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Michigan High School Football Final Scores - October 23

See final results from around the state
Jack Butler|
Benjamin Lelek

The Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Nouvel Catholic Central 56, Academy for Business & Tech 0

Robichaud 52, Douglass 0

Central 42, Ford 0

Thurston 28, Williamston 6

Voyageur Academy 20, Redford Union 19

Kingsford 35, Marquette 20

Bessemer 52, Wright 34

Almont 38, Garden City 3

Stephenson 58, Norway 26

Forest Park 30, North Central 29

Sexton 12, Eastern 0

Clarenceville 50, Annapolis 0

(#18) Romeo 56, (#7) Oxford 24

New Lothrop 45, Kearsley 7

Benzie Central 54, Mancelona 23

Grand Ledge 35, Bedford 7

Roseville 34, Fitzgerald 12

Howell 35, Northville 16

Dow 7, Midland 7

L’Anse Creuse 56, Kettering 8

Freeland 21, Big Rapids 14

Trenton 36, Lincoln Park 14

Grass Lake 28, Milan 14

Beaverton 35, Houghton Lake 26

(#12) Rockford 42, Jenison 14

(#21) Beal City 29, (#20) Ithaca 26

Tecumseh 18, Madison 7

Fenton 42, North Branch 28

Davison 49, Lapeer 0

Maple Valley 29, Union City 22

Anchor Bay 21, L’Anse Creuse North 7

Bradford Academy 26, Lutheran 21

Swartz Creek 12, Avondale 7

Hancock 16, Houghton 10

Hudson 39, Berrien Springs 0

St. Patrick 35, Dansville 7

(#11) Saline 42, Lake Orion 14

Holly 34, Yale 6

Ravenna 42, Montague 14

Seaholm 21, Utica 20

(#19) Adams 23, Oak Park 22

Mendon 72, Lenawee Christian 36

Lake Fenton 28, Richmond 27

Adrian 35, Huron 22

Hartland 30, Fordson 23

Saugatuck 37, Benton Harbor 6

Meridian 53, Birch Run 27

Port Huron 13, Port Huron Northern 10

Christian 24, Holland Christian 22

Churchill 41, Farmington 21

Tri County Area 42, Central Montcalm 6

Hopkins 35, Holland 7

Utica Eisenhower 18, West Bloomfield 3

Fulton 32, Martin 22

Buchanan 34, Leslie 27

Bridgman 50, Brown City 26

Chippewa Hills 41, Alma 14

Hackett Catholic Prep 47, Watervliet 6

Franklin 41, Walled Lake Central 7

Laingsburg 42, Carson City-Crystal 8

Forest Hills Central 20, East Grand Rapids 17

(#16) Chelsea 44, Linden 28

Peck 28, Mayville 6

Reed City 40, Standish-Sterling 7

St. Clair 56, Fraser 20

Crestwood 22, Canton 15

Rochester 35, Monroe 14

Lutheran North 28, Flat Rock 14

(#22) Goodrich 28, Gladwin 20

Hemlock 49, Mt. Morris 6

Heston Academy 34, Hillman 28

Brandon 56, Pontiac 6

Westwood 21, Manistique 8

Charlotte 23, Fowlerville 8

Corunna 36, Chesaning 30

Archbishop Moeller 37, (#5) King 19

Kingsley 46, Haslett 41

Dryden 44, North Huron 14

Dexter 14, Flushing 13

Oakland Christian 15, Genesee 14

Portage Central 28, St. Joseph 14

Forest Area 30, Pellston 22

Columbia Central 14, Skyline 0

Lakewood 14, Ionia 0

(#3) Clarkston 24, Muskegon 7

Ishpeming 40, Munising 8

Norrix 25, Kalamazoo Central 20

Sacred Heart Academy 61, Beecher 0

DeWitt 57, Okemos 0

Clinton 52, Jefferson 28

Pine River Area 43, Morley Stanwood 32

Durand 51, Bath 0

Lakeshore 6, Portage Northern 1

Ecorse 40, Madison 12

Fruitport 27, NorthPointe Christian 14

Cadillac 41, Greenville 6

Denby 62, University Prep Science & Math 51

St. Johns 47, Lincoln 9

(#9) Caledonia 28, West Ottawa 27

St. John’s Jesuit 43, St. Francis de Sales 10

Ubly 30, Cass City 0

Merrill 66, Onekama 6

Newberry 68, Bellaire 0

East Lansing 28, Waverly 0

Garber 14, Owosso 14

Mattawan 35, Michigan Center 26

Manchester 60, Hillsdale 45

Grosse Pointe South 36, Grosse Pointe North 0

Springport 56, Stockbridge 6

Napoleon 43, Onsted 3

Mott 14, Troy 7

South Lyon 42, Stevenson 0

Reeths-Puffer 28, Whitehall 12

Alcona 12, Suttons Bay 8

North Farmington 48, Walled Lake Northern 6

Western 12, Coldwater 0

Atherton 41, Lutheran Northwest 40

Memphis 56, Bay City Academy 44

Central Catholic 34, (#10) De La Salle Collegiate 7

St. Mary Catholic Central 42, Hanover-Horton 6

Grandville 61, Grand Haven 38

Lakeview 38, St. Louis 8

McBain 29, Fowler 28

South Christian 42, Catholic Central 26

Whitmore Lake 55, Melvindale 6

Cody 8, Mumford 7

Woodhaven 40, Taylor 24

Bay City Western 41, Central 0

Litchfield 70, Morenci 18

Carrollton 46, Pinconning 0

