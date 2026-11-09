Kansas High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Kansas high school football playoffs have reached the quarterfinal round, with just eight teams remaining in each of the state's nine classifications.

Following a dramatic round of regional playoff games Friday, Nov. 6, the Kansas State High School Activities Association postseason continues Nov. 13 with 36 sectional matchups across six 11-player classifications, two eight-player divisions and six-player football.

Several undefeated championship contenders remain in the field, including Derby, Mill Valley, De Soto, Andover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Miege, Frontenac, Andale, Silver Lake and Sterling.

But the regional round also demonstrated how quickly the postseason picture can change.

In Class 3A, seventh-seeded Nemaha Central stunned second-seeded Wellsville 22-21 in overtime, while Baldwin eliminated Topeka Hayden 29-28, also in overtime.

Class 2A produced another significant surprise when ninth-seeded Council Grove defeated top-seeded Chaparral 28-7.

In Class 1A, eighth-seeded St. Marys knocked off top-seeded Jefferson County North 24-8, while Class 4A saw Tonganoxie eliminate second-seeded Louisburg 38-20.

Some of the state's biggest contenders also survived close calls. De Soto edged St. James Academy 21-17 in Class 5A, Andover held off Hutchinson 10-7, and Bishop Miege escaped St. Thomas Aquinas 31-28 in Class 4A.

The sectional winners advance to the substate championships Nov. 20, with nine state championship games scheduled for Nov. 27-28 in Hutchinson, El Dorado and Greensburg.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Kansas high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 6 regional scores, Nov. 13 sectional matchups and direct links to each tournament.

Class 6A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features two undefeated championship contenders in Derby and Mill Valley, along with several other traditional powers.

Derby advanced with a convincing 56-14 victory over Lawrence Free State and will host Wichita Northwest, which defeated Wichita Southeast 49-6.

Mill Valley continued its unbeaten season with a 47-7 victory over Olathe South. The Jaguars will face Olathe North, which eliminated Lawrence 10-6.

Gardner-Edgerton defeated Blue Valley Northwest 43-21 and will meet Olathe Northwest, a 29-6 winner over Olathe West.

In the West, Maize advanced with a 39-11 victory over Washburn Rural and will face Manhattan, which defeated Garden City 36-14.

Class 6A Sectional Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 5 Olathe North (7-3) at No. 1 Mill Valley (10-0)

No. 3 Olathe Northwest (8-2) at No. 2 Gardner-Edgerton (8-2)

West

No. 4 Wichita Northwest (8-2) at No. 1 Derby (10-0)

No. 3 Manhattan (8-2) at No. 2 Maize (9-1)

Notable Class 6A Regional Scores

Derby 56, Lawrence Free State 14

Mill Valley 47, Olathe South 7

Gardner-Edgerton 43, Blue Valley Northwest 21

Wichita Northwest 49, Wichita Southeast 6

Maize 39, Washburn Rural 11

Olathe North 10, Lawrence 6

Class 5A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features three undefeated contenders in De Soto, Andover and Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

De Soto survived one of the closest games of the regional round, defeating St. James Academy 21-17.

The Wildcats now face Blue Valley, which delivered one of the classification's biggest surprises with a 42-0 victory over Kansas City Washington.

Andover also survived a scare, edging Hutchinson 10-7 to advance to a sectional matchup against Bishop Carroll.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel continued its dominant season with a 70-28 victory over Salina Central and will face Hays, which defeated Goddard 45-14.

Spring Hill advanced with a 33-20 victory over Blue Valley North and will meet Basehor-Linwood.

Class 5A Sectional Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 5 Blue Valley (8-2) at No. 1 De Soto (10-0)

No. 3 Basehor-Linwood (8-2) at No. 2 Spring Hill (9-1)

West

No. 4 Bishop Carroll (9-1) at No. 1 Andover (10-0)

No. 3 Hays (9-1) at No. 2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (10-0)

Notable Class 5A Regional Scores

De Soto 21, St. James Academy 17

Andover 10, Hutchinson 7

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 70, Salina Central 28

Blue Valley 42, Kansas City Washington 0

Hays 45, Goddard 14

Bishop Carroll 34, Maize South 7

Class 4A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A produced several compelling regional games, including Bishop Miege's narrow victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.

The undefeated Stags survived 31-28 to advance to a sectional matchup against Eudora, which eliminated Lansing 24-14.

Tonganoxie delivered one of the classification's biggest upsets, defeating second-seeded Louisburg 38-20.

The Chieftains will face Ottawa, which eliminated Kansas City Sumner Academy 42-7.

In the West, McPherson advanced with a 40-23 victory over Augusta and will face Wellington, which defeated Ulysses 62-42.

