Michigan High School Football Final Scores - October 23
The Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Nouvel Catholic Central 56, Academy for Business & Tech 0
Robichaud 52, Douglass 0
Central 42, Ford 0
Thurston 28, Williamston 6
Voyageur Academy 20, Redford Union 19
Kingsford 35, Marquette 20
Bessemer 52, Wright 34
Almont 38, Garden City 3
Stephenson 58, Norway 26
Forest Park 30, North Central 29
Sexton 12, Eastern 0
Clarenceville 50, Annapolis 0
(#18) Romeo 56, (#7) Oxford 24
New Lothrop 45, Kearsley 7
Benzie Central 54, Mancelona 23
Grand Ledge 35, Bedford 7
Roseville 34, Fitzgerald 12
Howell 35, Northville 16
Dow 7, Midland 7
L’Anse Creuse 56, Kettering 8
Freeland 21, Big Rapids 14
Trenton 36, Lincoln Park 14
Grass Lake 28, Milan 14
Beaverton 35, Houghton Lake 26
(#12) Rockford 42, Jenison 14
(#21) Beal City 29, (#20) Ithaca 26
Tecumseh 18, Madison 7
Fenton 42, North Branch 28
Davison 49, Lapeer 0
Maple Valley 29, Union City 22
Anchor Bay 21, L’Anse Creuse North 7
Bradford Academy 26, Lutheran 21
Swartz Creek 12, Avondale 7
Hancock 16, Houghton 10
Hudson 39, Berrien Springs 0
St. Patrick 35, Dansville 7
(#11) Saline 42, Lake Orion 14
Holly 34, Yale 6
Ravenna 42, Montague 14
Seaholm 21, Utica 20
(#19) Adams 23, Oak Park 22
Mendon 72, Lenawee Christian 36
Lake Fenton 28, Richmond 27
Adrian 35, Huron 22
Hartland 30, Fordson 23
Saugatuck 37, Benton Harbor 6
Meridian 53, Birch Run 27
Port Huron 13, Port Huron Northern 10
Christian 24, Holland Christian 22
Churchill 41, Farmington 21
Tri County Area 42, Central Montcalm 6
Hopkins 35, Holland 7
Utica Eisenhower 18, West Bloomfield 3
Fulton 32, Martin 22
Buchanan 34, Leslie 27
Bridgman 50, Brown City 26
Chippewa Hills 41, Alma 14
Hackett Catholic Prep 47, Watervliet 6
Franklin 41, Walled Lake Central 7
Laingsburg 42, Carson City-Crystal 8
Forest Hills Central 20, East Grand Rapids 17
(#16) Chelsea 44, Linden 28
Peck 28, Mayville 6
Reed City 40, Standish-Sterling 7
St. Clair 56, Fraser 20
Crestwood 22, Canton 15
Rochester 35, Monroe 14
Lutheran North 28, Flat Rock 14
(#22) Goodrich 28, Gladwin 20
Hemlock 49, Mt. Morris 6
Heston Academy 34, Hillman 28
Brandon 56, Pontiac 6
Westwood 21, Manistique 8
Charlotte 23, Fowlerville 8
Corunna 36, Chesaning 30
Archbishop Moeller 37, (#5) King 19
Kingsley 46, Haslett 41
Dryden 44, North Huron 14
Dexter 14, Flushing 13
Oakland Christian 15, Genesee 14
Portage Central 28, St. Joseph 14
Forest Area 30, Pellston 22
Columbia Central 14, Skyline 0
Lakewood 14, Ionia 0
(#3) Clarkston 24, Muskegon 7
Ishpeming 40, Munising 8
Norrix 25, Kalamazoo Central 20
Sacred Heart Academy 61, Beecher 0
DeWitt 57, Okemos 0
Clinton 52, Jefferson 28
Pine River Area 43, Morley Stanwood 32
Durand 51, Bath 0
Lakeshore 6, Portage Northern 1
Ecorse 40, Madison 12
Fruitport 27, NorthPointe Christian 14
Cadillac 41, Greenville 6
Denby 62, University Prep Science & Math 51
St. Johns 47, Lincoln 9
(#9) Caledonia 28, West Ottawa 27
St. John’s Jesuit 43, St. Francis de Sales 10
Ubly 30, Cass City 0
Merrill 66, Onekama 6
Newberry 68, Bellaire 0
East Lansing 28, Waverly 0
Garber 14, Owosso 14
Mattawan 35, Michigan Center 26
Manchester 60, Hillsdale 45
Grosse Pointe South 36, Grosse Pointe North 0
Springport 56, Stockbridge 6
Napoleon 43, Onsted 3
Mott 14, Troy 7
South Lyon 42, Stevenson 0
Reeths-Puffer 28, Whitehall 12
Alcona 12, Suttons Bay 8
North Farmington 48, Walled Lake Northern 6
Western 12, Coldwater 0
Atherton 41, Lutheran Northwest 40
Memphis 56, Bay City Academy 44
Central Catholic 34, (#10) De La Salle Collegiate 7
St. Mary Catholic Central 42, Hanover-Horton 6
Grandville 61, Grand Haven 38
Lakeview 38, St. Louis 8
McBain 29, Fowler 28
South Christian 42, Catholic Central 26
Whitmore Lake 55, Melvindale 6
Cody 8, Mumford 7
Woodhaven 40, Taylor 24
Bay City Western 41, Central 0
Litchfield 70, Morenci 18
Carrollton 46, Pinconning 0
Clio 55, Lakeville 12
Calumet 50, L’Anse 8