Clio 55, Lakeville 12

Calumet 50, L’Anse 8

Au Gres-Sims 68, Caseville 36

Zeeland East 38, Hamilton 37

(#6) East Kentwood 42, (#15) Hudsonville 14

Ogemaw Heights 29, Alpena 16

Holton 34, Muskegon Heights 18

Unionville-Sebewaing 32, Valley Lutheran 0

Boyne City 56, Sault Area 0

Elk Rapids 28, Kalkaska 8

Stoney Creek 21, Huron 6

Marshall 53, Pennfield 7

Kent City 22, Montrose 20

Deckerville 42, Capac 24

Decatur 32, Parchment 24

Comstock Park 66, Calvin Christian 6

Marine City 21, Marysville 6

Comstock 63, Gobles 0

East English Village Prep 27, Union 6

Harbor Springs 27, East Jordan 8

Vandercook Lake 56, Perry 20

Olivet 55, Homer 16

Kenowa Hills 44, Coopersville 0

Vestaburg 52, International Academy 8

Gaylord 14, Croswell-Lexington 7

Montabella 73, Tekonsha 0

Saranac 49, White Cloud 7

Communication Media Arts 84, Laker 0

Spring Lake 35, Zeeland West 26

Vassar 74, Bridgeport 18

Harrison 58, Evart 22

Petoskey 39, Clare 28

Edwardsburg 48, Niles 18

Concord 66, Bellevue 14

Belleville 41, Brighton 35

Western International 18, Northwestern 7

(#23) Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Lansing Catholic 13

Plainwell 7, Otsego 0

Breckenridge 51, All Saints Central 22

Climax-Scotts 66, Pittsford 22

Bloomfield Hills 28, Pioneer 6

Jonesville 42, Muskegon Catholic Central 8

Southfield Christian 35, Waldron 20

Lowell 34, Allendale 0

Carlson 17, Allen Park 10

Summerfield 20, Erie-Mason 6

Oscoda 22, Frankfort 14

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37, Reese 12

Powers Catholic 43, Algonac 8

West Catholic 38, St. Francis 14

(#24) Grand Blanc 31, Dakota 24

Engadine 26, Brimley 24

Chippewa Valley 52, Southfield Arts & Tech 14

Rapid River 68, Superior Central 18

Riverview 48, Lamphere 24

Lakeview 20, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13

Cassopolis 49, Galesburg-Augusta 18

South Lyon East 34, Lakeland 7

Milford 31, Walled Lake Western 28

Imlay City 35, Ovid-Elsie 21

Swan Valley 35, Bullock Creek 6

Mt. Pleasant 42, Glenn 21

Frankenmuth 38, Armada 28

Jackson 52, Northwest 50

Hastings 17, Harper Creek 14

Hale 38, Atlanta 20

Hart 50, Wyoming 16

Salem 34, Glenn 30

Forest Hills Eastern 36, Ypsilanti 8

Dearborn 55, Plymouth 21

Marcellus 16, Fennville 16

Ferndale 22, Groves 17

Edison Academy 14, Caro 7

Bronson 57, East Jackson 0

Marlette 64, Byron 6

Ida 49, Pinckney 40

Millington 21, Harbor Beach 12

Whiteford 62, Sand Creek 6

Grant 55, Hesperia 12

Coleman 49, Brethren 49

Central 61, Lakeview 20

Glen Lake 27, Tawas Area 0

North Muskegon 20, Oakridge 3

Orchard View 30, Shelby 16

Manton 61, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12

Mason 24, (#17) Harper Woods 18

Constantine 56, Coloma 0

Parkway Christian 57, Eastpointe 54

Marion 60, Kingston 28

Menominee 38, Bark River-Harris 30

Bendle 59, Flint Southwestern Academy 0

Bishop Foley 14, University Liggett 6

Lincoln-King Academy 42, Osborn 6

New Haven 50, Sterling Heights 0

Traverse City West 38, Traverse City Central 27

Rudyard 46, Cedarville 6

Schoolcraft 35, Lawton 7

Hartford 13, Centreville 8

South Haven 31, Kellogg 17

Cedar Springs 52, Sparta 27

St. Ignace 62, Central Lake 40

Cousino 31, Lake Shore 0

Paw Paw 14, Vicksburg 7

Clintondale 39, Hazel Park 6

St. Mary Cathedral 54, Inland Lakes 6

Forest Hills Northern 28, Northview 19

Escanaba 30, Gladstone 14

Portland 28, Unity Christian 24

Warren Woods-Tower 43, South Lake 24

Summit Academy 49, Southeastern 6

Detroit Country Day 33, Gabriel Richard 0

Whittemore-Prescott 68, Bear Lake 0

(#13) Mona Shores 37, River Rouge 28

Novi 7, Wayne Memorial 6

Athens 45, Berkley 14

Wayland 57, Ottawa Hills 6

Mason County Central 56, Lake City 14

Mio-Au Sable 26, Rogers City 14

Manistee 34, Ludington 28

Royal Oak 27, Clawson 7

Edsel Ford 29, Roosevelt 26

Fremont 52, Newaygo 0

Three Rivers 37, Sturgis 6

(#14) Byron Center 50, Thornapple Kellogg 41

Quincy 60, Reading 42

Shepherd 15, Grayling 0

Farwell 52, Our Lady of the Lakes 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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