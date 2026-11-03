Kansas High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Second-Round Matchups and State Championship Schedule

The opening weekend of the 2026 Kansas high school football playoffs produced just about everything: stunning upsets, last-second escapes, offensive explosions and dominant performances from teams chasing state championships.

One of the biggest surprises came in Class 2A, where No. 12 Cimarron stunned No. 5 Haven 3-0. In Class 4A, No. 13 Lansing knocked off No. 4 Fort Scott 20-0, while St. Thomas Aquinas eliminated Paola 35-21.

Class 3A produced one of the wildest games of the weekend, with Columbus outlasting Iola 79-64. The two teams combined for 143 points.

Elsewhere, Smith Center scored 85 points in its Class 1A victory over Sedgwick, while Marais des Cygnes Valley defeated Chase 82-52 in the six-player tournament.

The opening round also featured several close finishes. Marysville edged Southeast of Saline 25-24, Kingman survived Phillipsburg 21-20, and Humboldt defeated Central Heights 28-27.

Now the field narrows.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 6, with second-round games across nine classifications: 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, eight-player Divisions I and II, and six-player football.

The postseason concludes Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, with nine state championship games at three locations across Kansas.

Here is the updated classification-by-classification look at the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, opening-round results, upcoming matchups and championship schedule.

Class 6A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features several of the state's leading championship contenders, including Derby, Mill Valley, Maize and Gardner-Edgerton.

Derby opened the postseason with a 64-0 victory over Wichita North, while Mill Valley advanced with a convincing win over Shawnee Mission West.

Maize defeated Haysville Campus 54-0, and Gardner-Edgerton advanced past Olathe East.

The second round includes several intriguing matchups, particularly Gardner-Edgerton against Blue Valley Northwest and Lawrence against Olathe North.

Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

West

Lawrence Free State at Derby

Wichita Southeast at Wichita Northwest

Washburn Rural at Maize

Garden City at Manhattan

East

Olathe South at Mill Valley

Olathe North at Lawrence

Blue Valley Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton

Olathe West at Olathe Northwest

The winners advance to the sectional round Nov. 13.

Class 5A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several undefeated teams, including Andover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel and De Soto.

Andover opened with a 43-8 victory over Wichita West, while Kapaun Mt. Carmel defeated Newton 51-0.

De Soto also advanced convincingly, defeating Topeka West 52-6.

One of the closest opening-round games saw Maize South edge Salina South 17-14.

Blue Valley North produced another notable result, defeating Seaman 48-28 to earn a second-round matchup against Spring Hill.

Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

West

Hutchinson at Andover

Maize South at Bishop Carroll

Salina Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Goddard at Hays

East

St. James Academy at De Soto

Blue Valley at Kansas City Washington

Blue Valley North at Spring Hill

Kansas City Piper at Basehor-Linwood

Class 4A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A delivered several significant results during the opening round.

Bishop Miege overwhelmed Coffeyville Field Kindley 61-6, while McPherson defeated El Dorado 49-7.

St. Thomas Aquinas produced one of the more notable results, defeating Paola 35-21 to advance to a second-round matchup against Bishop Miege.

Lansing also pulled off an upset, shutting out Fort Scott 20-0.

In the West, Buhler advanced with a 48-0 victory over Circle, while Great Bend defeated Mulvane 41-21.

Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

West

Augusta at McPherson

Ulysses at Wellington

Rock Creek at Wamego

Great Bend at Buhler

East

St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege

Lansing at Eudora

Tonganoxie at Louisburg

Ottawa at Kansas City Sumner Academy

The Bishop Miege-St. Thomas Aquinas matchup is among the most compelling games in the classification.

Class 3A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A produced one of the most entertaining games of the opening weekend.

Columbus defeated Iola 79-64 in a game that featured 143 combined points.

The victory sends Columbus into a second-round matchup against Frontenac, which defeated Osawatomie 49-0.

Elsewhere, Wellsville overwhelmed Atchison 68-6, Holcomb defeated Wichita Trinity Academy 55-7, and Wichita Collegiate scored 60 points against Goodland.

Andale, one of the classification's leading championship contenders, also advanced.

Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

West

Cheney at Andale

Chapman at Hoisington

Wichita Collegiate at Holcomb

Hugoton at Hesston

East

Columbus at Frontenac

Baldwin at Hayden

Nemaha Central at Wellsville

Burlington at Jefferson West

The Frontenac-Columbus game pits one of the state's strongest teams against a Columbus squad coming off a remarkable offensive performance.

