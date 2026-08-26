2026 Kentucky Top 15 Preseason Volleyball Rankings

It could be easily argued that the 9th Region has supplanted the 7th Region in Kentucky high school volleyball dominance.

Four 9th Region teams made our initial Kentucky High School Volleyball State Rankings of the 2026, while three 7th Region squads did. Eight teams battle it out in the 9th, where Assumption, Sacred Heart and Manual mostly control the 7th.

1. Assumption (Louisville, 7th Region)

Last season I wrote, “Rocket sophomores led the charge. Brooke Codey, McKenzie Taylor and Julia Lee showed out on the floor, dispensing uber kills while continually throwing up crucial blocks.

The three sophomores are the near future for Assumption. Assumption coach Ron Kordes just needs to fill in the roster spots around them for the next two seasons, and the Rockets should be postseason favorites in 2026 and 2027.”

That is still my assessment…

2. North Oldham (Goshen, 8th Region)

The Lady Mustangs lost to Notre Dame in the state semifinals but return a wealth of talent. Versatile right-side hitter Berkeley Baxter will lead North Oldham, recording 633 assists, 111 digs, 133 kills and 51 blocks in 2025.

3. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, 7th Region)

The Valkyries lost DS Campbell Miles’ 500 digs but basically bring back the remainder of a squad that fell to state champion Assumption in the 7th Region final. Expect Sacred Heart to improve on last season’s 20-18 record.

4. Corbin (Corbin, 13th Region)

Is a state title attainable for Corbin in 2026? Quite possibly. They return a stellar group of underclassmen, including second-team all-state sophomore outside hitter Shelbi Carroll, who amassed 407 kills and 326 digs as a freshman. Freshman setter Harper Newcomb totaled 1,148 assists in 2025.

5. Adair County (Columbia, 5th Region)

The Lady Indians bring back their leaders in kills and blocks: Junior middle Josie Blair, DS Olivia Mantooth and right side Addison Bowman.

6. Ryle (Union, 9th Region)

Though the Lady Raiders lost two key seniors, the roster is still stocked with plenty of talent. They could possibly be the team to beat in the highly competitive 9th Region.

7. Apollo (Owensboro, 3rd Region)

The E-gals are legit. They lost to North Oldham in the state quarterfinals last year but return several players with another season of postseason experience. Second-team all-state senior outside hitter Avery Gray logged 590 kills and 400 digs last season.

8. St. Henry (Erlanger, 9th Region)

The nucleus of the 2025 team is back. The Lady Crusaders lost to state runner-up Notre Dame in the 9th Region final.

9. Manual (Louisville, 7th Region)

The Lady Crimsons retained a handful of talent but also lost some key pieces from their unit. For now, Manual’s elite perch is grounded, but will that change in a month?

10. Bowling Green (Bowling Green, 4th Region)

The Purples lost top guns Amirra Bailey, who is at Louisville now, and Morgan Rockrohr, but still have plenty of front row firepower, along with two solid setters.

Rounding Out the List

11. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, 9th Region)

12. Conner (Hebron, 9th Region)

13. McCracken County (Paducah, 1st Region)

14. West Jessamine (Nicholasville, 12th Region)

15. Whitley County (Williamsburg, 13th Region)