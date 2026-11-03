Kansas High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Second-Round Matchups and State Championship Schedule
The opening weekend of the 2026 Kansas high school football playoffs produced just about everything: stunning upsets, last-second escapes, offensive explosions and dominant performances from teams chasing state championships.
One of the biggest surprises came in Class 2A, where No. 12 Cimarron stunned No. 5 Haven 3-0. In Class 4A, No. 13 Lansing knocked off No. 4 Fort Scott 20-0, while St. Thomas Aquinas eliminated Paola 35-21.
Class 3A produced one of the wildest games of the weekend, with Columbus outlasting Iola 79-64. The two teams combined for 143 points.
Elsewhere, Smith Center scored 85 points in its Class 1A victory over Sedgwick, while Marais des Cygnes Valley defeated Chase 82-52 in the six-player tournament.
The opening round also featured several close finishes. Marysville edged Southeast of Saline 25-24, Kingman survived Phillipsburg 21-20, and Humboldt defeated Central Heights 28-27.
Now the field narrows.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 6, with second-round games across nine classifications: 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, eight-player Divisions I and II, and six-player football.
The postseason concludes Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, with nine state championship games at three locations across Kansas.
Here is the updated classification-by-classification look at the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, opening-round results, upcoming matchups and championship schedule.
Class 6A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A features several of the state's leading championship contenders, including Derby, Mill Valley, Maize and Gardner-Edgerton.
Derby opened the postseason with a 64-0 victory over Wichita North, while Mill Valley advanced with a convincing win over Shawnee Mission West.
Maize defeated Haysville Campus 54-0, and Gardner-Edgerton advanced past Olathe East.
The second round includes several intriguing matchups, particularly Gardner-Edgerton against Blue Valley Northwest and Lawrence against Olathe North.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
West
- Lawrence Free State at Derby
- Wichita Southeast at Wichita Northwest
- Washburn Rural at Maize
- Garden City at Manhattan
East
- Olathe South at Mill Valley
- Olathe North at Lawrence
- Blue Valley Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton
- Olathe West at Olathe Northwest
The winners advance to the sectional round Nov. 13.
Class 5A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features several undefeated teams, including Andover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel and De Soto.
Andover opened with a 43-8 victory over Wichita West, while Kapaun Mt. Carmel defeated Newton 51-0.
De Soto also advanced convincingly, defeating Topeka West 52-6.
One of the closest opening-round games saw Maize South edge Salina South 17-14.
Blue Valley North produced another notable result, defeating Seaman 48-28 to earn a second-round matchup against Spring Hill.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
West
- Hutchinson at Andover
- Maize South at Bishop Carroll
- Salina Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Goddard at Hays
East
- St. James Academy at De Soto
- Blue Valley at Kansas City Washington
- Blue Valley North at Spring Hill
- Kansas City Piper at Basehor-Linwood
Class 4A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A delivered several significant results during the opening round.
Bishop Miege overwhelmed Coffeyville Field Kindley 61-6, while McPherson defeated El Dorado 49-7.
St. Thomas Aquinas produced one of the more notable results, defeating Paola 35-21 to advance to a second-round matchup against Bishop Miege.
Lansing also pulled off an upset, shutting out Fort Scott 20-0.
In the West, Buhler advanced with a 48-0 victory over Circle, while Great Bend defeated Mulvane 41-21.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
West
- Augusta at McPherson
- Ulysses at Wellington
- Rock Creek at Wamego
- Great Bend at Buhler
East
- St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege
- Lansing at Eudora
- Tonganoxie at Louisburg
- Ottawa at Kansas City Sumner Academy
The Bishop Miege-St. Thomas Aquinas matchup is among the most compelling games in the classification.
Class 3A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A produced one of the most entertaining games of the opening weekend.
Columbus defeated Iola 79-64 in a game that featured 143 combined points.
The victory sends Columbus into a second-round matchup against Frontenac, which defeated Osawatomie 49-0.
Elsewhere, Wellsville overwhelmed Atchison 68-6, Holcomb defeated Wichita Trinity Academy 55-7, and Wichita Collegiate scored 60 points against Goodland.
Andale, one of the classification's leading championship contenders, also advanced.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
West
- Cheney at Andale
- Chapman at Hoisington
- Wichita Collegiate at Holcomb
- Hugoton at Hesston
East
- Columbus at Frontenac
- Baldwin at Hayden
- Nemaha Central at Wellsville
- Burlington at Jefferson West
The Frontenac-Columbus game pits one of the state's strongest teams against a Columbus squad coming off a remarkable offensive performance.
Class 2A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket
The biggest surprise in Class 2A came when Cimarron defeated Haven 3-0.
Cimarron, the No. 12 seed in the West, now faces Garden Plain after the Owls defeated Douglass 47-12.