Class 2A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

The biggest surprise in Class 2A came when Cimarron defeated Haven 3-0.

Cimarron, the No. 12 seed in the West, now faces Garden Plain after the Owls defeated Douglass 47-12.

Other opening-round games were decided by a single point.

Marysville edged Southeast of Saline 25-24, Kingman defeated Phillipsburg 21-20, and Humboldt survived Central Heights 28-27.

Caney Valley delivered one of the classification's most impressive performances, overwhelming Jayhawk-Linn 66-6.

Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

West

Council Grove at Anthony-Harper-Chaparral

Cimarron at Garden Plain

Riley County at Beloit

Kingman at Marysville

East

Humboldt at Silver Lake

Riverside at Neodesha

Royal Valley at Caney Valley

Osage City at Sabetha

Class 1A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A featured one of the highest-scoring performances in the state when Smith Center defeated Sedgwick 85-33.

The Redmen now face Conway Springs, which advanced with a 23-16 victory over Remington.

Thomas More Prep-Marian defeated Bluestem 47-12, while Inman rolled past Sacred Heart 43-2.

In the East, Jefferson County North defeated Mission Valley 58-20, Rossville overwhelmed Atchison County 56-6, and McLouth scored 64 points against Uniontown.

Centralia survived one of the division's closest games, defeating Jackson Heights 35-30.

Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

West

Moundridge vs. Sterling/Syracuse winner

Smith Center at Conway Springs

Plainville at Thomas More Prep-Marian

Hillsboro at Inman

East

St. Marys at Jefferson County North

McLouth at Centralia

St. Mary's Colgan at Rossville

Wabaunsee at Olpe

Kansas Eight-Player Division I Football Playoff Bracket

Eight-player Division I featured several dominant performances.

Lincoln defeated Rawlins County 52-0, while Wichita County shut out Spearville 62-0.

Kiowa County scored 72 points against Elkhart, and Hoxie defeated Bennington 60-14.

Trego pulled off one of the division's notable upsets, defeating Hill City 62-54.

In the East, Washington County shut out Cair Paravel 52-0, and Canton-Galva defeated Lyndon 36-30.

Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

West

Central Plains at Lincoln

Kiowa County at Hoxie

Trego at South Central

Ell-Saline at Wichita County

East

Washington County vs. Oswego/Dexter winner

Canton-Galva vs. Southeast

Chase County vs. Caldwell/Erie winner

Yates Center vs. Clifton-Clyde/Pleasanton winner

Kansas Eight-Player Division II Football Playoff Bracket

The eight-player Division II tournament continues with several teams hoping to build on strong opening-round performances.

The bracket features programs from across rural Kansas competing for a spot in the state championship game in Greensburg.

The second-round matchups and results are available in the updated bracket.

Kansas Six-Player Football Playoff Bracket

Kansas' smallest football classification produced several remarkable scores in the opening round.

Marais des Cygnes Valley defeated Chase 82-52, while Cheylin scored 76 points against Deerfield.

Otis-Bison defeated Altoona-Midway 63-6, and Logan overwhelmed Southern Coffey County 61-6.

Several teams, including Ingalls, Weskan, Peabody-Burns and Tescott, received first-round byes.

Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

West

Bucklin at Ingalls

Wheatland-Grinnell at Ashland

Satanta at Weskan

Cheylin at South Barber

East

Palco at Peabody-Burns

Marais des Cygnes Valley at Otis-Bison

Pawnee Heights at Tescott

Logan at Centre

Kansas High School Football State Championship Schedule and Locations

Kansas will crown nine state champions at three championship sites.

Friday, Nov. 27 — Hutchinson

Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson Community College

Class 1A state championship

Class 2A state championship

Class 3A state championship

Friday, Nov. 27 — El Dorado

BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College

Class 4A state championship

Saturday, Nov. 28 — El Dorado

BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College

Class 5A state championship

Class 6A state championship

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Greensburg

Kiowa County High School

Eight-player Division I state championship

Eight-player Division II state championship

Six-player state championship

What's Next in the Kansas High School Football Playoffs?

The 2026 Kansas high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 6, with second-round games across all nine classifications.

Several undefeated teams remain in contention, including Derby, Mill Valley, Andover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Miege, Andale, Frontenac, Wellsville and Caney Valley.

The regional winners will advance to the sectional round Nov. 13, followed by the substate championships Nov. 20.

The season concludes Thanksgiving weekend, when nine state champions will be crowned in Hutchinson, El Dorado and Greensburg.

High School On SI will continue updating the Kansas high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November.