Wamego defeated Rock Creek 34-21 and will meet Buhler, which rolled past Great Bend 49-12.

Class 4A Sectional Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 5 Eudora (8-2) at No. 1 Bishop Miege (10-0)

No. 11 Ottawa (6-4) at No. 7 Tonganoxie (8-2)

West

No. 4 Wellington (8-2) at No. 1 McPherson (9-1)

No. 3 Buhler (8-2) at No. 2 Wamego (8-1)

Notable Class 4A Regional Scores

Bishop Miege 31, St. Thomas Aquinas 28

Tonganoxie 38, Louisburg 20

Ottawa 42, Kansas City Sumner Academy 7

Wellington 62, Ulysses 42

Buhler 49, Great Bend 12

Wamego 34, Rock Creek 21

Class 3A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A featured two of the regional round's most dramatic finishes.

Baldwin defeated Topeka Hayden 29-28 in overtime, while Nemaha Central eliminated previously unbeaten Wellsville 22-21, also in overtime.

Baldwin now faces undefeated Frontenac, which advanced with a 49-8 victory over Columbus.

Nemaha Central will meet Jefferson West, which defeated Burlington 48-6.

In the West, undefeated Andale continued its championship pursuit with a 21-0 shutout of Cheney and will face Hoisington.

Holcomb advanced with a 43-7 victory over Wichita Collegiate and will meet Hesston, which shut out Hugoton 49-0.

Class 3A Sectional Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 5 Baldwin (8-2) at No. 1 Frontenac (10-0)

No. 7 Nemaha Central (7-3) at No. 3 Jefferson West (8-2)

West

No. 4 Hoisington (8-2) at No. 1 Andale (10-0)

No. 3 Hesston (9-1) at No. 2 Holcomb (9-1)

Notable Class 3A Regional Scores

Baldwin 29, Topeka Hayden 28 (OT)

Nemaha Central 22, Wellsville 21 (OT)

Frontenac 49, Columbus 8

Andale 21, Cheney 0

Holcomb 43, Wichita Collegiate 7

Hesston 49, Hugoton 0

Class 2A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A featured one of the biggest upsets of the postseason when Council Grove defeated top-seeded Chaparral 28-7.

The ninth-seeded Braves will face Garden Plain, which survived Cimarron 35-33.

In the East, undefeated Silver Lake overwhelmed Humboldt 76-8 and will meet Riverside, which defeated Neodesha 50-24.

The other East sectional features a battle of undefeated teams between Caney Valley and Sabetha.

Caney Valley advanced with a 46-6 victory over Royal Valley, while Sabetha defeated Osage City 26-14.

In the West, Beloit defeated Riley County 28-14 and will face Marysville, which eliminated Kingman 42-7.

Class 2A Sectional Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 5 Riverside (9-1) at No. 1 Silver Lake (10-0)

No. 3 Sabetha (10-0) at No. 2 Caney Valley (10-0)

West

No. 9 Council Grove (9-1) at No. 4 Garden Plain (8-2)

No. 3 Marysville (8-2) at No. 2 Beloit (9-1)

Notable Class 2A Regional Scores

Council Grove 28, Chaparral 7

Silver Lake 76, Humboldt 8

Garden Plain 35, Cimarron 33

Caney Valley 46, Royal Valley 6

Sabetha 26, Osage City 14

Marysville 42, Kingman 7

Class 1A Kansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A featured another significant upset when eighth-seeded St. Marys defeated top-seeded Jefferson County North 24-8.

St. Marys will now face Centralia, which defeated McLouth 28-20.

Rossville advanced with a 47-13 victory over St. Mary's Colgan and will face Olpe, which shut out Wabaunsee 35-0.

In the West, undefeated Sterling continued its championship pursuit with a 56-0 victory over Moundridge.

Sterling will face Smith Center, which eliminated Conway Springs 46-13.

Thomas More Prep-Marian remained undefeated with a 42-12 victory over Plainville and will meet Inman, which defeated Hillsboro 41-6.

Class 1A Sectional Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 8 St. Marys (4-6) at No. 4 Centralia (7-3)

No. 3 Olpe (8-2) at No. 2 Rossville (8-2)

West

No. 5 Smith Center (8-2) at No. 1 Sterling (10-0)

No. 3 Inman (8-2) at No. 2 Thomas More Prep-Marian (10-0)

Notable Class 1A Regional Scores

St. Marys 24, Jefferson County North 8

Sterling 56, Moundridge 0

Smith Center 46, Conway Springs 13

Rossville 47, St. Mary's Colgan 13

Thomas More Prep-Marian 42, Plainville 12

Olpe 35, Wabaunsee 0

Kansas Eight-Player Division I Football Playoff Bracket

Eight-player Division I features several unbeaten championship contenders, including Lincoln, Wichita County and Oswego.