Other opening-round games were decided by a single point.
Marysville edged Southeast of Saline 25-24, Kingman defeated Phillipsburg 21-20, and Humboldt survived Central Heights 28-27.
Caney Valley delivered one of the classification's most impressive performances, overwhelming Jayhawk-Linn 66-6.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
West
- Council Grove at Anthony-Harper-Chaparral
- Cimarron at Garden Plain
- Riley County at Beloit
- Kingman at Marysville
East
- Humboldt at Silver Lake
- Riverside at Neodesha
- Royal Valley at Caney Valley
- Osage City at Sabetha
Class 1A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A featured one of the highest-scoring performances in the state when Smith Center defeated Sedgwick 85-33.
The Redmen now face Conway Springs, which advanced with a 23-16 victory over Remington.
Thomas More Prep-Marian defeated Bluestem 47-12, while Inman rolled past Sacred Heart 43-2.
In the East, Jefferson County North defeated Mission Valley 58-20, Rossville overwhelmed Atchison County 56-6, and McLouth scored 64 points against Uniontown.
Centralia survived one of the division's closest games, defeating Jackson Heights 35-30.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
West
- Moundridge vs. Sterling/Syracuse winner
- Smith Center at Conway Springs
- Plainville at Thomas More Prep-Marian
- Hillsboro at Inman
East
- St. Marys at Jefferson County North
- McLouth at Centralia
- St. Mary's Colgan at Rossville
- Wabaunsee at Olpe
Kansas Eight-Player Division I Football Playoff Bracket
Eight-player Division I featured several dominant performances.
Lincoln defeated Rawlins County 52-0, while Wichita County shut out Spearville 62-0.
Kiowa County scored 72 points against Elkhart, and Hoxie defeated Bennington 60-14.
Trego pulled off one of the division's notable upsets, defeating Hill City 62-54.
In the East, Washington County shut out Cair Paravel 52-0, and Canton-Galva defeated Lyndon 36-30.
VIEW THE UPDATED EIGHT-PLAYER DIVISION I PLAYOFF BRACKET
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
West
- Central Plains at Lincoln
- Kiowa County at Hoxie
- Trego at South Central
- Ell-Saline at Wichita County
East
- Washington County vs. Oswego/Dexter winner
- Canton-Galva vs. Southeast
- Chase County vs. Caldwell/Erie winner
- Yates Center vs. Clifton-Clyde/Pleasanton winner
Kansas Eight-Player Division II Football Playoff Bracket
The eight-player Division II tournament continues with several teams hoping to build on strong opening-round performances.
The bracket features programs from across rural Kansas competing for a spot in the state championship game in Greensburg.
VIEW THE UPDATED EIGHT-PLAYER DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKET
The second-round matchups and results are available in the updated bracket.
Kansas Six-Player Football Playoff Bracket
Kansas' smallest football classification produced several remarkable scores in the opening round.
Marais des Cygnes Valley defeated Chase 82-52, while Cheylin scored 76 points against Deerfield.
Otis-Bison defeated Altoona-Midway 63-6, and Logan overwhelmed Southern Coffey County 61-6.
Several teams, including Ingalls, Weskan, Peabody-Burns and Tescott, received first-round byes.
VIEW THE UPDATED SIX-PLAYER PLAYOFF BRACKET
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
West
- Bucklin at Ingalls
- Wheatland-Grinnell at Ashland
- Satanta at Weskan
- Cheylin at South Barber
East
- Palco at Peabody-Burns
- Marais des Cygnes Valley at Otis-Bison
- Pawnee Heights at Tescott
- Logan at Centre
Kansas High School Football State Championship Schedule and Locations
Kansas will crown nine state champions at three championship sites.
Friday, Nov. 27 — Hutchinson
Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson Community College
- Class 1A state championship
- Class 2A state championship
- Class 3A state championship
Friday, Nov. 27 — El Dorado
BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College
- Class 4A state championship
Saturday, Nov. 28 — El Dorado
BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College
- Class 5A state championship
- Class 6A state championship
Saturday, Nov. 28 — Greensburg
Kiowa County High School
- Eight-player Division I state championship
- Eight-player Division II state championship
- Six-player state championship
What's Next in the Kansas High School Football Playoffs?
The 2026 Kansas high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 6, with second-round games across all nine classifications.
Several undefeated teams remain in contention, including Derby, Mill Valley, Andover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Miege, Andale, Frontenac, Wellsville and Caney Valley.
The regional winners will advance to the sectional round Nov. 13, followed by the substate championships Nov. 20.
The season concludes Thanksgiving weekend, when nine state champions will be crowned in Hutchinson, El Dorado and Greensburg.
High School On SI will continue updating the Kansas high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.