Au Gres-Sims 68, Caseville 36
Zeeland East 38, Hamilton 37
(#6) East Kentwood 42, (#15) Hudsonville 14
Ogemaw Heights 29, Alpena 16
Holton 34, Muskegon Heights 18
Unionville-Sebewaing 32, Valley Lutheran 0
Boyne City 56, Sault Area 0
Elk Rapids 28, Kalkaska 8
Stoney Creek 21, Huron 6
Marshall 53, Pennfield 7
Kent City 22, Montrose 20
Deckerville 42, Capac 24
Decatur 32, Parchment 24
Comstock Park 66, Calvin Christian 6
Marine City 21, Marysville 6
Comstock 63, Gobles 0
East English Village Prep 27, Union 6
Harbor Springs 27, East Jordan 8
Vandercook Lake 56, Perry 20
Olivet 55, Homer 16
Kenowa Hills 44, Coopersville 0
Vestaburg 52, International Academy 8
Gaylord 14, Croswell-Lexington 7
Montabella 73, Tekonsha 0
Saranac 49, White Cloud 7
Communication Media Arts 84, Laker 0
Spring Lake 35, Zeeland West 26
Vassar 74, Bridgeport 18
Harrison 58, Evart 22
Petoskey 39, Clare 28
Edwardsburg 48, Niles 18
Concord 66, Bellevue 14
Belleville 41, Brighton 35
Western International 18, Northwestern 7
(#23) Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Lansing Catholic 13
Plainwell 7, Otsego 0
Breckenridge 51, All Saints Central 22
Climax-Scotts 66, Pittsford 22
Bloomfield Hills 28, Pioneer 6
Jonesville 42, Muskegon Catholic Central 8
Southfield Christian 35, Waldron 20
Lowell 34, Allendale 0
Carlson 17, Allen Park 10
Summerfield 20, Erie-Mason 6
Oscoda 22, Frankfort 14
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37, Reese 12
Powers Catholic 43, Algonac 8
West Catholic 38, St. Francis 14
(#24) Grand Blanc 31, Dakota 24
Engadine 26, Brimley 24
Chippewa Valley 52, Southfield Arts & Tech 14
Rapid River 68, Superior Central 18
Riverview 48, Lamphere 24
Lakeview 20, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13
Cassopolis 49, Galesburg-Augusta 18
South Lyon East 34, Lakeland 7
Milford 31, Walled Lake Western 28
Imlay City 35, Ovid-Elsie 21
Swan Valley 35, Bullock Creek 6
Mt. Pleasant 42, Glenn 21
Frankenmuth 38, Armada 28
Jackson 52, Northwest 50
Hastings 17, Harper Creek 14
Hale 38, Atlanta 20
Hart 50, Wyoming 16
Salem 34, Glenn 30
Forest Hills Eastern 36, Ypsilanti 8
Dearborn 55, Plymouth 21
Marcellus 16, Fennville 16
Ferndale 22, Groves 17
Edison Academy 14, Caro 7
Bronson 57, East Jackson 0
Marlette 64, Byron 6
Ida 49, Pinckney 40
Millington 21, Harbor Beach 12
Whiteford 62, Sand Creek 6
Grant 55, Hesperia 12
Coleman 49, Brethren 49
Central 61, Lakeview 20
Glen Lake 27, Tawas Area 0
North Muskegon 20, Oakridge 3
Orchard View 30, Shelby 16
Manton 61, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12
Mason 24, (#17) Harper Woods 18
Constantine 56, Coloma 0
Parkway Christian 57, Eastpointe 54
Marion 60, Kingston 28
Menominee 38, Bark River-Harris 30
Bendle 59, Flint Southwestern Academy 0
Bishop Foley 14, University Liggett 6
Lincoln-King Academy 42, Osborn 6
New Haven 50, Sterling Heights 0
Traverse City West 38, Traverse City Central 27
Rudyard 46, Cedarville 6
Schoolcraft 35, Lawton 7
Hartford 13, Centreville 8
South Haven 31, Kellogg 17
Cedar Springs 52, Sparta 27
St. Ignace 62, Central Lake 40
Cousino 31, Lake Shore 0
Paw Paw 14, Vicksburg 7
Clintondale 39, Hazel Park 6
St. Mary Cathedral 54, Inland Lakes 6
Forest Hills Northern 28, Northview 19
Escanaba 30, Gladstone 14
Portland 28, Unity Christian 24
Warren Woods-Tower 43, South Lake 24
Summit Academy 49, Southeastern 6
Detroit Country Day 33, Gabriel Richard 0
Whittemore-Prescott 68, Bear Lake 0
(#13) Mona Shores 37, River Rouge 28
Novi 7, Wayne Memorial 6
Athens 45, Berkley 14
Wayland 57, Ottawa Hills 6
Mason County Central 56, Lake City 14
Mio-Au Sable 26, Rogers City 14
Manistee 34, Ludington 28
Royal Oak 27, Clawson 7
Edsel Ford 29, Roosevelt 26
Fremont 52, Newaygo 0
Three Rivers 37, Sturgis 6
(#14) Byron Center 50, Thornapple Kellogg 41
Quincy 60, Reading 42
Shepherd 15, Grayling 0
Farwell 52, Our Lady of the Lakes 0
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917