Lincoln advanced with a 52-6 victory over Central Plains and will face Hoxie, which defeated Kiowa County 48-34.

Wichita County continued its undefeated season with a 46-24 victory over Ell-Saline and will meet South Central, which defeated WaKeeney-Trego 38-28.

In the other half of the bracket, Oswego survived Washington County 22-16 and will face Canton-Galva.

Clifton-Clyde defeated Yates Center 72-42 and will meet South Sumner County, which scored 72 points in a victory over Chase County.

Eight-Player Division I Sectional Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

Hoxie (8-2) vs. Lincoln (10-0)

South Central (8-1) vs. Wichita County (10-0)

West

Canton-Galva (5-5) vs. Oswego (10-0)

South Sumner County (9-1) vs. Clifton-Clyde (9-1)

Notable Eight-Player Division I Regional Scores

Lincoln 52, Central Plains 6

Hoxie 48, Kiowa County 34

Wichita County 46, Ell-Saline 24

South Central 38, WaKeeney-Trego 28

Oswego 22, Washington County 16

Clifton-Clyde 72, Yates Center 42

Kansas Eight-Player Division II Football Playoff Bracket

Eight-player Division II features several undefeated teams, including Hodgeman County, Sylvan-Lucas, Cunningham, Lebo and Axtell.

Hodgeman County advanced with a 45-0 victory over Wallace County and will meet Sylvan-Lucas, which defeated Thunder Ridge 64-14.

Little River scored 74 points in a victory over Osborne and will face Victoria, which eliminated Quinter 68-20.

Cunningham defeated Troy 62-18 and will meet Hanover, which shut out Marmaton Valley 60-0.

Lebo defeated Hutchinson Central Christian 46-0 and will face Axtell, which defeated Argonia-Attica 62-14.

Eight-Player Division II Sectional Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

Sylvan-Lucas (10-0) vs. Hodgeman County (10-0)

Victoria (6-4) vs. Little River (8-1)

West

Hanover (9-1) vs. Cunningham (10-0)

Axtell (10-0) vs. Lebo (10-0)

Notable Eight-Player Division II Regional Scores

Hodgeman County 45, Wallace County 0

Sylvan-Lucas 64, Thunder Ridge 14

Little River 74, Osborne 40

Victoria 68, Quinter 20

Cunningham 62, Troy 18

Lebo 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Kansas Six-Player Football Playoff Bracket

Kansas' six-player tournament features several undefeated teams, including Ingalls, Weskan and Tescott.

Ingalls advanced with a 54-6 victory over Bucklin and will face Wheatland-Grinnell, which defeated Ashland 68-20.

Weskan continued its undefeated season with a 54-6 victory over Satanta and will meet South Barber, which defeated Cheylin 68-20.

Tescott advanced with a 50-0 shutout of Pawnee Heights and will face Centre, which survived Logan 35-31.

Peabody-Burns defeated Palco 54-6 and will meet Otis-Bison, which shut out Marais des Cygnes Valley 57-0.

Six-Player Sectional Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

Wheatland-Grinnell (9-1) vs. Ingalls (9-0)

South Barber (8-2) vs. Weskan (9-0)

West

Otis-Bison (9-1) vs. Peabody-Burns (8-1)

Centre (7-3) vs. Tescott (9-0)

Notable Six-Player Regional Scores

Ingalls 54, Bucklin 6

Wheatland-Grinnell 68, Ashland 20

Weskan 54, Satanta 6

South Barber 68, Cheylin 20

Tescott 50, Pawnee Heights 0

Centre 35, Logan 31

When Are the 2026 Kansas High School Football State Championships?

Kansas will crown nine state champions during Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, at three locations across the state.

Friday, Nov. 27 — Hutchinson

Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson Community College

Class 1A championship

Class 2A championship

Class 3A championship

Friday, Nov. 27 — El Dorado

BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College

Class 4A championship

Saturday, Nov. 28 — El Dorado

BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College

Class 5A championship

Class 6A championship

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Greensburg

Kiowa County High School

Eight-player Division I championship

Eight-player Division II championship

Six-player championship

What's Next in the Kansas High School Football Playoffs?

The 2026 Kansas high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 13, with sectional quarterfinal games across all nine classifications.

The winners advance to the substate championship round Friday, Nov. 20, when the state championship matchups will be determined.

The season concludes Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, with nine championship games in Hutchinson, El Dorado and Greensburg.

High School On SI will continue updating the Kansas high school football playoff brackets with final scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout November.