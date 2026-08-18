7 Must-See Games to Open the 2026 Kentucky High School Football Season

After an eventful offseason featuring more than 60 coaching changes and several high-profile transfers, Kentucky high school football is ready to get back on the field.

And the opening weekend offers no shortage of intriguing matchups.

Seven games stand out across the Bluegrass State on Aug. 21-22, including showdowns involving defending state champions, state runners-up and teams featured prominently in the High School On SI Kentucky Preseason Top 25.

No. 1 Trinity isn't included — not because the Shamrocks lack an intriguing opener, but because they will travel to Ohio for an interstate matchup.

Within Kentucky, however, several ranked teams will be tested immediately.

Here are seven games to watch during the opening weekend of the 2026 Kentucky high school football season.

St. Xavier at Owensboro-Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

New St. Xavier coach Brian Landis gets an immediate test against defending Class 5A state champion Owensboro. St. Xavier’s Brian Landis stepped into the head coach role during the off-season and hopes to repeat the 2025 Tiger win over Owensboro. The Red Devils return stellar quarterback DaMarcus Ganaway (151-for-214, 36 TDs and five interceptions). St. X will roll out a solid secondary to counter Ganaway. In particular, senior Jamari Carroll, who made 54 tackles last season — third on the team — intercepted two passes.

Owensboro Catholic at Boyle County – Aug. 22, 4 p.m.

The 2A runner-up journeys to Danville to play the state 4A champions, or in 2026 ranking-speak, No. 23 Owensboro Catholic gets one of opening weekend's toughest assignments when it visits No. 2 Boyle County and its five-star tight end Seneca Driver.

South Warren at Bryan Station – Aug. 21, 4:30 p.m.

Bryan Station fell just outside the High School On SI preseason Top 25, but gets an immediate opportunity to make a statement against defending Class 6A runner-up South Warren.

Franklin County at Scott County – Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Flyer quarterback Knox Barrett (3,119 yards, 37 TDs, six picks) lost his major targets from 2025, while Scott County brings back a formidable defense.

Highlands at Frederick Douglass – Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

Frederick Douglass fell short in double overtime last year. This season could be another close game. The Bluebirds bring back a group of disruptors on defense, who could rattle Douglass sophomore quarterback Jayden Guzman, but they’ll need an answer for running back Dakari Talbert, who rushed for 109.5 yards per game in 2025.

Sayre at Kentucky Country Day – Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.

A classic clash between top-tier 1A programs. The Bearcats won last year’s contest, 31-28. Both teams lost key pieces from their 2025 squads. Quarterback play could be the difference in this one.

Ballard at Lexington Catholic – Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington Catholic was among the teams considered for the preseason Top 25 and gets an immediate opportunity to make its case against Class 6A Ballard. Ballard could face one of Kentucky's toughest schedules in 2026, with Bryan Station and four preseason-ranked opponents ahead, including No. 1 Trinity and No. 2 Boyle County.