3 Basehor-Linwood vs. No. 14 Shawnee Heights

No. 6 Kansas City Piper vs. No. 11 Pittsburg

Class 4A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Bishop Miege enters the Class 4A playoffs as the top seed in the East after completing a perfect 8-0 regular season.

The Stags open against Coffeyville Field Kindley and will attempt to navigate a bracket that includes Louisburg, Fort Scott, Tonganoxie and several other capable challengers.

In the West, McPherson earned the No. 1 seed with a 7-1 record, followed by Wamego, Buhler and Wellington.

One of the more intriguing first-round matchups features Paola hosting St. Thomas Aquinas, with both teams entering at 5-3.

Class 4A First-Round Matchups

West Bracket

No. 1 McPherson vs. No. 16 El Dorado

No. 8 Augusta vs. No. 9 Rose Hill

No. 4 Wellington vs. No. 13 Arkansas City

No. 5 Ulysses vs. No. 12 Winfield

No. 2 Wamego vs. No. 15 Abilene

No. 7 Rock Creek vs. No. 10 Highland Park

No. 3 Buhler vs. No. 14 Circle

No. 6 Great Bend vs. No. 11 Mulvane

East Bracket

No. 1 Bishop Miege vs. No. 16 Coffeyville Field Kindley

No. 8 Paola vs. No. 9 St. Thomas Aquinas

No. 4 Fort Scott vs. No. 13 Lansing

No. 5 Eudora vs. No. 12 Chanute

No. 2 Louisburg vs. No. 15 Bonner Springs

No. 7 Tonganoxie vs. No. 10 Labette County

No. 3 Kansas City Sumner Academy vs. No. 14 Kansas City Schlagle

No. 6 Independence vs. No. 11 Ottawa

Class 3A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Andale enters the Class 3A postseason as the top seed in the West following an undefeated 8-0 regular season.

The Indians open against Larned and are among the leading contenders to capture another state championship.

The East features two undefeated teams at the top of the bracket, with Frontenac earning the No. 1 seed and Wellsville claiming the second seed.

Holcomb, Hesston, Hoisington and Jefferson West are among the other teams positioned for potentially deep playoff runs.

Class 3A First-Round Matchups

West Bracket

Larned at Andale

Cheney at Pratt

Clay Center at Hoisington

Concordia at Chapman

Wichita Trinity Academy at Holcomb

Goodland at Wichita Collegiate

Scott City at Hesston

Lyons at Hugoton

East Bracket

Osawatomie at Frontenac

Iola at Columbus

Girard at Hayden

Anderson County at Baldwin

Atchison at Wellsville

Perry-Lecompton at Nemaha Central

Santa Fe Trail at Jefferson West

Holton at Burlington

Class 2A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 2A postseason features another competitive field, with teams from across the state battling for a trip to the championship game.

Silver Lake enters the tournament as the top seed in the East and opens against West Franklin.

Sabetha, Osage City, Baxter Springs and Riverside are among the other teams hoping to emerge from the eastern half of the bracket.

In the West, several traditional small-school powers will look to make their presence felt as the postseason progresses.

Featured Class 2A First-Round Matchups

East Bracket

West Franklin at Silver Lake

Cherryvale at Sabetha

Oskaloosa at Riverside

Royal Valley at Baxter Springs

Riverton at Osage City

West Bracket

Council Grove at Norton

Halstead at Riley County

Southeast of Saline at Marysville

Class 1A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Sterling enters the Class 1A tournament as the top seed in the West following an undefeated 8-0 regular season.

Thomas More Prep-Marian also completed a perfect regular season and earned the No. 2 seed.

In the East, Jefferson County North claimed the top seed, followed by Rossville, Olpe and Centralia.

The opening round includes several intriguing matchups, with Jackson Heights visiting Centralia and Wabaunsee traveling to Valley Heights.

Class 1A First-Round Matchups

West Bracket

Syracuse at Sterling

Belle Plaine at Moundridge

Remington at Conway Springs

Sedgwick at Smith Center

Bluestem at Thomas More Prep-Marian

Plainville at Medicine Lodge

Sacred Heart at Inman

Ellinwood at Hillsboro

East Bracket

Mission Valley at Jefferson County North

Onaga at St. Marys

Jackson Heights at Centralia

Uniontown at McLouth

Atchison County at Rossville

Maur Hill-Mount Academy at St. Mary's Colgan

Northeast at Olpe

Wabaunsee at Valley Heights

Class 8-Player Division I Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

The eight-player Division I tournament features several undefeated contenders hoping to make a championship run.

Lincoln enters as the top seed in the West with an 8-0 record, while Oswego leads the eastern half of the bracket with an identical mark.

Wichita County also completed an undefeated regular season and will open against Spearville.

South Central, Hoxie, Clifton-Clyde and Chase County are among the other programs looking to advance.

8-Player Division I First-Round Matchups

West Bracket

Rawlins County at Lincoln

Stanton County at Central Plains

Bennington at Hoxie

Elkhart at Kiowa County

South Gray at South Central

Trego at Hill City

Spearville at Wichita County

Decatur Community at Ell-Saline

East Bracket

Dexter at Oswego

Cair Paravel at Washington County

Southeast at Oxford

Canton-Galva at Lyndon

Solomon at Chase County

Erie at Caldwell

Pleasanton at Clifton-Clyde

Central at Yates Center

Class 8-Player Division II Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

The eight-player Division II tournament features a competitive field of small-school programs hoping to extend their seasons deep into November.

Among the intriguing opening-round contests, Hanover hosts Wakefield, Axtell welcomes Hartford and Lebo faces Linn.

The western side of the bracket includes matchups involving Hodgeman County, Wallace County, Thunder Ridge, Osborne and Quinter.

8-Player Division II First-Round Matchups

West Bracket

Ellis at Hodgeman County

St. John's/Tipton Catholic at Wallace County

Minneola at Sylvan-Lucas

Dighton at Thunder Ridge

Ness City at Osborne

Meade at Little River

Lakeside at Quinter

Victoria at Kinsley

East Bracket

Norwich at Marmaton Valley

Wakefield at Hanover

Sedan at Cunningham

Troy at Waverly

Linn at Lebo

Madison/Hamilton at Central Christian

Hartford at Axtell

Attica at Flinthills

Class 6-Player Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Kansas' smallest football classification features a postseason field with several teams receiving first-round byes.

Ingalls, Weskan, Peabody-Burns and Tescott advance directly to the second round.

The remaining teams compete for an opportunity to join them in the next stage of the tournament.

One opening-round contest has already been decided, with South Barber advancing past Triplains/Brewster by forfeit.

6-Player First-Round Matchups

West Bracket

Golden Plains at Bucklin

Wheatland-Grinnell at Moscow

Ashland at Triplains

Satanta at Northern Valley

Cheylin at Deerfield

East Bracket

Palco at Elyria Christian

Otis-Bison at Altoona-Midway

Chase at Marais des Cygnes Valley

Chetopa at Pawnee Heights

Centre at Western Plains

Logan at Southern Coffey County

Already decided: South Barber advances by forfeit over Triplains/Brewster.

First-round byes: Ingalls, Weskan, Peabody-Burns and Tescott.

What's Next in the Kansas High School Football Playoffs?

The opening round of the 2026 Kansas high school football playoffs begins Thursday, Oct. 29, with games continuing Friday, Oct. 30.

The winners advance to the next stage of the postseason, with regional, sectional and substate rounds determining which teams reach the state championship games.

The nine KSHSAA state football championships are scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28.

High School On SI will continue following the Kansas high school football playoffs with updated brackets, scores and championship matchups throughout the postseason.